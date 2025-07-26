Steelers May Get Another Year With Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season; this much is certain. The 41-year-old quarterback and four-time NFL MVP is all-in as the Steelers try to capture a Super Bowl title in 2026. After he signed his one-year deal with Pittsburgh, the conversation quickly turned to this being a one-and-done situation for Rodgers and the Steelers.
At this point in the offseason, the Steelers are pleased with the state of their team, including the quarterback position. With Rodgers coming in to start and take hold of the offense, there is a calm confidence exuding from the locker room. The problem is that this optimism will only last one season.
Or will it?
When the Steelers opened training camp, Rodgers was asked about his plans for the future beyond this season. With many believing he confirmed this was his final season during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers swerved everyone with his recent comments and cast doubt on whether this is indeed his final season.
"Yeah, I might go into the season like that," he said. "I might not."
The statement might not sit well with Steelers fans, but it aligns with what the general manager would like to do. Omar Khan recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, and he was asked if he could foresee Rodgers remaining in Pittsburgh beyond this season.
"I mean, sure," he stated. "Obviously, we have to see how the season goes. But absolutely. He's a young 41, and we're obviously taking it year by year, and that's where we're at. But we're obviously not closing the door on anything."
Between Khan and Rodgers' recent comments, it feels like something has changed in this dynamic. The Steelers brought in the 21-year veteran to be a transitional starting quarterback, someone who could win immediately and possibly show the youngsters a few pointers. Now, it appears that a relationship that goes beyond the 2025 season is more and more likely.
The Steelers hope that Rodgers plays so well that it leaves them no choice but to re-sign. While that wasn't even an option before he signed with the team earlier this summer, it appears both sides have quickly gotten comfortable, and it may result in Rodgers sticking around beyond the 2025 campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!