Comparing Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers Through First 40 Starts

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers will face his former team when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers. Here’s a comparison between Rodgers and Love through 40 starts, through six starts in their third seasons and this season.

Bill Huber

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jordan Love at training camp in 2021.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jordan Love at training camp in 2021. / Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, including 15 years as a starter. He won four NFL MVPs and one Super Bowl.

Before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets to make way for Jordan Love. Now the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh, Rodgers will lead the first-place Steelers into Sunday night’s game against the Love-led Packers.

“It is just another game,” Rodgers told Packers On SI before the season. “Obviously, there’s energy around it kind of outside of yourself but it doesn’t make or break your career. It’ll be fun to beat them, for sure, because I would’ve beaten every team, and because you’re trying to win all your games. Either way, it’ll be good to see so many people.”

One of those people is Love, who served as a backup for Rodgers’ final three seasons in Green Bay. Here is a statistical comparison between Rodgers through 40 starts and Love as he gets ready for his 40th start.

Jordan Love vs. Aaron Rodgers: 40-Start Comparisons

Completions

Rodgers: 856

Love: 781

Attempts

Rodgers: 1,346

Love: 1,214

Completion Percentage

Rodgers: 63.6

Love: 64.3

Yards

Rodgers: 10,483

Love: 9,176

Touchdowns

Rodgers: 70 (5.2 percent)

Love: 68 (5.6 percent)

Interceptions

Rodgers: 29 (2.2 percent)

Love: 25 (2.1 percent)

Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio

Rodgers: 2.41

Love: 2.72

Yards Per Attempt

Rodgers: 7.8

Love: 7.6

Passer Rating

Rodgers: 95.9

Love: 97.3

Record

Rodgers: 22-18

Love: 22-16-1

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown with backups Tim Boyle and Jordan Love in 2020.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown with backups Tim Boyle and Jordan Love in 2020. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Rodgers leads in the big numbers such as completions, attempts and yards, Love leads in efficiency with a better completion percentage, touchdown and interception percentages, and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Whatever your opinion on quarterback wins being a stat, they’re almost even entering Sunday night.

This is the ultimate made-for-TV matchup, but this isn’t a Brett Favre-style grudge match, like when Rodgers faced Favre in 2009 at the Metrodome in Week 4 and at Lambeau Field in Week 8.

“It was slightly less charged, I think, the second game, even though he was coming back to Lambeau for the first time,” Rodgers recalled. “There was obviously some people who were not happy that he was going to the hated Vikings, so there was a lot of energy.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur tried to downplay the Rodgers angle on Monday, and Love no doubt will try to do the same when he talks to reporters on Wednesday.

Rodgers will talk to reporters in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and reporters in Green Bay via Zoom on Thursday.

“We’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers. It’s as simple as that,” LaFleur said on Monday. “That is for you guys to talk about. Granted, we’ve got a lot of love and respect for Aaron. What he’s done here, he’s a Hall of Famer.

“Our past together, we had a lot of great moments, but this game is not about that. It’s about going to Pittsburgh, Sunday Night Football. Our guys will be jacked up; their guys will be jacked up. It’s about the Green Bay Packers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that’s for you guys to talk about all those other storylines.”

Love vs. Rodgers: Year 3 Comparisons

A third-year starter, Jordan Love has played in six games this season. Here’s how Love’s numbers from this season compare to Aaron Rodgers’ first six games from his third season as the starter in 2010.

Completions

Rodgers: 129

Love: 122

Attempts

Rodgers: 201

Love: 176

Completion Percentage

Rodgers: 64.2

Love: 69.3

Yards

Rodgers: 1,546

Love: 1,438

Touchdowns

Rodgers: 10

Love: 10

Interceptions

Rodgers: 7

Love: 2

Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio

Rodgers: 1.43

Love: 5.00

Yards Per Attempt

Rodgers: 7.7

Love: 8.2

Passer Rating

Rodgers: 89.7

Love: 108.1

Record

Rodgers: 3-3

Love: 4-1-1

While Love leads in most categories, Rodgers got hot down the stretch and led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship over the Steelers. In the eight games he started from Game 7 through Game 16, Rodgers was 183-of-274 passing (66.8 percent), for 2,376 yards (8.7 yards per attempt) with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions (4.50 ratio) and a 109.7 rating.

Love vs. Rodgers: 2025 Comparisons

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Completions

Rodgers: 118 (19.7 per game ranks 24th)

Love: 122 (20.3 per game ranks 19th)

Attempts

Rodgers: 172 (28.7 per game ranks 26th).

Love: 176 (29.3 per game ranks 22nd).

Completion Percentage

Rodgers: 68.6 (seventh)

Love: 69.3 (sixth)

Yards

Rodgers: 1,270 (211.7 yards per game ranks 22nd)

Love: 1,438 (239.7 yards per game ranks 11th)

Touchdowns

Rodgers: 14 (8.1 percent is first)

Love: 10 (5.7 percent is eighth)

Interceptions

Rodgers: 5 (2.9 percent is 26th)

Love: 2 (1.1 percent is eighth)

Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio

Rodgers: 2.80 (15th)

Love: 5.00 (10th)

Yards Per Attempt

Rodgers: 7.4 (10th)

Love: 8.2 (fourth)

Passer Rating

Rodgers: 105.0 (ninth)

Love: 108.1 (sixth)

Record

Rodgers: 4-2 (first place, AFC North)

Love: 4-1-1 (first place, NFC North)

Love has played with efficiency this season, which shows up in ranking fourth in yards per attempt and sixth in passer rating. He has completed 69.3 percent of his passes after hitting only 64.2 percent in 2023 and 63.1 percent in 2024.

He’s on pace to throw for 4,074 yards, which would be his second 4,000-yard season, and 28 touchdowns.

“I think he’s playing a pretty high level,” LaFleur said last week.

There are only 15 players on the 2025 roster who were with the team during Rodgers’ final season in 2022.

“I don’t even know if many of these guys played with him,” LaFleur said. “I think that’s for you guys (to talk about). I’m going to talk about how we, just like we do every week, what is our blueprint and what are our keys in order to go to Pittsburgh, which is a damn good football team and a really tough, hostile environment, and try to play our best, because we haven’t put our best yet to date. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

