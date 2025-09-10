Life Is About Choices; Did Packers Make One With Christian Watson Contract?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Life is about choices. That’s true in all walks of life, and especially true of building an NFL roster that’s compliant with the salary cap.
On Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers signed Christian Watson to a contract extension. It’s only for one year, so it’s not as if the Packers have opted to tie the knot with Watson for the long haul. But it could mean the Packers are prepared to move on from Romeo Doubs.
Watson and Doubs were drafted in 2022 and entered this season in the final year of their rookie contracts. With Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who were drafted in 2023, and Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, who were drafted in 2025, it’s always been more likely that the Packers would keep Watson or Doubs rather than Watson and Doubs.
The reality perhaps became more concrete after the Packers traded for Micah Parsons and signed him to a record-setting contract extension. According to OverTheCap.com, the Packers are about $3.15 million over next year’s salary cap. That doesn’t include Watson’s contract.
Spotrac is projecting Doubs will sign a contract worth almost $12 million per season.
Compared to Watson, Doubs has been the statistically superior player. His three seasons have finished with 59 receptions in 2023, 46 receptions in 2024 and 42 receptions in 2022. That’s more catches than Watson had in any of his three seasons.
In the 2022 draft class of receivers, Doubs ranks sixth in receptions (Watson is 10th), sixth in yards (Watson is eighth) and tied for first in touchdowns (Watson is fourth).
“I’m in Year 4,” Doubs said on Tuesday when asked about leadership. “For so long, it was always being a young guy. Being a veteran in this offense, I am here to take on that role just to make sure that all of the receivers, or just the offense in general, is all on the same page together.”
Doubs, of course, was suspended last season, which will complicate his future, whether in Green Bay or elsewhere.
“My goal going into this year,” Doubs said during OTAs, “is to be a winner, obviously, to be a player within this offense and, ultimately, to help out two receivers that are coming in, not coming in, but that are here learning the system.”
Doubs caught 2-of-4 passes for 68 yards last week, highlighted by a 48-yard catch – the first reception of 40-plus yards in his career – to set up Reed’s touchdown that put the Packers in front 17-3.
Doubs had a limited role against the Lions. Then again, so did everybody. Green Bay ran only 47 plays and threw 22 passes. Jordan Love spread the love, with 10 players catching at least one pass.
“It’s complementary football. It’s the flow of the game,” Doubs said. “Just making sure that, play by play, just know our detail. As long as we execute it, we’ll always get the result that we want.”
Including Sunday, Doubs has played in 44 regular-season games in his career. He still hasn’t hit 100 yards. The Packers, however, are 7-1 when he has at least 68 receiving yards in a game.
Watson in 39 regular-season games has hit 100 yards five times. That includes his four catches for 150 yards to help fuel the come-from-behind victory at Chicago last season. However, he suffered a torn ACL in the rematch against Chicago on Jan. 5. He’ll be on the physically unable to perform list through at least Week 4.
Watson has said he’s ahead of schedule, which no doubt made the extension a solid decision from the Packers’ perspective.
“It’s tough because, when you see him run – I’m sure you guys have seen him run, too – you want to throw him out there, right?” general manager Brian Gutekunst said during camp. “But there’s kind of a timeline with these ACLs and, certainly, he’s ahead of the curve, there’s no doubt about it.
“But, at the same time, he’s got a long career in front of him, so we want to make sure we take the proper steps and we don’t skip any steps along the way. After that fourth game, I’m sure he’s going to be chomping at the bit and it’s going to take a lot of us to hold him back.”