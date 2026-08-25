Credentials and Challenges for 13 Players on Packers’ Roster Bubble

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The full Green Bay Packers roster reported for training camp on July 28. Exactly one month later, the preseason will conclude on Friday night when the Packers host the Cardinals.

Along with Wednesday’s joint practice, the players on the roster bubble will have two more enormous opportunities to show they should bounce onto the 53-man roster rather than have their bubble burst.

Here’s a closer look at their credentials and the challenges.

Running Back: Pierre Strong

Strong’s skill has never been in doubt. The 2022 fourth-round pick averaged 5.0 yards per carry during his first three seasons in the league. The big kickoff return against Denver made public what has been evident at practice, where Strong has hit on several cutback runs.

A combo of Skyy Moore and Strong could provide an electric kickoff-return unit. Plus, Strong would provide insurance in the backfield.

“Pierre did a really good job, catching it going forward, pressing the blocks and then getting vertical,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said on Saturday.

The challenge: The Packers will roll with Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks on their roster. Strong is explosive with the ball in his hands but the Packers want the ball in the hands of Jacobs and Lloyd.

Receivers: Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor, J. Michael Sturdivant

Sheppard and Neyor went undrafted in 2025 and spent their rookie seasons on the practice squad. Neyor’s elite combination of size and speed makes him a high-upside development player. Sheppard is big and not fast (4.59 in the 40) but has been the more consistent producer at practice. They both have seven catches in the preseason.

“I thought they had a great summer,” passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Saturday. “They came back in better shape. They knew the playbook inside and out.”

Speaking specifically about Sheppard, who caught six passes against the Broncos, Vrable said:

“I always talk about kind of like a ‘Practice Player of the Week’ who’s had a great week of practice. And Shep was kind of the guy last week that I put in the notes, and I was like, ‘You had your best week of practice, and usually it correlates to the field.’ Doesn’t always, but most of the time, it does. And he played fast last week in practice.”

Vrable also mentioned Neyor, though he’ll have to make amends for last week’s drop and penalties.

He did not talk about Sturdivant who, like Neyor, is an elite size-speed prospect. Importantly for him, after being examined for a concussion at Denver, he at least took part in some individual drills on Monday. Of the three, he’s played a preseason-high 15 snaps on special teams even while missing time against Denver.

The challenge: Seven is a big number at receiver, especially if none of the contenders are proven assets on special teams.

reen Bay Packers wide receiver Will Sheppard (82) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Miles Scott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Tackle: John Williams

A seventh-round pick last year, Williams missed last season with a back injury so essentially was a bonus pick this year. He played left tackle in college at Cincinnati. The Packers worked him at center and guard during OTAs and the start of camp before throwing him back outside to left tackle.

“That was our big question going into the preseason is where’s this guy at? What do we think he can be?” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He’s been a big surprise this preseason with how he’s been able to step up, especially at the tackle position. I think he’s done a really nice job. Still got a lot to work on but he’s done a good job.”

The challenge: Williams has played center, guard and tackle during camp. Is he good enough at any of those positions to contribute? If not, can the Packers afford to burn a roster spot for a redshirt season?

Offensive Guard/Tackle: Travis Glover

After spending last season on injured reserve, Glover has played mostly right guard during training camp but also can play right tackle. His physicality has shown up in the preseason games.

The challenge: Glover has spent the summer as a No. 2 at right guard or right tackle. That’s Anthony Belton’s job description, too.

Offensive Interior: Donovan Jennings

Jennings has played both guard spots and center during camp; his shotgun snaps at center have been an occasional issue but he blocks with physicality.

He was excellent against Pittsburgh in the first preseason game.

“I like the edge he plays with,” coach Matt LaFleur said in the aftermath of that game. “It’s just sometimes you’ve got to kind of temper back a little bit and realize that you’re not going to get a pancake on every play. I thought he played under control and competed.”

The challenge: Jennings can play all three interior positions. So can rookie Jager Burton.

Tight End: Drake Dabney

With Tucker Kraft not playing in the preseason and Luke Musgrave sidelined altogether, Dabney has been handed the opportunity of his football lifetime. His 76 snaps in the preseason are the third-most by any tight end in the league. He has two catches for 11 yards and been OK as a blocker.

“He’s a young player that is getting better every day,” position coach John Dunn said on Saturday. “There’s no substitute for reps, and he’s certainly getting his fair share. So, every day is a learning opportunity, every day is a chance to get better. He’s going against really good players, and he’s growing in a positive way.”

The challenge: It’s not so much Dabney vs. Messiah Swinson as it’s Dabney vs. the waiver wire.

Edge: Nyjalik Kelly

The high-priced undrafted rookie didn’t do much during OTAs or the start of training camp but has been coming on strong. He had three pressures against the Broncos. With Collin Oliver missing practice with a calf injury, Kelly could get more chances to show he’s worthy of a roster spot.

The challenge: The Packers have a lot of numbers on the edge.

Defensive Tackles: Anthony Campbell and Jaden Crumedy

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (63) fights off a block by Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers are loaded at defensive tackle. Campbell and Crumedy entered training camp as two afterthoughts but have been consistent standouts.

Campbell had three pressures against the Broncos. Crumedy, who was drafted by the Panthers in 2024 and has played in eight career games. had a big-time pressure on a fourth-down incompletion against Denver.

Warren Brinson’s calf injury could open a spot.

The challenge: The numbers. Devonte Wyatt, Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Ford, Karl Brooks, Chris McClellan and Brooks are the top six at a position group that might carry six into the season.

Cornerback: Domani Jackson

After missing the offseason practices and the first half of training camp with a core-muscle injury, Jackson got off to a late start. He made his preseason debut against Denver and gave up a couple catches and missed one tackle.

Jackson hasn’t done anything to earn a roster spot, but he was a sixth-round pick this year and general manager Brian Gutekunst – rightly – gives his draft picks the benefit of the doubt, though that didn’t spare recent seventh-round cornerbacks Kalen King and Micah Robinson.

The challenge: Combined with the numbers – Keisean Nixon, Brandon Cisse, Benjamin St-Juste and Carrington Valentine are the top four and Kamal Hadden is in position to be No. 5 – Jackson might need to be a standout couple days against the Cardinals.

Safety: Mark Perry

Perry is on the verge of a breakthrough. After going undrafted in 2024, Green Bay is Perry’s sixth team. The interception against Denver has him in position to make a roster for the first time.

As he said after the Denver game: “I think kind of right now I’m just trying to be where my feet are. This is my third year, and my two previous training camps that I’ve been through, I’ve tended to kind of get wide-eyed and look at everything around me. So, right now, I’m just kind of being where my feet are, and I’m just worried about whatever our next practice is. So, just trying to keep stacking those days and stacking these reps and just trying to get better.”

The challenge: Perry is in a good position but will have to finish strong. If the Packers go heavy at receiver or defensive tackle, for instance, that roster spot would have to come from elsewhere. Plus, undrafted rookie Murvin Kenion III has played well, too.

The simplified version of the Winners and Losers story from Practice 15 of Packers training camp is the defense won and the offense lost.



Here's the deeper version. ⬇️https://t.co/QH2zN0fvVQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 25, 2026

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