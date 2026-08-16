Five Biggest Questions for Packers, And Their Answers So Far at Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Training camp is about the search for answers. Who will start? Who will provide the depth? What positions need to be supplemented?

The Green Bay Packers entered training camp with Super Bowl aspirations but some big questions that required answers.

Here were our top five questions from before training camp, and how those have been answered through the first half of camp.

1. Will the Offensive Line Be Better?

This seemed like it would be an obvious yes. At left tackle, Jordan Morgan should have been an upgrade over Rasheed Walker – if not immediately, by the end of the season. At center, Sean Rhyan should have been better in his second year on the job. At right guard, Anthony Belton should have been better in his second year on the job and in the league.

Combined with the potential of better health for left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zack Bako-Bewele, the Packers had a chance to be better at every position and, therefore, as a unit.

That has not been the case.

Morgan is off to a strong start at left tackle, at least. However, Banks hasn’t taken a single 11-on-11 rep since OTAs ( and will be in a fight to keep his job ) and Belton lost the starting job at right guard.

This could be the Week 1 line: Morgan (one career start at left tackle), Jager Burton at left guard (rookie), Rhyan (eight starts at center, including playoffs), Jacob Monk (one career start) and Bako-Bewele.

The Packers went from sixth in the NFL in yards per carry in 2024 to 24th in 2025. That has to get better for the offense as a whole to get better. That starts with the blocking.

So, is the offensive line better? Right now, no.

2. Would There Be Depth at Receiver?

The pecking order has been obvious for months. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed will start and Savion Williams, Bo Melton and Skyy Moore will be the second group.

The top three could be really good. The next three combined to catch 19 passes last season. Everybody else combined has zero NFL catches.

The depth question is a big one, because players get hurt. That point was driven home after Family Night, when Golden and Reed missed the next couple days. Both players were on the field for Thursday’s game, so the injuries were trivial, but there will come a time when they’ll have to count on one of their other receivers to play critical snaps.

Williams had a tremendous practice last Sunday . Melton has had his moments, including an incredible catch over Keisean Nixon . So long as Moore makes an impact as a returner, any contribution on offense will be a bonus.

Isaiah Neyor, Will Sheppard and J. Michael Sturdivant have made some plays with the second and third groups but haven’t done it with the consistency necessary to grab hold of a role in the regular season.

So, is there depth at receiver? Right now, no.

3. Who Will Rush the Passer?

Until Micah Parsons returns to the lineup – perhaps Week 6 against Dallas – who’s going to rush the passer for the Packers? It’s by far the biggest question entering the season. The season could sink or swim on the answer.

The interior rush could be good with Devonte Wyatt (assuming he stays healthy), Javon Hargrave (assuming he has a turn-back-the-clock season with Jonathan Hargrave) and Karl Brooks (who had had a strong camp after an unproductive 2025 season).

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) is shown during Family Night. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But what about on the edge?

Lukas Van Ness has had a quiet training camp, but he had a big Family Night and one sack in three snaps against Pittsburgh. So, in the two big events thus far, he’s shown up. Brenton Cox, who had a promising end to the 2024 season, had a sack against Pittsburgh, as well.

But Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver haven’t done much as pass rushers beyond a pressure here and there, and who knows what rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton can contribute.

There’s some potential here, but the best defenses have proven pass rushers. Players who offensive coordinators have to game plan for and quarterbacks fear. Who knows if the Packers will find enough production to avoid getting carved up without Parsons.

So, who will rush the passer on the edge until Parsons returns? Right now, no, but it’s trending – at least a little – in the right way.

4. Who Will Start at Cornerback?

This one has taken an unexpected turn. At the start of camp, it seemed like Keisean Nixon would be one starter and the other would be returning starter Carrington Valentine, second-round pick Brandon Cisse or free-agent addition Benjamin St-Juste.

Instead, Cisse has taken advantage of Valentine’s injury to take a strong hold of one starting position. It’s the other cornerback position where there’s a competition, with St-Juste challenging Nixon.

“Obviously, it starts with doing your right assignment, and then it comes down to your style of play,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Sunday’s practice when asked about the competition. “How are you competing going after the ball, not only in the pass game but in the run game, as well? Are you sticking your nose in there? We need corners that are willing and capable tacklers.”

So, who will start at cornerback? Cisse appears to be the certainty and not the question.

5. Will Special Teams Be Special?

There’s a new special teams coordinator with Cam Achord. There’s a new kicker with Trey Smack. There’s a new returner with Skyy Moore.

The early returns on Achord replacing Rich Bisaccia have been solid, and there’s nowhere to go but up with those beleaguered units. Getting a proven returner like Moore will help with his ability to provide field position, which is the name of the game on special teams. Smack had a big night at Pittsburgh but has to show that’s not a one-off performance from a player with obvious talent.

While Smack has gotten into a groove with Cal Adomitis filling in for injured long snapper Matt Orzech, it doesn’t appear there will be a change.

“Cal's done a heck of a job just going in there, and he's played a lot of ball,” LaFleur said on Sunday. “But I think we know what Matt brings to the table, as well.”

So, will the special teams be special? Maybe not, they should be better.

I tried to balance the preseason game with what's happened on the practice field for this Packers training camp stock report. ⬇️https://t.co/dTmYQ9asZT — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 16, 2026

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