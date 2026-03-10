Romeo Doubs had never been the No. 1 receiver for the Green Bay Packers. He’s getting paid like one for the New England Patriots.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Doubs agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract. That’s $17 million per season, which would put him inside the top 30 receivers in the league. The deal could be worth up to $80 million – or $20 million per season.

The Patriots have reached agreement with WR Romeo Doubs on a four-year, $68 million deal, per sources. The deal has a max value of $80 million. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2026

It is a staggering contract for a talented receiver who has put up good numbers across four seasons but has only rarely been asked to carry the passing game. Hitting 1,000 yards is a big milepost for any receiver. Doubs never had even 750 yards for the Packers.

Doubs was a fourth-round pick in 2022, and the contract should get the Packers a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2027.

From his draft class, Doubs was the 19th receiver off the board. He ranks sixth with 202 catches, eighth with 2,424 yards and tied for second with 21 touchdowns (Atlanta’s Drake London leads with 22).

Among all receivers during that span, Doubs is 36th in catches, 42nd in yards and tied for 20th in touchdowns. He is 67th in yards per game.

Over the last four years, 114 receivers had at least one 100-yard receiving game. That includes four receivers with 20 such games – Justin Jefferson leads with 23 – and 21 with 10 such games. Doubs in regular-season play has never hit 100 yards.

He did it twice in the playoffs, though – 2023 at Dallas and in January against Chicago.

“He was the reason we were in that game,” receiver Christian Watson said after the game. “I think he was the Romeo Doubs that I’ve known since the moment I was at the Senior Bowl with him. He’s just a dawg. He’s a competitor. He’s day-in and day-out – practice, every single day of the week, whatever we’re doing – he’s competing. I saw exactly what I knew Romeo Doubs was capable of.”

The playoff games were masterclass performances and hinted at what he could become with more opportunities. Along with his work in the red zone and on third down, where he probably should have been given more chances.

“Romeo’s done a fantastic job for us over his four years with the Green Bay Packers,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “Very consistent, his work ethic is second to none. Again, we’d love to have him back. And if we do, he’ll be a big part of our football team. And if we don’t, I’m sure he’ll be very successful wherever he goes.”

That’ll be alongside Drake Maye with the AFC-champion New England Patriots, who released Stefon Diggs last week.

State of the Packers

Doubs knew the reality. He and Watson were scheduled to be unrestricted free agents after the 2025 season. In the 2025 draft, they drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round. Later, they gave Watson a contract extension.

No doubt Doubs knew the final game of the season would be the final game of his Packers career.

“Sh**, man, come in as a young kid from Los Angeles, didn’t expect to be in Green Bay. Just all the feels, that’s it,” Doubs said after the game.

Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates a first-down reception against the Chicago Bears. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers, as has been the case since trading Davante Adams, will field a solid receiver corps in 2026. Watson, coming off a torn ACL, is coming off his best season. Jayden Reed missed most of 2025 with a broken collarbone but was the team’s leading receiver in 2023 and 2024.

Golden, the long-awaited first-round pick, was superb in the playoff game, as well. After a quiet rookie season that was derailed by injuries and the team depth chart, there will be great expectations this coming season.

If Wicks finds another level of consistency and Williams takes a big jump after he was slowed for most of his rookie season by a foot injury, the Packers will have a solid quintet.

But perhaps not a No. 1.

Moreover, someone is going to have to fill the void on third down and in the red zone, where Doubs’ route-running ability got him open with frequency.

Big Final Season for Doubs

Doubs caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons. He was solid from the moment he walked in the building as a fourth-round pick out of Nevada. This past season, he led the team with 55 receptions and 724 yards and tied for the team lead with six touchdowns. The yardage set a career high. When targeted, Doubs provided his quarterbacks with a 112.7 passer rating.

In the playoff game, he had eight catches for 124 yards and one touchdown vs. the Bears.

He had his bad moments, too. He was suspended for a game in 2024 for skipping practice and muffed the onside kick at Chicago, which cost the team a big win in 2025. He fielded punts exceptionally well but was a nonfactor afterward. He’s not a deep threat, nor is he a run-after-catch threat.

In 16 games in 2025, he had five of more than 60 yards but six of less than 30. Half of his touchdowns came at Dallas in Week 4.

But there was a lot more good than bad, and that’s what the Patriots are banking on with Doubs, who will turn 26 in April.

“I’ve grown tremendously, which is what I was leading to most,” he said after the playoff game. ‘That’s just what this life is about, man.”