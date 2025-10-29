Can You Watch Packers-Panthers? Here’s Week 9 NFL Broadcast Map
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Pittsburgh Steelers was broadcast nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
Next week, the Packers’ home game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be broadcast nationally on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
This week’s game against the Carolina Panthers? Not so much.
Packers-Panthers, slated for a noon kickoff, will be broadcast by Fox Sports to a small sliver of the Midwest as well as North Carolina and South Carolina. If you don’t live in the broadcast window, you’ll need to take out your credit card for NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL+ or YouTube or get creative.
Instead, most of the nation will get Vikings-Lions.
Fox’s Adam Amin will handle the play-by-play duties alongside analyst Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver will be on the sideline.
Listen to Packers-Panthers
If you can’t watch, you can listen via the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst) and John Kuhn (sideline) on the call. The broadcast also will be available on Sirius Channel 106 or 227 or through the app (Packers Radio Network).
Sports USA Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Brandon Noble (analyst).
Packers-Panthers History
The Packers lead 11-6 in the regular season and won the NFC Championship Game in 1996. The Packers won the last matchup 33-30 in Carolina on Christmas Eve 2023.
It was quite a game, starting with Jaire Alexander’s self-appointed captaincy. The Packers blew a 30-16 lead in the fourth quarter, but Jordan Love drove them into position for Anders Carlson’s game-winning field goal.
Love was 17-of-28 for 219 yards and two touchdowns and Aaron Jones continued his late-season dominance with 21 carries for 127 yards. Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft and Bo Melton caught four passes apiece, with the touchdowns going to Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.
Carolina’s Bryce Young, who might be back in the lineup after missing last week’s loss to Buffalo with an ankle injury, threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. With elite athleticism, he’s obviously a much bigger threat than Andy Dalton.
Packers-Panthers Key Story
Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard ran for a touchdown in that game. He rushed for almost 1,200 yards last season but an injury opened the door for Rico Dowdle, who is fifth in the league with 605 rushing yards and third with a 5.7-yard average.
So, the Panthers have one of those good-to-have problems heading into Sunday’s game against a Packers run defense that hasn’t been quite as strong as it had been to start the season.
“Chuba has meant a lot to this organization, certainly to the identity that we want to build our team on,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said this week. “And wanted to give Chuba the opportunity to go out there and to continue to impact our team in a positive way.
“We cannot ignore the fact that Rico has been exceptional in a couple of games and then in the opportunities he's had over the last two weeks. He's made some excellent plays. Loved the tempo and violence that he's running with. These are all things that we're talking about and working through this week as we look back on these last four games and really taking a snapshot of what's been successful for us.”
Packers-Panthers Rookie Spotlight
Both teams took receivers in the first round. Carolina’s Tetairoa McMillian led the Panthers with a career-high seven catches for 99 yards in last week’s blowout loss to the Bills. Among rookies, he is tied for second with 37 receptions and is second with 512 receiving yards. He’s scored two touchdowns.
The Packers had McMillan in for a predraft visit but he was the eighth overall selection. At No. 23, the Packers selected Matthew Golden. He has 21 receptions for 253 yards, with at least three receptions in five consecutive games, but caught three passes for just 4 yards at Pittsburgh. He’s looking for his first touchdown. Among rookies receivers, he’s fifth in receptions, fifth in yards and first in catch rate (80.8 percent) among players with more than 15 targets.
Josh Jacobs Rebound?
In last week’s win against Pittsburgh, the Packers rode Emanuel Wilson down the stretch. Star running back Josh Jacobs gained only 33 yards on 13 carries, his second-lowest output in terms of yards and average since joining the Packers in 2024.
Carolina gave up 216 rushing yards to Buffalo’s James Cook last week. It was stunning after the Panthers gave up 1.4 yards per carry in Week 5 and 1.6 in Week 6.
“If we couldn't address it, there'd be no point in playing the game, so we got to get better,” Canales said. “That's always the case. No matter if it's a win or a loss, we're looking to get better. And, obviously, this week, it's more to look at than usual, unfortunately, but we're going to get those things fixed and get back to the standard we set as a defense.”
The Final Takeaway (Pun Intended)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love is fourth in the NFL in passer rating this season. At home, he’s eighth, with five touchdowns and one interception.
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has three interceptions this season, all on the road.
For the season, Carolina is minus-5 in turnovers; only two teams are worse. It has 12 giveaways; only Tennessee (13) has more. Green Bay is plus-1; its three giveaways are tied with Philadelphia for the fewest.