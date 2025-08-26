By Position: Who’s Been Cut, Who Remains on Roster
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are on the road to cutting their roster to the 53-player limit by the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at what we know by position. All of the releases listed below have been reported by Packers On SI or other sources. It’s important to note that not all releases have been reported. So, the real list probably looks different than this list.
But here’s where things stand at about 12:30 p.m. Central.
Quarterbacks (4)
Jordan Love, Malik Willis.
Released: Taylor Elgersma, Sean Clifford.
Running Backs (7)
Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks.
Released: Israel Abanikanda, Tyrion Davis-Price, Amar Johnson.
Receivers (13)
Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Malik Heath.
Released: Mecole Hardman, Kawaan Baker, Julian Hicks, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor.
PUP (unofficially): Christian Watson.
Tight Ends (6)
Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, John FitzPatrick.
Released: Messiah Swinson, Johnny Lumpkin.
Offensive Line (17)
LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, T/G Jordan Morgan, T Anthony Belton, T/G Darian Kinnard, C/G Jacob Monk, G Donovan Jennings.
Released: C Trey Hill, C/G Lecitus Smith, T Brant Banks, T/G Kadeem Telfort, G Tyler Cooper, G J.J. Lippe.
PUP (unofficially): G John Williams.
Defensive Ends (8)
Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Arron Mosby, Barryn Sorrell.
Released: Deslin Alexandre.
PUP (unofficially): Collin Oliver.
Defensive Tackles (8)
Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse.
Released: James Ester, Devonte O’Malley.
Linebackers (8)
Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Welch.
Released: Isaiah Simmons, Jamon Johnson, Jared Bartlett.
Based on the early moves, it appears Welch might be safe after falling just short last year.
“I think I’ve done some good things,” he said. “Certainly not perfect. There’s always things I’m trying to improve on, like anything. I’m excited to get to the regular season, hopefully here.”
Cornerbacks (9)
Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs, Bo Melton, Corey Ballentine, Kamal Hadden, Kalen King, Micah Robinson.
Released: Tyron Herring.
Safeties (8)
Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo, Omar Brown, Johnathan Baldwin.
Released: Jaylin Simpson.
Specialists (4)
K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.
Released: K Mark McNamee.
There’s a lot that goes into picking the 53-man roster than what happened on three preseason Saturdays and a month of training camp practices.
“Everything matters,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said a couple weeks ago. “You’ve got to take advantage of all the resources that are here to be a good player. And I think for us, that’s part of the evaluation, as well. What they’re doing in this building, how they’re handling themselves, studying, taking care of their bodies.
