Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Big Win But No Big Bump for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers just scored a big win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but that did not result in a big boost in our exclusive Consensus NFL Power Rankings after Week 14.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one turbocharged power ranking. The Packers were fifth last week and they remain fifth this week. They were fifth in seven of the eight rankings.

The Los Angeles Rams are first in this week’s rankings, followed by the New England Patriots. After beating the Bears, the Packers will go from the fire to the frying pan when they play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Denver is No. 4 in this week’s rankings and lead the race for homefield advantage in the AFC.

The NFL is an ever-evolving league. After Week 8, the Colts were the No. 1 team, followed by the Lions and Chiefs. After Week 14, none of those teams cracked the top-10 list.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in those eight rankings, with more extensive analysis of the Packers, Broncos and the rest of the league at the links.

Sports Illustrated: 4th

The Packers climbed a peg in Conor Orr’s rankings.

“More than any aspect of this game, the totally legitimizing interior run stuffs and play of the team’s secondary was what made me reconsider my belief that this team wasn’t quite ready for serious deep playoff run consideration,” he wrote.

The Athletic: 5th

The Packers remain No. 5 in the rankings put together by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff.

This week’s theme was worst-case scenario, and they selected Jordan Love’s playoff history.

“Jordan Love was great in a big moment Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and just one interception and leading a game-winning, fourth-quarter touchdown drive. But his last two playoff games have included five interceptions and two losses. … Packers fans are going to be nervous until he proves it in the playoffs. If he does, Green Bay can be a Super Bowl contender.”

CBS: 5th

The Packers stayed at No. 5 in Pete Prisco’s rankings.

“Beating the Bears puts them atop the NFC North,” he wrote. “The passing game has really come alive the past two weeks as they head to Denver to face the Broncos' top defense.”

Fox Sports: 5th

It was status quo for the Packers in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings.

“Beating the Bears (however barely) established them as the team to beat in the brutal NFC North,” he wrote. “Beat them again in two weeks in Chicago and they’ll probably win the division.”

NFL.com: 5th

The Packers also weren’t moved in Eric Edholm’s rankings. He wrote a lot about the Packers, including:

“Jordan Love has stepped up in a major way over the past couple games, with four touchdown passes against Detroit and three more vs. Chicago, rallying on Sunday after a bad early interception. The big-play threat is back in the Packers' offense, even if it was surprising how much man coverage the Bears threw their way. … This is a tough team with Super Bowl potential, even if the Pack nearly coughed up a double-digit lead to the Bears.”

ESPN: 5th

The Packers held steady in ESPN’s rankings , which are selected by their beat writers.

This week’s theme is “most shocking” statistical ranking. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky picked the Packers ranking 25th in takeaways.

“As good as the Packers have been on defense … they're not taking the ball away like they did in 2024. A year after they forced 31 turnovers (tied for fourth most in the league), they have just 12.” Keisean Nixon clinched Sunday’s win with the first interception by a cornerback this season.

Yahoo: 5th

The Packers were kept at No. 5 in Frank Schwab’s rankings.

“Hey, remember a few weeks ago when there was a weird groundswell to put Matt LaFleur on the hot seat? How cute,” he wrote. “LaFleur never deserved that treatment, and now the Packers have consecutive wins over the Lions and Bears to get back to first place in the NFC North. Packers at Broncos is a fascinating Week 15 matchup between two very good teams that still have some questions.”

Pro Football Talk: 5th

The Packers stayed at No. 5 in Mike Florio’s rankings.

“Those ugly back-to-back home losses are a fading memory,” he wrote.

This Week’s Opponent: Denver Broncos

The Broncos are fourth in this week’s rankings, falling anywhere second through sixth.

At the end of a long summation, NFL.com’s Edholm wrote: “The Broncos' final four games are a real test, and don't expect any mercy when they visit Kansas City in a few weeks, even if the Chiefs are officially eliminated from postseason play by then.”

The Packers, having swept a series of three consecutive division games, can’t take their foot off the gas.

“Just look at the landscape of our league. Everybody’s neck and neck from one through the ninth seed,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Everybody’s right there and you can’t take anything for granted, and we’ve got a hell of a test coming up against the top-ranked team in the National Football League in their house. We’re going to need a great week of preparation to go out there and get the job.”

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Latest Packers Odds

Not part of the rankings are sportsbook odds, but they provide another viewpoint. The Packers have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook .

The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites at +430. The Packers and Seattle Seahawks are next at +750. They are followed by the Buffalo Bills at +850, the New England Patriots at +1000 and the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles at +1100.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen

1, Los Angeles Rams (16 points; five first-place votes); 2, New England Patriots (20 points; three first-place votes); 3, Seattle Seahawks (22 points); 4, Denver Broncos (27 points); 5, Green Bay Packers (39 points); 6, Buffalo Bills (52 points); 7, Chicago Bears (61 points); 8, San Francisco 49ers (66 points); 9, Jacksonville Jaguars (75 points); 10, Houston Texans (81 points); 11, Detroit Lions (87 points); 12, Los Angeles Chargers (91 points).

Of note, the Eagles are 13th. Those 13 teams were the universal top 13 in all eight power rankings.

