GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers progressed to the next phase of training camp on Monday with their first full-pads practice of the season.

The level of intensity was ramped up but coach Matt LaFleur probably walked off the field pleased with how his players handled what he called the “rules of engagement.” That meant no live tackling. No excessive hitting. The quarterback, as always, is off-limits.

“I don’t want them to come anywhere near the quarterback,” LaFleur said before practice.

“It’s always team first, and you got to protect each other,” he added.

The changes are especially acute on the offensive line, so today was just the starting point for that group.

“This is a physical game,” right guard Anthony Belton said. “Fundamentals play an important part. Fundamentals are going to carry you a long way, especially with some of the rushes you see in this league. Physicality’s got to be there, but the fundamentals got to be there, too.”

Here is everything else you need to know about Practice 5 of Packers training camp, beginning with kicker Trey Smack.

Trey Smack’s Day

The Packers could get plenty of instant impact from this year’s rookie class. Nobody, however, is more important than kicker Trey Smack. His rollercoaster start to his debut season continued.

During a field-goal drill, Smack missed a 33-yard extra point, converted from 40, 43 and 48 yards, and missed right and short from 55.

“It was just slightly right. It basically almost hit the upright,” Smack said of the 33-yarder.

Practice ended with three 2-minute drills. First, on Jordan Love’s possession, Smack drilled the left upright from 52 yards.

“I just thought the wind was going to take it back a little bit more,” he said. “Probably had my line a little bit too far left. If it was a yard farther away, it would’ve went in, but sometimes it happens.”

However, and importantly, Smack ended on a high note. On Tyrod Taylor’s possession, he booted a 33-yarder. Finally, Kyron Drones’ possession ended with an interception but Smack got to kick a 51-yarder. He hit it dead center, which he celebrated by head-putting punter/holder Daniel Whelan.

“You know, it’s a good way to bounce back. So, it was good,” he said.

Smack is 8-of-13 on field goals during the two days of live kicking. He’s kept an even-keep approach dating to his equally turbulent offseason.

“Kind of just act the same every day, really,” he said. “You hit the ball well, it should be just as even keel as you hit the ball like sh**.”

Six overreactions from the no-pads portion of Packers training camp. ⬇️https://t.co/8iKg5fh4hM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 3, 2026

Packers Training Camp Injury Report

New injury: TE RJ Maryland (hamstring), TE Luke Lachey (foot or ankle).

Old injuries: Edge Micah Parsons (knee), CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring), RB Chris Brooks (hamstring), LS Matt Orzech (calf), TE Luke Musgrave (neck), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), DT Javon Hargrave (knee).

Valentine dropped out of practice on Sunday, Maryland missed all of practice on Monday and Lachey dropped out of practice and went past the locker room with a boot on his left foot. The injury was going to require further evaluation.

The tight end position is a big problem for the Packers with Musgrave on the PUP list, Tucker Kraft working his way back from last year’s knee injury and now Maryland and Lachey banged up.

Lachey is the son of former All-Pro Jim Lachey . He signed with the Packers in June after failing his physical after being claimed off waivers in May.

Returned from injury: OT Brant Banks (hamstring).

Player of the Day at Training Camp

Rookie fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton spent half of the practice in the offense’s backfield. He had three tackles for losses, including one in which he tossed rookie running back Jaden Nixon like he was a sack of potatoes – “It was an accident,” he said – and a couple pressures.

“Yeah, it was all right,” he said. “It was all right. It was exciting, though, first day in pads.”

As Dennis-Sutton fights for his spot in the rotation at the edge position, he knows it’s just the start.

“Yeah, it’s just one day,” he said. “Really just got to keep on stacking. Now, with real pads on now, we can really see – in the run game and the pass game – what everybody’s able to do. For a Day 1 with pads, it was good.”

We’ll have more Dennis-Sutton’s day in a separate story later.

Play of the Day at Training Camp

The No. 2 offense faced a third-and-15 from its 25-yard line during a 2-minute warning. In the huddle, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a message for Sheppard.

Run.

Sheppard ran and Taylor threw a dime for a gain of 60.

Making the play more impressive, Sheppard was knocked out of the action for a play just a moment earlier when he was hit by safety Mark Perry. The deep catch came against Perry.

We’ll have more on this play in a separate story later.

Packers Lineup Notes

– With Aaron Banks once again limited to individual drills, Jacob Monk took the No. 1 reps at left guard.

Brandon Cisse during DB drills. pic.twitter.com/H6DUuazP54 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 3, 2026

– With Carrington Valentine sidelined, Brandon Cisse took the No. 1 reps at corner opposite Keisean Nixon. The No. 2s were Benjamin St-Juste and Jaylin Simpson.

– With rookie lineman Jager Burton being integrated back into 11-on-11 work, the No. 2 line was either Dalton Cooper at left tackle, Burton at left guard, John Williams at center, Karsen Barnhart at right guard and Travis Glover at right tackle or Donovan Jennings getting the snaps at left guard.

– The first snap of the day on defense had Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell on the edges, Nazir Stackhouse and Karl Brooks as the tackles, and then the usual group of Zaire Franklin and Edgerrin Cooper at linebacker, Cisse and Nixon as the corners, Javon Bullard in the slot, and Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney as the safeties.

– For the second snap, Bullard went out and defensive tackle Warren Brinson came in. For the third snap, the Packers had Sorrell and Cooper on the edges, Chris McClellan, Jonathan Ford and Brooks as the linemen, Franklin as the lone linebacker and the usual nickel quartet playing in the secondary.

– On the first day of OTAs back in May, Brinson was the No. 1 nose tackle. He got a lot of nose tackle snaps again.

– Safety Kitan Oladapo played a lot in the slot in Week 18 at Minnesota. He was back in that role with the No. 2 defense, with Mark Perry and Murvin Kenion as the safeties.

Big Plays From Packers Practice

Jordan Love to Tucker Kraft in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/ViDEZiZetH — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 3, 2026

– On the first play of the day, Jordan Love hit Matthew Golden for a gain of about 10. Savion Williams had an excellent pass-protecting rep against Brandon Cisse to help make it happen.

– A few plays later, Cisse came free for a “sack” of Love.

– Running back Pierre Strong, who has had some success in the league, did what he did throughout the offseason and the start of OTAs: He saw a cutback lane, hit the gas and got into the secondary.

– Love went play-action with a shotgun fake to Josh Jacobs, That opened up the middle of the field for a big gainer to Christian Watson.

– In a span of four plays, Dani Dennis-Sutton got inside of Karsen Barnhart for a tackle for loss, cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Benjamin St-Juste both were unblocked for what would have been a sandwich sack of Tyrod Taylor and defensive tackle Chris McClellan blew up a run by Jaden Nixon.

– During a third-down period, the No. 1 offense went 2-of-4. Love converted on third-and-10 to Golden and third-and-7 to Watson. On third-and-3, Warren Brinson stormed up the middle for a “sack.”

The No. 2 offense went 0-for-4. Safety Kitan Oladapo stopped a quick pass from Taylor to Skyy Moore, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie stopped an over-the-middle completion from Taylor to Moore, Simpson had an outstanding pass breakup at the sideline on a pass to J. Michael Sturdivant and safety Mark Perry had a tackle for loss on a checkdown into the flat.

– In a series that started at the 2, Love gained one first down with back-to-back completions to Golden but threw a double-clutch interception to Xavier McKinney. In his series that started at the 2, Taylor threw a bomb to Bo Melton for a big gain against Simpson.

“I think any time you get a chance to push the ball down the field, it’s a lot of fun,” Taylor said. “But It’s also about finding completions. Obviously, you want to push it down the field, but in training camp, it’s about going through your reads. I believe that you got to address the decision, not always look towards the results.

“Obviously, fans want to see big plays, but in this training camp phase, it’s about being brilliant at the basics of not necessarily getting bored with taking a 3-yard completion or 4-yard completion. It’s about consistently being able to go through the reads and get the ball to the right person, and taking advantage of those down the field throws when there’s opportunity to push them and stuff.”

– One of the stars from Sunday , defensive lineman Anthony Campbell, pressured Taylor into a throwaway and batted down his fourth pass in three days.

– A batted pass by Warren Brinson on second down made it third-and-7, with Love throwing a brilliant deep pass to Watson.

“It was a great ball by J-Love,” safety Evan Williams said.

The coverage was even better, with Cisse and Williams preventing Watson from hanging onto the ball.

“I’d like to think I got a hand in there,” Williams said. “I don’t know if it was on the ball as much as just raking through his arm a little bit. I don’t even think that was my play to make initially. I saw the trajectory of the ball and just took off. I feel like I could’ve honestly picked it if I didn’t look at the ball first and kind of ran first. But where I ended it up, I think I raked it out.”

– On the next play, Skyy Moore was open on a crossing route but had a bad drop.

– Finally healthy, MarShawn Lloyd twice found an extra gear for chunk gains on runs.

– The defense has been solid through five days, but a blown coverage turned Jayden Reed loose for what might have been a touchdown of about 50 yards. Only safety Kitan Oladapo stood between Reed and the end zone.

– On third-and-5, Isaiah Neyor showed strong hands for a sideline catch against Perry.

– On third-and-1, safety Murvin Kenion blew up a handoff to Jaden Nixon.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

Green Bay Packers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (6) passes the ball during practice on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers will practice at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. After a day off on Wednesday and a closed-to-the-public practice on Thursday, the Packers will hold their annual Family Night practice on Friday.

The Last Word

Goes to receiver Matthew Golden, on the ball coming to him more this summer.

“It’s coming because I know I'm doing everything the right way. Yeah, I'm understanding the schemes and you know just what the defense is throwing at us right now in practice. And I think that just go back to the communication me and Jordan have on the sideline and you know before we go out there on the field, is just talking and communicating and just seeing things on the same page.”

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