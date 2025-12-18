Final Packers-Bears Injury Report Filled With Key Players Out, Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before Thursday’s practice, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he was ready to rule any players out for Saturday’s NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears.

“Let me just check this little list here,” LaFleur replied.

The list is not little. While only three players are out, with no starters among them, a whopping 10 players are questionable.

After losing their best defensive player, Micah Parsons, to a torn ACL, the team’s best running back (Josh Jacobs), best receiver (Christian Watson), best lineman (Zach Tom) and one of its best defensive backs (Evan Williams) are questionable. Plus, there was a concerning addition to the report.

Here’s the rundown.

Key Player Out for Packers

TE Josh Whyle: Whyle suffered a concussion during the opening series at Denver. He did not practice this week. Before going down last week, he had played 20-plus snaps in four consecutive games.

Without him, the Packers are down to Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick, meaning the potential elevation of either McCallan Castles or Drake Dabney, both of whom were signed to the practice squad following Tucker Kraft’s torn ACL.

Also out are running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and guard John Williams (back). Lloyd is headed back to injured reserve and Williams this week practiced for the first time since the rookie camp.

Key Players Questionable for Packers

RB Josh Jacobs: Since suffering a knee injury at the Giants and sitting out the following week against the Vikings, Jacobs has been on a roll with 49 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns. His 4.9-yard average is almost a yard better than what had been his season average. He added a highlight-reel touchdown catch after aggravating the injury at Denver.

“Them short weeks, that Thursday [before playing at the Lions], even this week Saturday, we’re going to see how it is,” he said this week. “Good thing it’s a night game so I’ve got a little bit more time. We’re going to see how it goes.”

WR Christian Watson: Watson sort of let the cat out of the bag on Wednesday when he said he’d “probably have something in my pads” for the game.

“That’s my goal,” he said of playing. “I mean, obviously, I got to make sure that they clear me in the medical room and everything and make sure everything’s good, but I mean, yeah, my goal is just to have a couple good days leading up to the game and, hopefully, it feels a little bit better each and every day. We’re at the point in the season where you got to fight through some stuff, so should be good.”

Watson has played five games against the Bears. He had a pair of two-touchdown games along with a career-high 150 yards at Soldier Field last year.

RT Zach Tom: After playing through an oblique injury at the start of the season and rounding into form as he got healthier, Tom suffered a knee injury during the second quarter against Denver and did not return. While he did not practice this week, he did test it out.

How did it feel??

“Sh***y,” he said on Wednesday. “But, hopefully, it will just get better with time.”

S Evan Williams: Williams was injured on the same play as Parsons last week and was amused by who got all the medical attention . What’s not a laughing matter is Williams suffered a sprained MCL. He thought it would be important to practice on Thursday, but that didn’t happen.

“It would be hard for me to say that, if I didn’t get any practice reps, and that was my first time, really feeling those live reps? Yeah, it would be hard to say that I’m a full go,” he said on Wednesday.

“I’m definitely somebody that likes to get those reps under my belt and feel confident when I’m on the field that I’ll be able to do all the movements that I’m doing in practice. So, likely not but anything can happen.”

DE Kingsley Enagbare: With the injury to Parsons, the pressure will be on Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Enagbare to replicate some of the pass rush.

So, it wasn’t especially good news to see Enagbare pop up on the injury report on Thursday due to illness.

“I think J.J.’s played really well. I mean really well,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Wednesday.

DE Brenton Cox: Cox is wrapping up his third week of practice after a Week 1 groin injury sent him to injured reserve. After recording four sacks in the final seven games of last season, it’s a reasonable guess that Cox will be activated before the game.

Another option would be activating fifth-round pick Collin Oliver off injured reserve. He just wrapped up his third week of practice with a full-participation practice. With his 21-day return window closing soon, the Packers will have to make a decision.

Receivers Matthew Golden (wrist) and WR Savion Williams (foot) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) are off the injury report and will play.

Key Players In Question for Bears

For the Bears, receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) are out.

Odunze leads the Bears in receptions (44), yards (661), average (15.0) and touchdowns (six). He was inactive for Round 1 against Green Bay, a game in which Burden, a rookie, caught 4-of-6 targets for 67 yards. He’s fifth on the team in receptions (36), fourth in yards (479) and second in average (13.3). He’s caught at least three passes in six consecutive games, with 23 catches during that span compared to 13 catches in his first seven games.

Standout linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was designated for return from injured reserve this week, completed a 3-for-3 practice week and is questionable. Even while missing four games, he leads the Bears in tackles and is second among NFL linebackers with four interceptions.

After being full participation at Thursday’s practice, he’s probably ready to go.

“Just gives them another really good player,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s played outstanding football. He’s you could argue the leader of their defense. So, it gives them a good piece back.”

Also questionable is running back D’Andre Swift (groin), who was limited the past two days. Tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) is questionable, as well, but was full participation on Friday.

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), G John Williams (back).

Questionable: RB Chris Brooks (chest), DE Brenton Cox (groin), DE Kingsley Enagbare (illness), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), T/G Darian Kinnard (neck), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), WR Christian Watson (chest/shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), S Evan Williams (knee).

Note: Oliver, Cox and John Williams have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Bears Final Injury Report

Out: WR Luther Burden III (ankle), WR Rome Odunze (foot), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring).

Questionable: DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (personal), LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin), TE Cole Kmet (ankle/knee), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

Note: Edmunds has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

