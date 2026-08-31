From Familiar Face to Reclamation Projects, QB3 Options for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The good news for the Green Bay Packers at quarterback? They were able to get a sixth-round pick by trading Kyle McCord to the Dolphins. Considering they signed him for nothing at the end of last season, that’s one heck of a return on investment.

The bad news for the Packers? They traded McCord.

Now, the Packers are back to the drawing board in search of a practice-squad quarterback. A total of 29 quarterbacks were released on Sunday, including one who knows his way around Lambeau Field. Here they are.

The Familiar Face

Sean Clifford, Bengals: Clifford was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2023. He was Jordan Love’s backup as a rookie but didn’t make the roster in 2024 or 2025. His only career pass was a 37-yard completion against the Vikings late in his rookie season. He was 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards with two touchdowns and one interception this preseason.

Reclamation Projects

Will Levis, Titans: Levis was a second-round pick in 2023 after throwing for 5,233 yards with 43 touchdowns in two seasons at Kentucky. In his first two seasons with the Titans, he started 21 games and completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He didn’t play in a game in 2025. This preseason, he was 21-of-39 (53.8 percent) for 200 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Hendon Hooker, Titans: The Lions drafted Hooker in the third round in 2023 after he threw for 6,080 yards with 58 touchdowns and five interceptions during his two seasons at Tennessee. In five college seasons, he added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. He was 6-of-9 in three appearances for the Lions in 2024. This preseason, he was 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) for 89 yards.

Kyle Trask, Panthers: Trask was a second-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2021 after throwing for 4,283 yards with 43 touchdowns at Florida in 2020. He played in seven games for the Bucs in 2022 through 2024, going 4-of-11 for 28 yards. He was 29-of-41 (70.7 percent) for 252 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in the preseason.

More Drafted Quarterbacks

Cam Miller, Dolphins: Miller was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2025 after completing 69.3 percent of his passes with 81 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions at North Dakota State. He did not play in a game as a rookie. This preseason, he completed 42.1 percent of his passes for 170 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jake Haener, Giants: Haener was a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2023 after starring at Fresno State, where he threw for 4,096 yards in 2021 and completed 72.0 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. In 2024, he played in eight games with one start, completing 46.2 percent of his passes with one touchdown, one interception and a 62.6 rating. He joined the Giants midway through training camp and was 9-of-10 this preseason.

Bailey Zappe, Jets: A fourth-round pick in 2022, Zappe has played in 15 games with nine starts. For his career, he’s completed 62.1 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 76.0 rating. He didn’t play in a game last year. This preseason, he was 14-of-23 (60.9 percent) with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Chris Oladokun, Chiefs: A seventh-round pick by the Steelers in 2022, he started two games late last season for the Chiefs. They lost both games as he completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Easton Stick, Colts: Stick, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in 2019. His first real playing time came during four starts in 2023, when he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,129 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Chargers lost every game but his rating was a decent 85.6. This preseason, he went 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) in his only game.

Brandon Allen, Giants: Allen, who will turn 34 this week, was a sixth-round pick in 2016. He’s played in 19 games with 10 starts. He was 17-of-30 for just 72 yards for the Titans in his lone appearance last season. He was 26-of-38 (68.4 percent) with zero touchdowns and two picks this preseason.

Josh Johnson, Bengals: The 40-year-old, a fifth-round pick way back in 2008, is the ultimate journeyman. He played in five games with two starts for the Commanders last season, completing 63.0 percent of his passes for 372 yards with a 74.0 rating. He was 37-of-61 (60.7 percent) for 396 yards with two touchdowns and no picks this preseason.

Veterans With Some Experience

Brady Cook, Jets: Cook surprisingly was not drafted in 2025 after throwing for 8,591 yards during his final three seasons at Missouri. He started four games last season, losing all four while completing 57.5 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) for 165 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the preseason.

Shane Buechele, Bills: Buechele went undrafted in 2021 after throwing for 11,660 yards in five seasons at Texas and SMU. He made his NFL debut for Chiefs last season, going 7-of-14 for 88 yards in a loss to the Raiders. This preseason, he was 37-of-57 (64.9 percent) for 357 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. His father is former MLB player Steve Buechele.

Jake Browning, Buccaneers: Browning, 30, went undrafted in 2019 and saved the Bengals in the first game action of his career in 2023, when he wound up leading the NFL with a 70.4 percent completion rate to help them go 4-3. He lost all three starts last season, though, with six touchdowns and eight picks. This preseason, he was 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) for 86 yards.

Brett Rypien, Texans: The 30-year-old, who went undrafted in 2019, is 2-2 for his career as a starter. He started one game for the Rams in 2023 – a 20-3 loss at Green Bay in which he had a 45.2 passer rating – didn’t play in a game in 2024 and was sacked in his only dropback last year with the Bengals. This preseason, he was 19-of-33 (57.6 percent) with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Nick Mullens, Jaguars: The 31-year-old is 5-15 as a starter. He went undrafted in 2017 after breaking some of Brett Favre’s records at Southern Mississippi. For his career, he’s completed 66.0 percent of his passes with 34 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and an 88.3 rating. This preseason, he went 14-of-21 (66.7 percent) for 160 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Undrafted Rookies

Joey Aguilar, Jaguars: Was Dane Brugler’s No. 11 quarterback in this year’s class. He had an efficient preseason, going 17-of-20 (85.0 percent) for 230 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. In his one year at Tennessee, he threw for 3,565 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Luke Altmyer, Lions: Was Brugler’s No. 14 quarterback in this year’s class. During his final two seasons at Illinois, he threw for 5,724 yards with 42 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. In the preseason, he was 29-of-46 (63.0 percent) for 271 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Mark Gronowski, Dolphins: Was Brugler’s No. 17 quarterback in this year’s class. A dual-threat player, he threw 10 touchdown passes and rushed for 16 more during his lone season at Iowa. He was 6-of-13 (46.2 percent) for 98 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions in the preseason.

Miller Moss, Bears: Was Brugler’s No. 22 quarterback in the class after throwing for 2,555 yards at USC in 2024 and 2,679 yards for Louisville in 2025. He was 17-of-31 (54.8 percent) for 163 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions in the preseason.

Jacob Clark, Raiders: After starring at Missouri State for two seasons, Clark went undrafted this year. He went 1-of-2 for 18 yards in his only preseason game.

Others Who Were Released

D.J. Uiagalelei, Chargers: After playing at Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State – he threw for 9.384 yards in 53 career games – Uiagalelei went undrafted in 2025. This preseason, he went 24-of-42 (57.1 percent) for 341 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Hunter Dekkers, Saints: Dekkers went undrafted in 2025 after playing at Iowa State and Iowa Western Community College. He played in only one preseason game, going 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) for 69 yards. He has not played in a regular-season game.

Connor Bazelak, Buccaneers: Bazelak went undrafted in 2025 after throwing for 12,349 yards in six seasons for Missouri, Indiana and Bowling Green. This preseason, he was 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) for 77 yards. He has not played in a regular-season game.

Sam Hartman, Commanders: Hartman went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2024 after throwing for 15,656 yards and 134 touchdowns in five seasons at Wake Forest and one at Notre Dame. He has not played in a regular-season game. This preseason, he was 26-of-40 (65.0 percent) for 211 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Kedon Slovis, Cardinals: Slovis went undrafted in 2024. He went 1-for-2 for minus-2 yards for the Cardinals in 2025. He played most of the preseason game against Green Bay, going 21-of-35 for 223 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Austin Reed, Ravens: Reed went undrafted in 2024 after throwing for 8,086 yards and 71 touchdowns in two seasons at Western Kentucky. He has not played in a game. He went 6-of-12 in the preseason.

Carter Bradley, Jaguars: The son of longtime coach Gus Bradley went undrafted in 2024 and has not played in a game. He was 24-of-48 (50.0 percent) for 233 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason.

Adrian Martinez, 49ers: Martinez went undrafted in 2023 after playing at Nebraska and Kansas State. He was the UFL MVP in 2024 but has not thrown a pass in an NFL game. This preseason, he was 36-of-68 (52.9 percent) for 346 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Packers have a 53-man roster. Here are the winners and losers from a wheeling-and-dealing Cutdown Sunday. ⬇️https://t.co/AA4fGrVXmc — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 31, 2026

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