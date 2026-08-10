GREEN BAY, Wis. – Let there be no doubt that receiver Kisean Johnson did everything possible to earn his way back onto the Green Bay Packers’ roster.

Johnson spent the final week of last season on the practice squad but was not offered a futures contract. Not willing to just dive back into training and wait for his next opportunity, Johnson took a proactive approach that led him down an unusual path.

“I was in CFL with the Edmonton Elks,” Johnson told Packers On SI after Sunday’s practice. “That was like early May, I want to say. I was training all year for that. Felt like I made the team, but God had other plans, though, so I got cut from them last minute.

“I just wanted to stay active. I wanted to play ball, so I took up an opportunity to the New Mexico Chupacabras in the Indoor Football League. Caught them on like the back end of the season and played the last five games and got the call.”

The “call” was from the Packers, who brought in three receivers for a Sunday morning workout. Johnson would have taken any opportunity, obviously, but this one with the Packers felt like fate.

“When I came in last year, I said, ‘Man, it’s the place for me.’ Because every time I see that ‘G,’ I see opportunity,” he said. “I just hear about all the stories and how guys came in and got their shot. So, I always said Green Bay was the place I wanted to be. So, when I got the call, I’m like, ‘Man, that ain’t nothing but God,’ you know what I’m saying? It’s destiny.”

Destiny became reality. It was Johnson who got a contract . Which is what he expected and planned for.

With Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed banged up, the Packers have added a pair of receivers. ⬇️https://t.co/GTZZUqTJ1d — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 10, 2026

“I’m like, shoot, God’s good but, at the same time, I was already confident,” he said of his reaction. “I knew I was going to be here. I had packed my bags – when they picked me up from the airport, they were like, ‘You packed a lot of bags.’ I’m like, deep down in my heart, I knew I was going to be here.

“So, now my focus is on just coming in, doing what I can, impressing the coaches, just showing them I can make plays and I can be reliable whenever, however. Whatever phase it is, special teams, coming in the blocking game, whatever the case may be, just showing them that I’m a playmaker.”

Johnson went from his workout to the practice field. There were times when passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable followed Johnson to the line of scrimmage to tell him where to line up and what route to run.

“Nah, I was only here a week,” he said when asked if he remembered any of the offense.

So, Johnson will have to learn the offense on the fly without a lot of time, with the preseason opener looming on Thursday night at Pittsburgh.

“Like I say, God don’t make no mistakes, so I ain’t worried about it,” Johnson said.

Along with playing on offense to help replace the injured duo of Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed, Johnson was part of the punt-return rotation.

What will he bring to the team once he knows what he’s doing and he can play without thinking?

“A reliable playmaker,” he said. “I can run every route in the route tree, I can get YAC, I’m a physical blocker, I can contribute on special teams – just a reliable playmaker, a guy that can do whatever. Whatever the team needs to win, I’m here for it.”

Johnson was an FCS All-American at Alabama State in 2023. He caught 75 passes for 925 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Western Kentucky in 2024. He went undrafted and spent training camp with the Browns.

What kept him going when he wasn’t re-signed after the season and the calendar quickly rolled from January through July without being on a roster?

“Just knowing, man, that it’s my purpose in life,” he said. “Like I said, I’m still carrying out my purpose in life. It’s been plenty of times, man, I wanted to give up, plenty of times I wanted to quit, but I just keep hearing that voice, keep going, keep going, you know what I’m saying?

“So, honestly, man, it’s just God telling me, ‘I got a lot for you. Just keep fighting. You got to keep going.’ So, that’s really what been pushing me through, man, just knowing that it’s something big on the way. I just got to continue to weather the storm.”

The cynical outlook would be to say Johnson is in Green Bay to help get through practice until Golden and Reed are healthy. However, there is a real opportunity on a receiver corps with no proven depth beyond the top three receivers. Bo Melton has had his moments on offense, Savion Williams didn’t do much as a rookie – though he dominated Sunday’s practice – and Skyy Moore was signed mostly because of his skill on special teams.

That’s how Johnson views it. He is a talented player joining a team that could use another playmaker, whether it’s on the 53-man roster or a developmental spot on the practice squad.

“Yeah, for real,” he said. “That’s why I say that ‘G’ stands for opportunity, in my eyes. So, just looking forward to coming in, learning the playbook and showing that I’m a playmaker, man. I felt like I can make plays in the league. So, just take advantage of the opportunities given to me and just see where God takes me.”

What happened today at Packers training camp?



Plenty, including big plays and big injury updates.



Here is what you need to know from Practice 9 of Packers training camp. ⬇️https://t.co/YKwQc8jBww — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 9, 2026

The daily Player and Play of the Day from Packers training camp includes a huge, unexpected move in the starting lineup. ⬇️https://t.co/fCTz5I1b7e — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 9, 2026

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