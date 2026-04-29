Drafting Brandon Cisse Helped Completely Reshape Packers at Cornerback

After the season, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst disagreed with the idea that the team needed to make “wholesale changes” at cornerback.

“I think we had some injuries there,” Gutekunst said during what doubled as a season-ending news conference and a news conference about his contract extension.

“Obviously, (Nate) Hobbs was missed for most of the season (and) never really got going. I thought Carrington (Valentine) stepped in and did a great job. He’s a young player who’s still getting better. Keisean had a very, very good year. I think he was in the top three in PBUs and did some really good things. Do we need wholesale changes? No.”

Instead, Gutekunst said the team needed depth.

He’s got depth, and maybe wholesale changes to the starting lineup will follow.

During free agency, Gutekunst gave Hobbs the heave-ho, signed veteran Benjamin St-Juste and used his first draft pick on South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse. Along with sixth-round pick Domani Jackson, there were three additions at a position of need.

“I’m very excited about the kind of athletes we put into that room,” Gutekunst said after the draft.

Help Wanted at Cornerback for Packers

The Packers had short- and long-term needs at cornerback. Nixon tied for sixth in the NFL with 17 passes defensed. Even with getting to watch Week 18 from the sideline, he was only two off the NFL lead. While Valentine had only four passes defensed, he gave up a solid 56.4 percent completion rate when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, Nixon had only one interception during the regular season. According to PFF, he gave up seven touchdowns, was penalized 12 times and yielded a 105.2 passer rating. Nixon was tied for the most penalties allowed and tied for the fifth-most touchdowns allowed. Combined, his 19 penalties and touchdowns were the most for any cornerback, numbers that outweigh the PBU count.

Meanwhile, after forcing a turnover in four consecutive games down the stretch in 2024, Valentine didn’t intercept a pass until the playoffs. He was charged with five touchdowns and a 109.4 passer rating.

With Hobbs’ injury-riddled disappointment, it was clear the Packers needed immediate help at corner.

They needed long-term help, too. After dumping Hobbs, only St-Juste was under contract after the upcoming season.

Help Is On the Way, Part 1

First, Gutekunst signed St-Juste in free agency. A third-round pick in 2021, the 6-foot-3 cornerback will add some badly needed size at the position.

He’s had an up-and-down career but played well in a reserve role for the Chargers last season. According to PFF, here’s the statistical comparison:

Packers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (24) breaks up a pass while with the Chargers last season. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Completion percentage: St-Juste, 50.0; Nixon, 51.0; Valentine, 56.4.

Yards per reception: St-Juste, 10.8; Nixon, 11.4; Valentine, 12.8.

Touchdowns to interceptions: St-Juste, 1-1; Nixon, 7-1; Valentine, 5-1.

Passer rating allowed: St-Juste, 64.0; Nixon, 105.2; Valentine, 109.4.

Snaps per reception: St-Juste, 12.2; Nixon, 11.3; Valentine, 13.7.

Missed-tackle percentage: St-Juste, 0.0; Nixon, 3.6; Valentine, 22.6.

“I think he kind of was that third corner, and whenever he got his opportunity to really play, I thought he played at a very, very high level,” Gutekunst told reporters at the owners meetings last month.

“We liked him a lot coming out of the draft. His size and length on the outside is something we didn’t have a lot of, something we wanted to get. He was a target for us.”

Help Is On the Way, Part 2

At the draft, Gutekunst doubled and tripled down. First, he grabbed Cisse, who spent his first two seasons at North Carolina and then thrived when he transferred to South Carolina. He doesn’t have elite size (5-foot-11 3/4) and he doesn’t have elite speed (4.41 in the 40), but he’s got a nice blend of size, speed and coverage ability.

“He’s one of the few guys that can play off man, that can play press,” Gutekunst said. “His suddenness through transition is something that stood out to us. He’s very young. We think his best football is ahead of him. He’s got so much more left in the tank, not only as a player but physically, as well.

“He can get bigger and stronger. He was one of those players that we didn’t see being available when we were picking at 52. We’re sure happy that he did. We’re really happy he took the step and went to South Carolina last year and kind of (faced) better competition and really showed well this past year.”

Plus, he’s got the intangibles the Packers covet.

“They drafted a guy who seems like, if he told me what his hobby was, as far as I know, it seems like it would be football,” South Carolina co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray said .

In the sixth round, Gutekunst threw a Hail Mary at Jackson, who never quite was the sum of his parts but has the physical skill-set at 6-foot 3/4 with 4.41 speed in the 40.

“Well, certainly, he’s got the size we’re looking for,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, he’s a rare athlete with his combination of size, explosiveness, speed. He’s played a lot of really good football at a high level of competition.

“He’s been through some adversity and he’s made it to the other side of that, which I thought was something that drew us to him a little bit. I think what we ask of those guys playing outside corner as far as size, length and speed, he has that.”

Added together, whether the Packers made “wholesale changes” at cornerback depends on your definition of the phrase. Regardless, the three additions signal the potential for dramatic changes at a critical position.

Even if Nixon and Valentine retain their starting jobs for Week 1, there’s no guarantee either will be in the starting lineup in Week 2, Week 4, Week 8 or the playoffs.

Simply put, the Packers hope the big changes on the depth chart will mean more big plays made (and fewer allowed) by the cornerbacks. It would be anything but a surprise that, in the biggest games of the season, the starters were Cisse and St-Juste.

“I think going into this draft,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think it was no secret that we needed to add some bodies to that room and certainly we did that.”

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