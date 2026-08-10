Biggest Mistake Packers Can’t Afford to Make Again This Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, the Green Bay Packers sort of botched their offensive line.

Throughout training camp, they kept big, talented rookie Anthony Belton at offensive tackle. Finally, at midseason, Belton was thrust into the starting lineup at right guard – a position he didn’t play in college and didn’t rep during training camp.

As the preseason progressed, the coaches thought Jordan Morgan was ready to start at left tackle. Instead, they putzed around with him as a utilityman and stuck with Rasheed Walker as Jordan Love’s blindside protector.

As a result of those decisions and injuries, Green Bay’s offensive line never turned into an impactful, cohesive group. As a result, Love faced the highest pressure rate of his career and the running game went from one of the best in the NFL in 2024 to one of the worst in 2025.

With the 2026 regular season set to kick off in about a month, a key decision must be made. Who will start at right guard? The answer to that question will impact the rest of the depth chart.

The Big Change

The assumption at right guard for months has been that it would be Belton, with last year’s second-round pick using the experience gained during the second half of last season as a springboard to the clinched second-year jump this season.

Instead, for the last three practices, Jacob Monk has been the No. 1 right guard. On Sunday, Monk was the right guard, Zack Bako-Bewele – taking part in his first team drills following last year’s knee injury – was the right tackle and Belton got to watch from the sideline.

“We have many more opportunities for these guys to showcase what they can do,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice, “and, ultimately, when it comes down to it, we’ll make a decision after the preseason concludes.”

Entering camp, Monk seemed to be closer to the bubble than the starting lineup. Time waits for no one, especially late-round NFL draft picks. A fifth-round pick in 2024, Monk hadn’t played a single regular-season snap on the offensive line until he got six snaps of mop-up duty at the end of the home loss to Baltimore in Week 17. He started in Week 18 at Minnesota, when LaFleur opted to treat the final game of the season like the final game of the preseason.

Couple his lack of playing time with the addition of fifth-round draft pick Jager Burton, and Monk’s career in Green Bay appeared to be dicey.

Instead, the coaches are rolling the dice that Monk is ready to start. After playing 57 snaps in two seasons, the coaches believe he is ready to play 57-plus snaps every game.

“You talk about a guy that plays to the play style that we want,” LaFleur said.

That’s in Monk’s DNA.

“Play style, I feel like there’s only one way to play the game and it’s fast, physical and aggressive,” he said. “That’s really all that is.”

Backup Battles

There are downstream effects to the right guard decision that could loom large. If Belton winds up being the odd man out in the starting lineup, he could end up being the swing tackle. That’s an incredibly important position, too. Last season fell apart at Denver, not just because of Micah Parsons’ torn ACL but also Bako-Bewele’s knee injury. Moreover, there is no obvious backup to Morgan, the new starting left tackle.

That might have been Belton at those spots, anyway. At least making the move with the starting lineup now will give Belton the full preseason to get comfortable at right tackle – he’s struggled early – and reacclimate to left tackle, the position he played at North Carolina State.

It’s possible Belton will be the backup at both tackle spots, Burton will be the backup at left guard and center and Darian Kinnard will be the backup at right guard. Donovan Jennings could have a say in those decisions, too.

“We have many more opportunities for these guys to showcase what they can do,” LaFleur said, “and, ultimately, when it comes down to it, we’ll make a decision after the preseason concludes.”

Too Big to Fail

Second-round picks must be solid starters. Belton was the 54th pick of the 2025 draft; he was taken three picks ahead of promising Lions guard Tate Ratledge. Over the past decade, 47 linemen were drafted between No. 50 and No. 75 – the general vicinity of Belton. Six are Pro Bowlers, which is a pretty good success rate.

Good offensive linemen are hard to find. The Packers need him to be good.

“I think he’s a really talented guy that’s played a lot of meaningful snaps for us,” LaFleur said. “He’s still a young, developing player. I think with him, just like I’ve said many times, he’s certainly capable. It’s just got to be consistent, and the better he gets at that, the better the player he’s going to be. But I am excited about his future in this league.”

Line Must Be Better

In 2024, the Packers finished sixth in yards per rushing attempt and third in sack percentage allowed. In 2025, they were 24th in yards per rushing attempt and 12th in sack percentage. Love was pressured on 34.4 percent of his dropbacks in 2024 and 38.9 percent in 2025, according to PFF.

“I just think the consistency from down in and down out,” LaFleur said of what was missing last year. “We had a lot of mental mistakes a year ago, and that can’t happen because you’re just not giving yourself a chance. And then the carryover from indy [individual drills] to team, you want to see these guys playing with the proper footwork, with the proper hand placement, getting your eyes in the right spots to give yourself a chance, because the creatures that they have to block on the other side of the ball, they’re more athletic on the defensive line.”

The Packers got a lift with the return of Bako-Bewele on Sunday. He’s one of the best right tackles in the NFL. Left guard Aaron Banks, however, hasn’t taken a single team rep; Burton has been filling in the past few days.

With a three-game preseason on the horizon and a month until the Sept. 13 opener at the Vikings, time is on their side. But the best lines are the ones that practice together and play together.

“The faster the better but, certainly, I think it takes games for that to happen,” LaFleur said. “So, the more these guys can play together, then the faster it will happen.”

Rhyan is bullish on the potential of the line as he enters his first full season as the starting center and Morgan takes over at left tackle.

“I want to get back to where we were at the end of last season, rolling as soon as we can, so that we can continue to push past that,” Rhyan said. “Because I think we could be even better than we were towards the end of last year. You know, I’m ambitious. I think every one of us are. So, I think that’s good, though. You know, we’re not boxing ourselves into what we could be. We’re just more looking for what we can do.”

After Sunday’s practice, I talked to new Packers receiver Kisean Johnson about the winding path he took to return to Green Bay. #chupacabras ⬇️https://t.co/J1ghRTHsib — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 10, 2026

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