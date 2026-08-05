Predicting the Packers’ 53-Man Roster After One Week of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers have made it through the first two padded practices of training camp and are barreling toward their first preseason game next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are plenty of battles still to be won on the back half of the roster, as well as players trying to find a spot on the practice squad. Some players are easy to project, while injuries and attrition have made other rooms more difficult to forecast.

Here is our first crack at a 53-man projection with a full week of training camp in the books.

Quarterback (2)

On the 53: Jordan Love, Tyrod Taylor.

Analysis: Not much to see here. Jordan Love is the starter. Tyrod Taylor will be the backup.

The only real competition is for who is taking a spot on the practice squad. Early in training camp, Kyle McCord has been better than Kyron Drones, but Drones has more physical talent and upside.

How much will that matter when making a decision as to who ends up on the practice squad? That remains to be seen, but both quarterbacks will likely get a good chunk of the reps in the three preseason games.

Running Back (3)

On the 53: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks.

Analysis: There are a lot of question marks in this room, but not necessarily as to who will be in it. Josh Jacobs has a legal matter that is still playing out, which could change his standing with the team at a moment’s notice.

MarShawn Lloyd is healthy, but availability has been a struggle during the first two years of his NFL career. He is off to a good start and seems poised to have a major role. Chris Brooks has yet to practice after being placed on the non-football injury list. Assuming he’s healthy, he’ll likely be a key role player and special teams contributor.

Where things get fishy is if there’s an injury or a change in Jacobs’ status. There is not a lot of proven depth on the roster, and that’s where a spot on the practice squad could prove to be valuable for the likes of Pierre Strong, Jaden Nixon or Damien Martinez.

Receiver (6)

Green Bay Packers receiver Skyy Moore (23) runs through a drill during practice at training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the 53: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Skyy Moore, Bo Melton.

Analysis: In the past, there has been a lot of drama at this position for who could make a run at the back of the roster, but that does not appear to be the case this year.

The first four receivers are locked in with Williams still developing as a third-round pick and the other three set to be their primary starters. Skyy Moore was signed to be the team’s primary return man, but has shown some chops on offense, at least in training camp. He had a good day in the one-on-ones.

Bo Melton could theoretically lose out on a roster spot to someone like Isaiah Neyor or J. Michael Sturdivant, but it’s worth remembering what the Packers did for Melton last year.

Melton looked like an odd man out at receiver behind the top four in this year’s room plus Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath. Instead, the Packers made Melton a cornerback and then found any way possible to ensure he never took a snap at that position thanks to his value on special teams. He may be a receiver by name, but he’s on the roster for his special teams value. It’s hard to envision the Packers cutting him after jumping through the hoops they did a year ago to keep him.

Tight End (3)

On the 53: Tucker Kraft, Josh Whyle, Player To Be Named Later.

PUP: Luke Musgrave

Analysis: This is the most difficult spot to project on the roster simply because of the injuries. Tucker Kraft is a lock. Josh Whyle is pretty close to one.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess because bodies are dropping like flies. The Packers brought in two new tight ends for the back of the roster on Tuesday to give them some coverage for those who are missing time.

Musgrave is out with a neck injury, which coach Matt LaFleur has said won’t be resolved in the short term. What does that mean? His absence gave opportunities to players like Luke Lachey and RJ Maryland. Both of those players were injured and waived/injured on Tuesday, though.

Messiah Swinson, McCallan Castles and Drew Biber – Castles and Biber were signed in time for Tuesday’s practice – will have those opportunities now.

If the tight end room looks at the end of the month the way it does at the beginning of the month, the Packers will likely be scouring the waiver wire for precious depth that is not on the roster.

Offensive Line (9)

On the 53: Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Anthony Belton, Zach Bako-Bewele, Darian Kinnard, Jager Burton, Travis Glover, Jacob Monk.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) signs autographs before practice on Tuesday at training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Analysis: The starting five are set in stone if they’re ever able to get on the field together. Banks has been limited thanks to injury management, and Bako-Bewele is working his way back from a significant knee injury from last season. LaFleur has said he wants to take things slow with guys like Bako-Bewele, who had their seasons cut short by injury a year ago.

Behind those five, Kinnard and Burton could be the top subs. Kinnard might be the super sub at four spots on the offensive line or Burton could be the universal backup at the interior positions.

After those seven, there should be a lot of competition for the last couple spots. With Banks injured, Monk has taken almost all of the first-team reps at left guard. He also could give them some coverage as a backup center.

Glover was a player LaFleur said was “ascending” before a shoulder injury ended his season in training camp, but these last two are far from safe for a roster spot.

Defensive Line (6)

On the 53: Javon Hargrave, Devonte Wyatt, Chris McClellan, Karl Brooks, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson.

Analysis: Hargrave and Wyatt are going to start and Brooks is going to return to a rotational role this year. The question from here is who is going to be the starting nose tackle? McClellan has flashed as a rookie, but he is still just a rookie who will have his struggles through the year.

Stackhouse was kept as an undrafted free agent throughout the year last year and would serve as the backup nose tackle. Brinson has put together a few good days in camp and gives them a versatile piece to move all over the defensive line.

One name to watch is undrafted free agent Anthony Campbell, who has put together a few good days in his first week.

Edge (5)

On the 53: Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Collin Oliver.

PUP: Micah Parsons.

Analysis: This is a group that is just trying to hold on for dear life until Parsons returns from injury.

There have been some encouraging signs. Barryn Sorrell may have been the best player on the field during Tuesday’s practice, highlighted by a pick-six. Dennis-Sutton, a fourth-round pick this year, flashed throughout the offseason program and had a big day on Monday .

Oliver has shown speed and a different look on the edge from some of his contemporaries.

Linebacker (5)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) runs through a drill during practice on Tuesday at training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the 53: Zaire Franklin, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann.

Analysis: The top three linebackers on this list are set in stone with Franklin and Cooper set to start and McDuffie on the heels of a contract extension.

Niemann is a special teams ace, and should be a staple for new special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

Hopper is in an odd spot as a third-year player who the Packers have not given runway to be on the field defensively, but was good last year on special teams. His ability on teams along with his draft status will likely give him the nod over someone like Kristian Welch, who has spent parts of the last three years in Green Bay.

Cornerback (6)

On the 53: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Brandon Cisse, Benjamin St. Juste, Domani Jackson, Kamal Hadden.

Analysis: Keisean Nixon is very likely to start. The only question is who is going to be out there with him. Carrington Valentine is injured and struggled with inconsistency a season ago. Brandon Cisse has seen time with the first-team defense in Valentine’s absence and has plenty of talent .

St. Juste was brought in as a free agent and gives the team a veteran depth option who could start if injury or performance issues arise.

The back of the depth chart gets a little interesting as Hadden works his way back from a gruesome ankle injury. He had just broken into the lineup last year when he was lost for the year due to the injury.

Domani Jackson is a project at cornerback but has plenty of size and speed to work with. An injury that sidelined him for the offseason practices has limited him to individual drills during camp. He was also a draft choice, which likely keeps him on the roster unless he’s unable to get onto the field.

Safety (5)

Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (7) slaps hands with fans as he rides a bicycle to practice on Tuesday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the 53: Evan Williams, Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Kitan Oladapo, Johnathan Baldwin.

Analysis: Safety is probably in contention for the strongest position on the roster. Xavier McKinney still looks like a potential All-Pro. Evan Williams and Javon Bullard are going to be big parts of Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

The big name here is Baldwin, who did not practice on Tuesday due to an injury but was running with the second team defense as a slot corner. The Packers do not have a lot of depth at that position if Bullard misses time with an injury. As always, the more you can do, the more you give yourself a chance to make the roster.

If Baldwin can return to the field quickly, he could have the inside track for one of the last spots on the roster.

Specialists (3)

On the 53: Daniel Whelan, Trey Smack, Matt Orzech.

Analysis: Orzech is hurt, but once he’s off the PUP list, it seems likely he’ll reclaim his job. Whelan is one of the top punters in football.

The only question mark here is Smack, who has seen all three of his potential competitors from this offseason released. Why the Packers approached their kicking competition like this is curious, but it means Smack is going to be the kicker.

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