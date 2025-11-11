Breaking Down Snaps, Stats from Packers’ Loss to Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost 10-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. It was the second-fewest points scored in the Matt LaFleur era. The Packers had averaged 34.0 points in six Monday night games under LaFleur.
Here’s a look at the snaps and stats from a second consecutive defeat.
Packers Snaps on Offense
The Packers played 68 snaps on offense.
Quarterback
Jordan Love played all 68 snaps. Through 10 games, he has played all 578 snaps this season.
It was Love’s worst game of the season. By far. His 55.6 percent, 4.89 yards per attempt and 68.8 passer rating were his lowest marks of the season. The yards per attempt was startling. Other than 6.12 against Arizona, he hadn’t averaged less than 7.32 in any game this season. Love threw 13 touchdowns in the first six games but zero in the last two.
Love has thrived with the yards after the catch provided by his playmakers. Without Tucker Kraft, the Packers just don’t have that element. By our count, the Packers had 79 YAC, with Josh Jacobs having about half of it with 39.
Running Backs
Josh Jacobs led the way with 50 snaps, or almost three-quarters of the playing time. Emanuel Wilson played 14 and Chris Brooks played six.
By touches, though, it was almost all Jacobs. He rushed 21 times for 74 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards, giving him 27 touches for 107 yards. The yards were almost all Jacobs, too. By our count, he had 69 rushing yards after contact.
Wilson carried once for 2 yards and caught one pass for 2 more yards. Brooks had a couple nice plays on checkdowns last week but wasn’t targeted on Monday. On a short week, the Packers are going to have to give Wilson some more run next week against the Giants.
Receivers
With Matthew Golden inactive and Savion Williams limited by an injured foot, the timing was great for Dontayvion Wicks to return from a calf injury. It was a “free for all” for snaps, as coach Matt LaFleur put it, after Romeo Doubs dropped out with an injured chest.
The final tallies were 56 snaps for Christian Watson, 44 for Wicks, 42 for Doubs, 26 for receiver-turned-cornerback-turned-receiver Bo Melton and six for Williams. Combined, they caught 11-of-23 targets for 118 yards. Melton, who had played seven snaps on offense all season and had not been targeted with a pass, had a killer drop on fourth down. Doubs, who saw a lot of the Eagles’ premier cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell, caught 1-of-4 targets for 5 yards.
From a passing perspective, what do the Packers have other than downfield shots to Watson?
Tight Ends
Usually, Tucker Kraft played about 90 percent of the snaps. It wasn’t quite so heavy in Luke Musgrave’s first game atop the depth chart. He played 52 snaps, or 76 percent. John FitzPatrick played 14 and Josh Whyle played six in his Packers debut.
Musgrave caught 3-of-3 passes for 23 yards. His longest catch was 9. If that 9-yard catch would have been a 10-yard catch, the Packers would have avoided the fourth-down disaster and perhaps sent the game to overtime. Yards after the catch, however, is not his forte.
Offensive Line
Elgton Jenkins’ injury “doesn’t sound promising,” LaFleur said after the game. No, it did not.
Left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Aaron Banks, right guard Jordan Morgan and right tackle Zach Tom went the distance. Sean Rhyan replaced Jenkins for the final 41 snaps. That will be the new alignment, with Jacob Monk presumably the next man up. Darian Kinnard played four snaps as an extra tight end.
Love was sacked three times and pressured on 40.5 percent of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate of the season, according to Next Gen Stats.
Packers Snaps on Defense
The Packers played 63 snaps on defense.
Defensive Ends
Micah Parsons played 53 snaps. At times, it’s as if everyone is watching to see if No. 1 can do something spectacular. Rashan Gary played 38 snaps – or only five more than Kingsley Enagbare. It was a season low for Gary in terms of volume – he had played at least 40 in every game – and percentage (60.3).
With Lukas Van Ness missing a fourth consecutive game, Barryn Sorrell played seven snaps. He made his mark with two assisted tackles. Arron Mosby, who was promoted to the 53-man roster this week, played 18 snaps on special teams.
By the official stats, the Packers had zero sacks and zero quarterback hits. Parsons had four of the eight pressures, followed by Gary with two, Enagbare with one and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with one.
Defensive Tackles
Colby Wooden was back in the lineup and played a key role for Green Bay’s superb run defense against Saquan Barkley. Wooden, who didn’t play a single defensive snap against the Eagles in Week 1 last season, played 37 after a shoulder injury limited him to 15 last week. He was excellent with five tackles, including one for a loss.
Devonte Wyatt led the unit with 41 snaps. He also had a tackle for loss. Karl Brooks played 32 and rookies Warren Brinson (nine) and Nazir Stackhouse (four) saw a little action.
Linebackers
Quay Walker played every snap and Edgerrin Cooper was on the bench for one. Walker had six tackles, including a team-high five solos and two for losses. Cooper had six tackles (two solos) and still has only one tackle for loss this season after having 13 last year. His forced fumble on the opening drive might have been the play of the game had the Packers won.
Playing a lot of base defense to keep Barkley contained, Isaiah McDuffie played 31 snaps on defense – a season-high 49.2 percent – and 18 more on special teams. Ty’Ron Hopper and Kristian Welch were limited to special teams.
Cornerbacks
Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine played every snap. They gave up a few catches but, by and large, delivered strong performances. Second-team All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown caught two passes for 13 yards.
According to Next Gen, Valentine was targeted four times and gave up one catch for 7 yards. On the Eagles’ only touchdown drive, Saquon Barkley made him look silly on a third-down checkdown. One-on-one in the open field, Barkley beat Valentine with a spin move for a catch-and-run gain of 41.
Safeties
Xavier McKinney went the distance, as usual. He led the team with seven tackles. Evan Williams played most of the snaps alongside him, getting 54 snaps. Both players had open-field tackles that might have saved touchdowns, and Williams had two tackles for losses.
The nine snaps that weren’t played by Williams went to Javon Bullard, who played 38 when combined with his work in the slot. Zayne Anderson and Kitan Oladapo played one snap apiece.
