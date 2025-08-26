Aaron Rodgers Says Game Against Packers Won’t Be Grudge Match
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was quite an offseason for Aaron Rodgers. Not only did he sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers – meaning he’ll face his former team, the Green Bay Packers, in a primetime showdown – he got married.
“I got a dog, too. Don’t forget about that,” Rodgers told Packers On SI. “I got a huskie. It’s a lot of shedding.”
Rodgers called on Monday, one day before roster cuts; interestingly, he asked about the status of receiver Romeo Doubs. Exactly two months after Tuesday’s roster cuts, the Packers will visit the Steelers on Oct. 26.
Rodgers, of course, has thought about what it’s going to be like to go against the team he led for 15 seasons, including 11 playoff appearances, four NFL MVPs and one Super Bowl triumph. After all, he was part of four matchups against Brett Favre after his predecessor signed with the rival Vikings.
“Yeah, I’ve thought about it,” Rodgers said. “I was thinking maybe coming to Lambeau would be amazing. It’d be strange because I was on the other side of ’9 and ’10. It won’t be as energized, I would say, if we were coming back to Lambeau instead of having the Packers out to Pittsburgh. The thing is, and you know this, not many guys that I’ve played with are still there.”
Rodgers went on to rattle off the names of almost all of his former teammates who are still in Green Bay, a list that includes quarterback Jordan Love and offseason workout partner Kenny Clark.
“So, it’s not like it’s the exact same team that I left and I’m coming back,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I know Matt (LaFleur) and I know a lot of the guys over there, so it’ll be fun to see them. Rich Bisaccia; I still have a lot of friends that I talk to over there. But I think it would be more of a charge if we were playing at Lambeau this year.”
The intensity in the games against Favre and the Vikings was cranked up to 11. In Week 4 of the 2009 season at the Metrodome, the Packers lost 30-23. Rodgers threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns with one interception; Favre threw for 271 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“I remember the environment at the old Metrodome,” Rodgers said. “We were playing on Monday night and that was electric, man. You could just feel it in the air. They were good and we knew we were pretty good, too.”
Four weeks later, Favre returned to Lambeau Field and won again, this time 38-26. He was booed before every snap. Rodgers threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions; Favre threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.
“It was slightly less charged, I think, the second game, even though he was coming back to Lambeau for the first time,” Rodgers recalled. “There was obviously some people who were not happy that he was going to the hated Vikings, so there was a lot of energy.
“I remember Spencer Havner caught two touchdowns in the ’09 game (at Lambeau). Spence is still excited about that, telling everybody that he knows that he caught six touchdowns in 10 career catches or whatever he had. But I do remember it was pretty charged up and they were really good.”
The Packers turned the tables in 2010, winning 28-24 at Lambeau Field – surviving Favre’s pass to Randy Moss in the end zone in the final seconds – and 31-3 at the Metrodome.
“It was less charged and we got them both times,” Rodgers said. “The first game was a back-and-forth, really good game, and then at their place, they were starting to lose it and we got after them really good and went on to win the Super Bowl.
“It was definitely a charged atmosphere [in 2009], but he was only two years removed and there was a lot more people that knew him, even though we had gone younger. I feel like it was less common for big-time guys to do that. Now, you’ve had some other guys who’ve gone to different teams and had to head back.”
While Tom Brady going back to New England was “supercharged,” Rodgers doesn’t believe it will be quite the same level when the Steelers host the Packers in Week 8. The hype will be immense, to be sure, but Rodgers won’t feel the moment like those Favre-Rodgers battles.
“It is just another game,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, there’s energy around it kind of outside of yourself but it doesn’t make or break your career. It’ll be fun to beat them, for sure, because I would’ve beaten every team, and because you’re trying to win all your games. Either way, it’ll be good to see so many people.
“Some of the people I’m most excited to see, honestly, are the guys who were with me all 18 years – mostly training room guys, equipment staff guys. It’ll be fun to see some of those guys. That’ll be exciting.”
Will it really be “just another game,” as Rodgers said? Rodgers has never been one to talk in cliches but, really, doesn’t he want to stick it to LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst, just to show that he’s still got it at age 41?
“Oh, you know, I want to play good every game,” he said. “There’s no extra motivation. I think that’s all media narrative. I’m trying to play great every game. You’d love to throw four, five touchdowns every single week. It might mean more in Chicago or whatever, but, at the end of the day, you’re trying to play good every single week.”
After 18 seasons in Green Bay and two difficult seasons in New York, Rodgers is enjoying life in Pittsburgh.
“It has some similarities to Green Bay,” he said. “Pittsburgh’s bigger, but just the whole layout and I’m driving to work through different little towns. Small-town feel even though it’s a big city. Great organization, history of excellence, stability at leadership positions. Pretty cool.”
The stability of leadership includes Mike Tomlin, who is entering his 19th year on the job.
“Mike made a big difference,” Rodgers said. “His demeanor and attitude and leadership and his personality. I just really vibe with him. … He’s amazing, he really is. He’s super-in-touch with the pulse of the team, great in front of the room. Yeah, I’m really enjoying my time with him.”
Rodgers has said this might be his final season in the NFL.
So, what’s next for the Hall of Famer-in-waiting.
“Disappear.”
Disappear?
“David Copperfield, man. Just disappear.”
Disappear and …
After a pause, Rodgers said, “Exactly.”