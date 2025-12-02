Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers-Bears Showdown Set

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Finally, a Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears game with significant importance.

The Bears (9-3), who lead the chase for the No. 1 seed, will visit the Packers (8-3-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The winner will lead the NFC North. The loser will look for revenge in two weeks.

The power of the teams is reflected in our latest Consensus NFL Power Rankings. Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one super-powerful power ranking.

The Packers, coming off a big win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, are fifth and the Bears, coming off a big win at Philadelphia on Black Friday, are sixth. It will be their biggest game in more than a decade and perhaps the start of a new chapter in a lopsided rivalry .

There’s a new No. 1 team, the New England Patriots. The Patriots have won 10 in a row to take over the top spot from the Los Angeles Rams, whose six-game winning streak was snapped at the Carolina Panthers.

Packers In Latest NFL Power Rankings

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in the latest power rankings, with more extensive analysis available at the links.

Sports Illustrated: 5th

The Packers zoomed up five spots in Conor Orr’s rankings.

Wrote Orr, citing Peter Bukowski of LockedOn Packers: “Jordan Love leads NFL quarterbacks in nearly every clutch metric you can think of: EPA per play, adjusted EPA per play, success rate and completion percentage over expectation on late downs. That will play deep into December and January.”

NFL.com: 5th

The Packers rose two spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings. As part of an extensive analysis, he wrote: “Matt LaFleur has taken some heat from Packer backers, but he coached a near-perfect game against the Lions and now has his team on a strong vector not only toward the playoffs but also to a division crown. … There aren't too many complete teams in the league in 2025, but the Packers are pretty close to that ideal at their best.”

ESPN: 5th

The Packers moved up two spots in ESPN’s beat-writer-selected power rankings. This week’s theme is X-factor for the stretch run, with Rob Demovsky selecting receiver Jayden Reed, who could return this week following a broken collarbone.

“The Packers aren't just getting back another receiver soon. They're getting back their leading receiver in each of the past two seasons,” he wrote. “… Reed is the Packers' most versatile receiver and should make their passing game even more difficult to defend down the stretch.”

The Athletic: 5th

The Packers are up two spots in the rankings assembled by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff. This week’s theme was best-case scenario, with the authors selecting the offense hitting its stride.

“There were fair concerns about Green Bay’s offense after Tucker Kraft’s season-ending injury. But after some hiccups, the offense got rolling again on Thanksgiving as Jordan Love threw four touchdown passes.”

CBS: 5th

The Packers are up two places in Pete Prisco’s rankings.

“They set Jordan Love free against the Lions and he threw four touchdown passes. That's the style they have to play the rest of the way.”

Fox Sports: 5th

The Packers climbed two rungs on the ladder in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings.

“A Thanksgiving Day win in Detroit reestablished the Packers as a threat. More importantly, four touchdown passes from Jordan Love was a reminder of what this offense can do.”

Yahoo: 5th

The Packers moved up two places in Frank Schwab’s rankings, and they might be “peaking again” after winning three in a row following an “ugly loss” to the Eagles.

“Beating the Lions in Detroit to complete the season sweep was impressive,” he wrote. “Green Bay has its moments of looking like the best team in football, though most of those moments have been against Detroit. The Packers play the Bears twice in their next three games, with a game at Denver in between, so we’ll find out soon how good Green Bay is.”

Pro Football Talk: 6th

The Packers moved up three spots in Mike Florio’s rankings, the only ones in which Green Bay is behind Chicago (fifth).

“It’s been a long time since the Bears-Packers rivalry had significant implications for both teams,” he wrote.

This Week’s Opponent: Chicago Bears

Chicago is No. 6 in Conor Orr’s rankings at SI.com, up three spots from last week. The Bears’ massive investment on the offensive line, highlighted by trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and the signing of center Drew Dalman, has paid off in overwhelming fashion.

“When have we ever seen a team remake a unit via free agency and see all of those veterans stay healthy enough to make a collective impact?” Orr wrote.

Fox’s Ralph Vacchiano moved the Bears from eighth to sixth.

“Their win in Philly proved they’ve arrived as a contender, and the 281 rushing yards they put up on the Eagles' defense should scare everyone. They’ve won eight of nine as they head into a stretch where they get the Packers twice in the next three weeks.”

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook .

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds are not part of the Consensus Power Rankings, but they provide a different way to view the teams.

The Packers made a huge move in the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook . They are tied with Seattle and Philadelphia for the second-shortest odds at +900; the Rams remain the favorites at +460. Last week at this time, the Packers were +1500 and had the 11th-shortest odds.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen

1, New England Patriots (16 points; five first-place votes); 2, Los Angeles Rams (17 points; three first-place votes); 3, Seattle Seahawks (24 points); 4, Denver Broncos (25 points); 5, Green Bay Packers (41 points); 6, Chicago Bears (49 points); T-7, Philadelphia Eagles (67 points); T-7, Buffalo Bills (67 points); 9, San Francisco 49ers (68 points); 10, Indianapolis Colts (79 points); 11, Jacksonville Jaguars (91 points); 12, Detroit Lions (92 points).

