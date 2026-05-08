Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After 2026 NFL Draft?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – To answer the question from the headline, the Green Bay Packers are here, there and everywhere in the NFL post-draft power rankings.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superpowered power ranking. The Packers, who are as high as seventh and as low as 20th, check in at No. 13.

The Seattle Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champions, hold the top spot. In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears are eighth, the Detroit Lions are 15th and the Minnesota Vikings are 21st.

Based on the rankings, the Packers would get into the playoffs – once again – as the No. 7 seed.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in the latest power rankings, with more extensive analysis available at the links.

CBS: 7th

The Packers are the top team in the NFC North in Pete Prisco’s rankings and the fourth team in the NFC, with the three teams ahead of them hailing from the NFC West.

Eventually, they’ll have two of the biggest additions in the league.

“They added some defensive pieces in the draft,” Prisco wrote, “but this offseason is about guys like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft returning to form. They are still a young team.”

ESPN: 7th

The Packers are No. 1 in the NFC North in the these rankings , which are selected by the NFL Nation reporters. The Bears are ninth, the Lions are 11th and the Vikings are 24th.

The theme is most improved position, with Rob Demovsky picking cornerback after the team dumped Nate Hobbs, signed Benjamin St-Juste and drafted Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson.

“Ideally, one of them would win a starting job opposite Keisean Nixon and serve as an upgrade over Hobbs and Carrington Valentine, who also returns,” he wrote.

Pro Football Network: 7th

In Jacob Infante’s rankings , the Packers are the top team in the NFC North following an offseason of significant changes among key veterans.

“Without a first-round pick, the Packers still found some good value on defense in the 2026 NFL Draft,” he wrote. “Brandon Cisse should be an immediate starter at cornerback. Chris McClellan is a physical defensive tackle with some short-area quickness, and Dani Dennis-Sutton has elite tools as a developmental edge rusher in Round 4.”

Bleacher Report: 12th

Gary Davenport noted the Packers will get a big boost from the returns of Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons, and the early picks on defense will help,

“The Packers have the talent on both sides of the ball to contend in the NFC North. But on paper at least, they are the No. 3 team in the division,” he wrote. “They need to stay healthy this year and have some young players step up.”

Actually, the Packers are No. 2 in the North in the rankings.

The Athletic: 14th

The Packers are the No. 3 team in the NFC North in Josh Kendall’s rankings and would not make the playoffs if this is how the season played out.

The theme was best rookie season, with Kendall selecting Chris McClellan.

“The third-round defensive tackle may not get a lot of attention in his first season,” Kendall wrote, “but he’s going to eat up a lot of valuable snaps in the middle of the line, even though he’s playing behind a former first-rounder in Devonte Wyatt for now. The 6-4, 313-pound McClellan didn’t miss a game in his 51-game collegiate career. Wyatt missed seven last season.”

For the record, McClellan isn’t playing behind Wyatt.

Fox Sports: 16th

The Packers are third in the NFC North in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings – Detroit is 15th and Minnesota in 17th – and would fail to extend their playoff streak.

“The Packers said they needed a corner and a nose tackle, and they got both with their picks in Rounds 2 and 3,” he wrote. “But CB Brandon Cisse and DT Chris McClellan might be more about depth than immediate impact. They also still need a wideout to replace the two they lost.”

NFL.com: 16th

The ranking isn’t very good. On the bright side, there are no NFC North teams in Eric Edholm’s Top 10 and the Vikings are 28th.

“It's strange. While the draft was happening, nothing Green Bay did thrilled me that much,” Edholm wrote. “But now that it's in the can, I look back and kind of like what the Packers generally did. It was mostly a blue-collar haul for the Pack – and any class lacking a first-rounder is naturally going to look a little lean – but it addressed some sore spots on the roster and built out some decent reinforcements. The Packers believe internally they can compete for a Super Bowl, and that isn't some wild statement.”

Sports Illustrated: 20th

Green Bay is the worst team in the NFC North, according to Conor Orr’s rankings , though the Lions are 18th and the Vikings are 19th.

“The Packers checked boxes in the draft, after desperately needing to come out of the second and third rounds with a cornerback and defensive tackle,” Orr wrote. “The question, of course, is how quickly new DC Jonathan Gannon can integrate both into his scheme and whether there’s enough progression to get this defense near its Jeff Hafley–led peak before the Micah Parsons injury.”

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings but do provide an additional reference points.

Green Bay’s Super Bowl odds have slowly grown longer throughout the offseason. The Packers opened at +1300 , the fifth-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Now, they are +2000 at FanDuel .

The Packers are favored to reach the playoffs (-132), sixth-shortest in the NFC. They also have the sixth-shortest odds to win the NFC at +1000. In the NFC North, the Lions are +145, the Packers are +230, the Bears are +320 and the Vikings are +600.

Jordan Love, by the way, is ninth in the MVP race .

Packers On SI’s Consensus Super 16

1, Seattle Seahawks (11 points; six first-place votes); 2, Los Angeles Rams (17; two first-place votes); 3, Denver Broncos (28): 4, Buffalo Bills (37); 5, San Francisco 49ers (52); 6, New England Patriots (56); 7, Philadelphia Eagles (69); 8, Chicago Bears (75); 9, Houston Texans (77); 10, Baltimore Ravens (82); 11, Kansas City Chiefs (94); 12, Jacksonville Jaguars (97); 13, Green Bay Packers (99); 14, Los Angeles Chargers (104); 15, Detroit Lions (112); 16, Dallas Cowboys (127).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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