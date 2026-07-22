Grading Packers’ Offseason Additions In Terms of Impact Entering Training Camp

Green Bay Packers training camp starts next week, meaning five veteran additions will be vying for roles on the roster (and getting their introduction to the traditional bike rides).

Here’s a look at the key additions in terms of grades based on impact and contractual value.

LB Zaire Franklin

Unable to afford Quay Walker, the Packers acquired Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Colts. Not only did they have to give up a valuable (and low-cost) defensive tackle in Colby Wooden – which created another hole to be filled – they inherited Franklin’s contract. He will count $7.13 million on the cap this year and $10.88 million if he’s on the roster next year.

“Everything about this building, this organization, is like excellence,” Franklin said. “I’m a person that just really believes in the history of the game, and that was special for me when I first walked in. That’s like an invisible standard that’s holding you accountable, that you got to live up to. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

The 30-year-old’s production fell sharply last season. In 2024, he led the NFL with 173 tackles and added five forced fumbles. While playing roughly the same number of snaps in 2025, he finished with 125 tackles and one forced fumble. That might be disconcerting but Walker set his career high last season with 128 tackles and hasn’t forced a fumble since his rookie season of 2022.

His veteran presence should allow Edgerrin Cooper to be turned loose, which is vitally important.

Grade: B, because the cost was money and a player.

CB Benjamin St-Juste

The Packers made a horrific signing with Nate Hobbs in free agency last offseason. The four-year, $48 million contract was startling considering Hobbs’ limited NFL track record. Sure enough, Hobbs was injured and ineffective. So, they dumped him this offseason and signed Benjamin St-Juste.

St-Juste’s two-year, $10 million contract is worth less than the two years and $12 million of dead cap from Hobbs’ contract.

St-Juste played limited snaps last season from the Chargers but was really good. At 6-foot-3, it’s about time the Packers added a cornerback with some size. He sat out the offseason practices due to injury so was unable to make any headway in his battle with Carrington Valentine and Brandon Cisse.

Grade: B-plus, but an easy A if he becomes a reliable starter.

KR/WR Skyy Moore

Green Bay’s special teams played last season with one tied behind its back. Savion Williams didn’t provide much juice as a kickoff returner and Romeo Doubs provided only sure hands as a punt returner. Kick after kick, Jordan Love didn’t get a bit of help from his returners.

Skyy Moore provided all sorts of field position for the 49ers. He was one of just a few returners who finished in the top 10 in both phases, part of the Niners’ surging from 31st to 13th in DVOA . The one-year, $2.5 million could be a bargain if he routinely gets the offense past the 30 on kickoff returns and a first down’s worth of field position on punt returns.

If he helps on offense, he’d be a season-shifting steal.

Grade: A-minus, lowered only by the fact he has just five catches the last two seasons.

DT Javon Hargrave

For weeks, it was rumored the Vikings would release Javon Hargrave to deal with their salary-cap problems. Also for weeks, the Packers were linked to Hargrave because, A, they needed another defensive tackle after trading Colby Wooden and, B, Hargrave was a star while with new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon when they were together in Philadelphia.

Sure enough, the stars aligned and the dots connected. Hargrave signed a two-year, $23 million contract. The $11.5 million annual salary is a lot of money for a 33-year-old player who had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for losses last season.

But the Packers got an instant starter and it didn’t cost them a free-agent compensatory pick. And, perhaps, a reunion with Gannon will lead to a blast-from-the-past season.

“He creates a lot of one-on-ones,” Hargrave said. “If you can win on one-on-ones, you’re going to have a lot of production.”

Grade: C, because ranking 29th in annual pay is a stiff price to pay for a player whose 39 pressures in 19 games in 2024 and 2025 are down significantly from his 52 with the 49ers in 2023.

QB Tyrod Taylor

It would have been impossible to replace Malik Willis with a quarterback as skilled as Willis. For the low, low price of a seventh-round draft pick, the Packers acquired arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL over the last two seasons. Willis had a 134.6 passer rating during his time in Green Bay, more than 20 points better than any other quarterback.

Taylor is more along the lines of a typical backup quarterback. Once a solid starter, he’s now a past-his-prime quarterback from a talent perspective but a quality option based on his veteran savvy and all the experience that can help behind the scenes.

Sure, Taylor isn’t as good as Willis. But he’s much better than Sean Clifford, who was Jordan Love’s backup in 2023.

“We’re each other’s eyes when we’re not on the field, whether it’s looking for certain things while he’s on the field that he may not be able to see before he gets the tablet in his hands,” Taylor said. “Just keeping the communication as open as possible. Some people love more talkers on the sideline. Some people want things to be quiet. It’s about learning one another, so we’ll get comfortable within that space.”

The one-year, $2.5 million contract is tied for 52nd among quarterbacks.

Grade: B, because of the contractual value and his potential impact with Love.

The Draft

The rookies will have to earn their way, obviously, but there’s reason to be optimistic. Second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse will get an opportunity to earn the starting job at cornerback. Third-round defensive tackle Chris McClellan is a good bet to start at nose tackle.

Fourth-round edge Dani Dennis-Sutton will play a key role in helping replace Micah Parsons. Fifth-rounder Jager Burton will be a multi-position backup on the line. The jury’s obviously out on sixth-round cornerback Domani Jackson, who missed the offseason practices, and sixth-round kicker Trey Smack, who struggled through the offseason practices but will be given every chance to be the kicker.

If you had to limit it to two players, Cisse (because of the need for better play at cornerback) and Smack (for obvious reasons) will be the key rookies this season.

Grade: Incomplete, obviously, but with a solid overall trend in May and June.

We hit the finish line in our annual 91-to-1 Packers roster rankings today. Here are all the stories in one spot. ⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 22, 2026

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