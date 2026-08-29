The preseason is over, and what a final game it was. A barnburner broke out in the first half, with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals combining for 38 points in the second quarter, and the Packers rallied to win as Kyle McCord threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:19 to rally the team to a 42-38 win on Friday night.

In the final audition, the final score is irrelevant. What matters is who made an impression for a chance at a roster spot.

Sometimes a big performance in the final preseason game can leave a lasting impression. Who could forget Desmond Howard returning a punt for a touchdown in the preseason finale in 1996? That worked out OK.

Some players made a push to perhaps clinch their spot on the 53-man roster that must be selected by 5 p.m. Sunday. Others are likely to be stewing over their final impression to general manager Brian Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff.

Here are our winners and losers from the preseason finale.

Winner: QB Kyle McCord

Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur made sure to let everyone know they did not view the backup quarterback position as a competition. Maybe it should be? Kyle McCord started and played the entire game.

All he did was what he’s done the entirety of the summer. He moved the ball. He looked poised and under control throughout the night.

After an interception by Arron Mosby, McCord had the ball with a chance to give the Packers a win. No, this was not Super Bowl Sunday, but that’s as close to that situation as McCord will likely get this season.

Capped by his game-winning, 10-yard touchdown pass to Kisean Johnson, McCord finished the night 22-of-35 for 226 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. If not for a dropped pass, he would have thrown five touchdowns. It’s as good of a game as anyone could hope for using their third-string quarterback.

Jordan Love called the plays in the second half.

“He was great. He was great,” McCord said. “He told me right before halftime, ‘They’re going to let me call the plays in the second half.’ I said, ‘Have you done that before?’ He said, ‘Naw. We’ll see.’ He was great. He obviously knows the offense like the back of his hand and called some really good plays, especially there towards the end. Hats off to him.”

McCord may not be the backup in Green Bay, but he might have earned an opportunity for another team.

Winner: Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dani Dennis-Sutton missed the first two preseason games with an illness that stemmed from him overheating at practice.

He worked his way back through the protocol and found himself on the field as a starter against Arizona. It did not take long for Dennis-Sutton to make an impact. On the seventh snap of his NFL career, Dennis-Sutton sacked Gardner Minshew. The talent was evident for Dennis-Sutton, who often looked like a man among boys in his preseason debut.

“I just thought he went out there and played really physical and balled out. So, I thought he had a really strong performance,” LaFleur said.

He finished the night with one sack but just missed two more. With the Packers needing pass rush from any place they can find it in the absence of Micah Parsons, they could be relying on Dennis-Sutton early in his NFL career.

Winner: The 7th Receiver Competition

Are the Packers going to keep seven wide receivers? If they don’t, it won’t be because the players on the back end of the depth chart did not make a heck of a run at a roster spot.

J. Michael Sturdivant looks the part of an NFL receiver. Highlighted by back-to-back catches of 36 yards and 29 yards for a touchdown, he finished the night with six receptions for 112 yards. All of that was in the first three quarters.

Afterward, he cradled the touchdown ball in his left arm.

“I’m not letting go of this one,” he said.

Will Sheppard was not to be outdone. He scored a touchdown on offense before making one of the most electric plays on special teams in recent history when he returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. For comparison’s sake, Romeo Doubs had 94 punt return yards all of last season.

“Pretty much a lot of the credit goes to return team,” he said. “A lot of people got their blocks and did their job. Spread the field out and really open up the hole for me.”

Would the Packers be able to sneak both players through to the practice squad? Maybe. What we do know is both players have made plenty of noise this summer to force the Packers into making difficult decisions.

Winner: DL Anthony Campbell

Is there a player who was a more surprising standout this summer than defensive lineman Anthony Campbell? You’d be hard pressed to find one. All he has done since arriving in Green Bay is make plays.

He made another Friday night, bursting into the backfield for a sack in the second quarter. Javon Hargrave, Devonte Wyatt, Chris McClellan and Karl Brooks are all very likely to make the roster. Warren Brinson and Jonathan Ford have made strong cases to make the roster, as well.

Would the Packers keep seven defensive linemen on their initial roster? Would they do some roster gymnastics with Brinson, who is nursing a calf injury? Would they trade Brooks, who is set to play on an expiring contract?

These are the types of conversations that Campbell is forcing the Packers to have.

Winner: Edge Nyjalik Kelly

Kelly probably is not going to make the roster with at least five edge players in front of him before Micah Parsons returns from an injury, but he certainly put some film out that could make him an appealing addition to the practice squad for the Packers or the 31 other teams.

Kelly finished the night with one sack, three tackles for losses, two quarterback hits and one interception. He was one of the more productive players on the night when given an extended opportunity.

Winner: RG Jacob Monk

Jacob Monk was a winner before the game started, because it appears he’s won the competition to be the team’s starting right guard. Jager Burton and Anthony Belton both played. Monk, like the rest of the projected starters, did not.

Loser: OL Darian Kinnard

Darian Kinnard was the Band-Aid that Brian Gutekunst gave his reeling offensive line at the end of camp last year. Kinnard proved to be a useful player as their super-sub. He played 285 snaps, with most of the action at right tackle or as an extra tight.

Against Arizona, he looked like someone who was squarely on the roster bubble. Both Donovan Jennings and Travis Glover played in front of him. Kinnard has missed time nursing an injury during camp and has not played well when he was healthy. He allowed one sack against the Cardinals. Kinnard is likely to be sweating it out on cutdown day.

Loser: CB Domani Jackson

Domani Jackson is another player who missed a lot of time due to injury during the summer. The former five-star recruit has a lot of potential that the Packers were hoping to tap into when they selected him in the sixth round. His size is intriguing, and he knows what it means to be a Packer thanks to his mentorship with HaHa Clinton-Dix .

Friday night was Jackson’s final audition to make the roster, and things did not go well. He was routinely victimized by Gardner Minshew and his band of backup receivers. He gave up a few catches in the first quarter, and was the culprit on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to Simi Fehoko to start the second quarter.

Jackson was just drafted four months ago, so his status on the roster is safer than it otherwise might be. He is clearly a project, and the Packers will likely want to stash him with a redshirt rookie season.

Loser: S Mark Perry

Last week, Mark Perry was one of our winners as he secured an interception that led to the points for the Packers. On Friday, he was blocked by receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on reserve running back Evan Hull’s 47-yard touchdown run. Fellow safety Murvin Kenion III missed a tackle on the play.

The back end of the safety room has been one of the stiffer competitions throughout camp. The Packers could opt for a true safety like Perry, or someone who has some positional versatility like Jaylin Simpson. Regardless, with Perry squarely on the bubble, he did not do himself any favors Friday night.

Well, that was fun.



Following a wild preseason victory, here is my final 5⃣3⃣-man roster projection for the Packers. ⬇️https://t.co/Q2a34M512O — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 29, 2026

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