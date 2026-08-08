Everything I Saw From Practice 8 (Family Night) of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There were 13 practices scheduled this year at Green Bay Packers training camp that were open to the fans. Following Friday’s Family Night practice, seven of those practices are complete.

The practice was “sloppy,” coach Matt LaFleur said. The players were cramping late in the longest session so far this summer. The officiating crew might have been cramping, too, due to the frequent penalties.

Here is everything you need to know about the eighth practice of training camp.

Packers Injury Report

While attrition kicked in by the end of the night, the Packers walked off the field in relatively good shape.

“Yeah, there was more cramping, a little humid out there tonight,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But I thought all in all, it was good for our guys to have to work through a lot of stuff.”

Four potential starters dropped out by the end of the night, including receiver Jayden Reed and cornerback Brandon Cisse, who were not on the field for the practice-ending 2-minute drill.

“Just cramping,” Cisse said. “Nothing serious at all. I could’ve gone back in. That wasn’t my decision.”

Defensive tackle Chris McClellan “got rolled up on,” LaFleur said, but eventually jogged off the field on his own.

“I’m fine,” the rookie said. “Superman, man.”

Jacob Monk, who took the first-team reps at right guard for a second consecutive day, was on the bench at the end of the night, as well. He was replaced by Donovan Jennings.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but he wanted to stay in,” LaFleur said.

A total of 15 players did not practice.

Old injuries: Edge Micah Parsons (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (groin), CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring), RB Chris Brooks (hamstring), S Johnathan Baldwin (knee), LS Matt Orzech (calf), TE Luke Musgrave (neck), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), DT Javon Hargrave (knee).

Night off: Several players who have been limited to start camp did not practice. They are CB Domani Jackson (unknown), CB Kamal Hadden (ankle), RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), TE Tucker Kraft (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Which Unit Won the Night?

The defense – without Micah Parsons and with a first-year coordinator – has won all eight practices, by our estimation.

There weren’t any takeaways but there was a relentless pass rush. On the edges, Lukas Van Ness had his best day of camp and Brenton Cox applied plenty of pressure, as well. Warren Brinson has been tremendous – the personification of the Year 2 jump – in leading the surprising juggernaut that is Green Bay’s defensive tackle position.

Jordan Love threw a touchdown bomb to Matthew Golden, and Love and Tyrod Taylor led their groups to tying field goals in their 2-minute drills. But, as has been the case all summer, the offenses are having all sorts of problems stringing together successful playoffs because the running game has been so inconsistent and Jonathan Gannon’s blitzing so effective.

Training Camp Lineup Notes

– From Day 1 of OTAs, it was obvious that the Packers’ No. 1 offensive line, assuming everybody was healthy, would be Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Anthony Belton at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle.

That’s no longer obvious. In fact, that assumption might be wrong. Belton has bumped out to right tackle for the last two practices. Coach Matt LaFleur didn’t hide the fact that the right guard position will be a battle that will include Jager Burton, Jacob Monk and Belton.

You can read more about that here:

Here are the winners and losers from Packers Family Night, headlined by a new starting competition on the offensive line. ⬇️https://t.co/z9WiEX2rFT — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 8, 2026

– Once again, Jonathan Gannon rolled his defensive tackles in and out of the lineup. The first snap of the night had Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse and Karl Brooks as the tackles. From there, it was the usual grouping of Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell on the edges, Zaire Franklin and Edgerrin Cooper as the linebackers, and Keisean Nixon, Brandon Cisse, Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams in the secondary.

– The second snap of the night took Van Ness off the field in favor of Javon Bullard. Cooper played the edge in a 5-1-5 alignment.

– Tyrod Taylor, as always, operated the No. 2 offense. His line was different, though: left tackle John Williams, center Dillon Wade, center Donovan Jennings, right guard Josh Gesky and right tackle Darian Kinnard. That knocked Travis Glover to the No. 3 right tackle. Wade and Gesky are undrafted rookies.

– The No. 1 kickoff team had Benjamin St-Juste, Mark Perry, Ty’Ron Hopper, Isaiah McDuffie and Bo Melton on one side and Nick Niemann, Evan Williams, Arron Mosby, Javon Bullard and Brandon Cisse on the other.

– The No. 1 punt team had Isaiah McDuffie, Arron Mosby, Cam Adomitis, Barryn Sorrell and Ty’Ron Hopper on the line, Pierre Strong and Javon Bullard as the wings, and Nick Niemann as the personal protector. The gunners for the first punt were Bo Melton and Kitan Oladapo.

Big Plays from Training Camp

– The one-on-ones started with Jaylin Simpson making a sensational interception on a deep pass to Isaiah Neyor.

– Australian-born tight end Thomas Yassmin finally arrived. He watched practice on Thursday and went through individual drills on Friday. He caught a pass against Kitan Oladapo during one-on-ones.

– Long touchdown catches by Bo Melton and Matthew Golden sandwiched several coverage penalties.

– Brandon Cisse once again was a one-on-one star. He broke up a couple passes and was in good position to prevent a touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

– On one of the final reps of the one-on-ones, Jayden Reed worked out to the pylon, back to the middle and back to the pylon. Xavier McKinney didn’t take any of the bait and broke up the pass. It was a coverage clinic by the All-Pro.

– On the first snap of 11-on-11, Jordan Love ripped one to the sideline to Watson against Cisse.

– Barryn Sorrell destroyed back-to-back runs, with those plays sandwiching a pass breakup by Javon Bullard.

– On a third-and-8, Watson was wide open over the middle about 15 yards downfield. The pass by Love might have been a little behind Watson, but he got two hands on the pass and dropped it.

– On the next play, Love threw a bomb to Golden for a touchdown of about 50 yards. Bullard was in position at the goal line but Golden shook him at the last minute for the catch. It might not have mattered, though, because Brenton Cox was in position to sack Love.

“I kept my route thin and Jordan put the ball over my shoulder,” Golden said.

– On Tyrod Taylor’s first snap, Cox might have had another sack.

– Rookie defensive tackle Chris McClellan stuffed Damien Martinez and pressured Taylor on the next.

– Kyle McCord’s first pass was thrown with Anthony Campbell in his face in his flash, with Campbell’s swim move leaving Dylan Barrett flailing.

– On third-and-10, McCord had to check it down to tight end Drew Biber, but Oladapo was there in an instant to limit the play to a gain of about 1.

– During a red-zone period, Love converted a third-and-4 with a pass to Watson, though Lukas Van Ness’ inside pressure might have ruined the play. Love’s second touchdown came on a well-executed screen to Pierre Strong. One play later, on third-and-goal from the 4, what had a chance to be a touchdown pass by Love was either deflected or dropped by Golden.

– During the next red-zone period, Taylor floated one up to Savion Williams on third-and-8 for a touchdown against Oladapo. With McCord in the game, he stepped up in the pocket and rifled one over the middle to Melton for a touchdown.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton (16) catches a pass during practice on Friday, July 31. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

– During the next period, Love might have been sacked by Karl Brooks on first down, he threw an incomplete pass on second down, and third down didn’t have a prayer because of the combination of an errant shotgun snap and instant pressure by Collin Oliver. Next, Melton was called for holding, which ruined a nice end-around by Skyy Moore, and McClellan stopped a run. On third-and-4, Love hit Moore over the middle but Van Ness roared past Belton.

– Up next, defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy sacked Taylor on first down, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Crumedy limited a run and Cox beat Darian Kinnard on third down to force a checkdown. Next, Nyjalik Kelly probably sacked McCord but the play continued, only for defensive tackle Anthony Campbell to bat down the pass. It was his fifth deflection of camp.

– Not to be outdone, Jonathan Ford routed rookie center Dylan Barrett and picked up running back Jaden Nixon with one arm and held him for a moment like a trophy.

– Starting from the 2, Love moved the chains with completions to Drake Dabney and Golden. After a false start by Belton and an impressive completion to Neyor, Love on third-and-4 missed Watson while on the move. In a game, Love might have run for the first.

– Taylor started from the 2, as well. Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper buried Damien Martinez in the middle of the end zone for a safety on the first play.

– Finally, the 2-minute drills. Taylor and the No. 2s started at their 35 with 1:40 on the clock and losing by three. Taylor hit J. Michael Sturdivant for one first down, then went deep to Sturdivant, who made an incredible diving catch for 37 to the defense’s 15. He might have landed out of bounds – the play almost certainly would have been reviewed in a game – but it didn’t make the catch any less impressive.

Completions to Jaden Nixon and Kaden Prather made it first-and-goal at the 2. Nixon was stuffed on first down, and it was backward from there. On second down, Taylor scrambled and was run down by linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and holding was called. On second down from the 12, Taylor had Sturdivant for six but led him out of bounds. After a false start and an intentional incompletion designed to burn some clock, Trey Smack kicked a 35-yard field goal.

– Love and the No. 1 offense started at the 25 with 2:00 on the clock and trailing by three. Defensive holding (perhaps on Javon Bullard) moved the chains on third-and-5 before Love hit Golden for 10 at the sideline despite pressure by Brinson.

Love was almost intercepted by McKinney on first down, and a false start and a short completion to Messiah Swinson made it third-and-8. Love threw incomplete to Savion Williams but defensive holding was called (perhaps on Keisean Nixon), which gave the offense a first down at the defense’s 47 with 56 seconds left.

On first down, Love was forced to check it down but Pierre Strong wasn’t ready and the ball hit him. Next, Van Ness blew past Belton but Love took off for a gain of 11 to the 36. After a short completion, McKinney broke up a pass to Melton but the defense was offside. A false start helped stall the drive and Smack kicked a 42-yard field goal. Yet another penalty forced Smack to kick from 47, which he also made.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

Green Bay Packers guard Josh Gesky (76) participates in the DreamDrive bicycle ride at training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers will hold a closed-to-the-public practice on Sunday before opening the doors at Ray Nitschke Field for practices on Monday and Tuesday, both of which will start at 10:30 a.m. Those practices will set the stage for Thursday night’s preseason game at the Steelers.

LaFleur wouldn’t say if he’d play the starters.

“We shall see. I just want to take it a couple more days and see where we’re at,” he said. “But I told all the guys, ‘You got to be ready to play. You’re football players,’ so they should get their mind right, ready to play.”

The Last Word

Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse discussed his first taste of Lambeau Field.

“Special moment, for sure. Still trying to soak it in. Sometimes, it’s kind of unreal. Just going out there and seeing it, it’s dang, I’m in the NFL now, and it’s just a very special feeling to be able to see all the fans.”

Looking beyond the obvious list of standouts, here are 🔟 players who have been turning heads at Packers training camp. ⬇️https://t.co/kZibnjRwz2 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 7, 2026

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