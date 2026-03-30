ESPN’s New Seven-Round Mock Draft Wastes Three Packers Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers could use a playmaking, shutdown cornerback. In a new seven-round mock draft by ESPN.com’s Matt Miller, the Packers addressed that need.

With the wrong player.

The Packers’ first pick, at No. 52 overall of the second round, was used on Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II.

Abney is an excellent player. He allowed a 46.1 percent completion rate and intercepted two passes during his final season, according to Pro Football Focus. The problem is Abney, while listed as 6-foot tall on ASUs roster, is really only 5-foot-9 7/8. The Packers don’t draft cornerbacks who are shorter than 5-foot-10.

In this case, even if the Packers stretched their parameters, he’d be filling the wrong position. They already have Javon Bullard to play the slot.

“Abney is one of the best pure coverage players in the class and would be an immediate starter as a nickel or slot cornerback in Green Bay,” Miller wrote. “He's tough and feisty in coverage at the line of scrimmage and fights through traffic.”

Among the players on the board were Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter, Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange and Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad.

If Abney would be a terrible fit, Duke’s Brian Parker – the team’s third-round choice – might be the perfect fit. At worst, he’d immediately bolster the depth after Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins were not brought back.

“With left tackle Rasheed Walker departing in free agency, the Packers need to draft O-linemen,” Miller wrote. “Parker has potential at guard or tackle, but some teams have talked about him as a center. Green Bay traditionally loves offensive linemen with positional versatility.”

After splitting time at left tackle and right tackle in 2023, Parker mostly was locked in at right tackle during his final two seasons. He allowed zero sacks in 2024 and three sacks in 2025

At 6-foot-4 3/4 and 309 pounds with 32 7/8-inch arms, his best position in the NFL might be center. That’s where he spent Shrine Bowl week.

“That’s actually why I’m here at the Shrine Bowl is to show that I can play center,” Parker told The Charlotte Observer . “And so that’s all you’ll see me at this week. If you want to watch me play tackle, I’ve got 2,500 clips in college, you can go watch that. Right now, we’re here to play center and prove that I can play all five.”

In the fourth round, the choice was Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. With their final choice of the seventh round, the selection was TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Both are fine players – Elliott had 98 tackles, seven sacks and 14 tackles for losses as a senior and Elarms-Orr had 130 tackles with four sacks and 11 TFLs as a senior.

However, the Packers need a linebacker like a hole in the head. Their new 3-4 defense requires only two off-the-ball linebackers. They traded for Zaire Franklin to pair with Edgerrin Cooper in the starting lineup, and experienced Isaiah McDuffie and former third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper are in reserve.

With that fourth-rounder, Baylor receiver/returner Josh Cameron would have been an intriguing pick, and Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. would have addressed a need.

Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette would be an excellent value in the fifth round. He allowed a 55.9 percent catch rate in 2025 while really tightening up his tackling. For his career, PFF charged him with 10 touchdowns allowed and five interceptions.

At 6-foot-1, he ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds to post an elite Relative Athletic Score .

Bryson Eason was Miller’s pick in the sixth round. He’s a 6-foot-2, 323-pound defensive tackle, which is a key need. He started all 13 games each of his final two seasons and had 16.5 tackles for losses during his final three seasons.

Eason arrived at Tennessee as a four-star linebacker.

The first of the seventh-round picks was spent on receiver Kendrick Law. After three nondescript seasons at Alabama, Law transferred to Kentucky and caught 53 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He’s got some modest success as a kickoff returner in his history.

At 5-foot-10 5/8 and 203 pounds, Law projects to a slot receiver. The Packers don’t need one for now with Jayden Reed, but he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season. Law ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds and added a 42-inch vertical leap.