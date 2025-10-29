Cornerback Returns to Packers, Signs to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have added a cornerback, Tyron Herring, to their practice squad. He was on the field for practice on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, a spot on their practice squad opened up with the Tennessee Titans poaching former seventh-round pick Micah Robinson, signing him to their active roster.
As a corresponding move, the Packers have replaced him with someone who was one of the heroes of training camp. Herring, who made a game-saving play in the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts, was signed to the practice squad.
His story is a good one.
With the Packers holding a late 23-19 lead on the road, and players fighting for a spot on the roster, Herring made a play that preserved a victory and kept him on Green Bay’s radar.
Reserve quarterback Jason Bean loaded up for a deep ball down the right sideline, targeting former third-round pick Jelani Woods at the goal line. The task for Herring was no small one. He needed to jar the ball free from Woods, or risk a game-winning touchdown being scored on his watch.
Woods is a mountain of a man, standing at 6-foot-7, and weighing in at 253 pounds.
Herring is 6 inches shorter and 50 pounds lighter. On paper, this should have been a mismatch. In this case, however, Herring won the battle, jarring the ball free from Woods at the goal line. The pass was ruled incomplete, and the Packers won the game.
“Yeah, I’m like what happened? I’m not really sure” Herring said as he waited out a ruling from instant replay.
“There was a long pause. Once they signaled it was out, that was awesome, It was good.”
“All my thought was just make the tackle, that’s all I’m thinking,” Herring said later. “I had the speed turned, came down, and all I’m thinking is make the tackle.”
Off the field, Herring is known for his brain, making the most of whatever opportunities are put in front of him.
When he was in college at Delaware, he was a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy, which is better known as the Academic Heisman.
Herring was a transfer student from Dartmouth, so academics were never going to be an issue for this student-athlete.
Herring was working toward his Master’s Degree at Delaware’s Joseph R. Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.
He did all that while starring in football for Delaware, and his strong final season earned him an invite at the East-West Shrine game.
Herring wasn’t drafted, but signed with Green Bay after the draft, and has bounced in and out of Green Bay since then.
“I definitely want to see how far football can go first and foremost,” Herring said.
“I’m not about knocking down opportunities, I take advantage of opportunities. If that opportunity presents itself to go pro, I want to take that route. If that’s not the path for me, I still want to go to law school.”
For now, it looks like law school will have to be on the back burner.
Herring was released on cutdown day, and eventually signed to New England’s practice squad, oddly enough replacing former Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine with the Patriots.
Now, he’s back in Green Bay for a cornerback room that has three established players at the front of the depth chart, but little experience behind it.
Injuries are a major factor in any NFL season, and every opportunity is precious. Herring is not being counted on as a solution for Green Bay’s troubles at cornerback, but an opportunity could rise for him.
From there, who knows what could happen?
One thing Herring seems certain of, is whenever football ends, he will remain in the public eye.
“Eventually, my ultimate goal is to run for office one day and serve publicly, whether that be state, federal, or local levels. Once again, whatever opportunities open up and present themselves, I will make the most of it.”
Herring joins Jaylin Simpson and Johnathan Baldwin as defensive backs on the practice squad.