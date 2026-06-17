Top 25 Packers for 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact, Importance

For the 16th year, the Green Bay Packers are about to embark on a quest to win their 14th NFL championship. To get it done, their top 25 players, as represented in our annual rankings, must meet or exceed expectations.

Our rankings, which we’ve done for almost two decades, combine a player’s talent and production with the importance of the position, depth at the position, salary and, in the case of rookie-contract players, the round in which they were drafted.

By the end of training camp, we will have ranked all 91 players on the roster. More important than the ranking, hopefully you learn a little something about every player.

Here’s a quick-hitting look at our Top 25, with individual features coming for each.

No. 25: QB Tyrod Taylor

Where would the Packers have been without Malik Willis the past two seasons? Perhaps falling short of the playoffs. That’s the importance of the backup quarterback for a team with limited margin for error.

Willis signed with the Dolphins in free agency to become their new starting quarterback and was replaced by Taylor, who is entering Year 16 in the league. For the first time in his career, Jordan Love will have an experienced backup to serve as an extra set of eyes and ears.

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No. 24: CB Brandon Cisse

General manager Brian Gutekunst did his best impression of an HGTV host with an expansive remodel of the cornerback room. Among the additions was Cisse, a second-round pick after an excellent season at South Carolina. Cisse and Benjamin St-Juste will challenge Carrington Valentine for the starting job.

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No. 23: RB Chris Brooks

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks runs the ball against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brooks was the No. 3 running back the last three seasons. Now, given the uncertain status of star Josh Jacobs, Brooks could find himself as the starter. He’s been an excellent role player in terms of pass protection and special teams. Now, can he quite literally carry the load in the run game if necessary?

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No. 22: RG Anthony Belton

A second-round pick last year, Belton spent his rookie training camp and preseason playing tackle. Finally, at midseason, the Packers made the move and inserted Belton into the starting lineup at right guard. He was inconsistent, to say the least, but he’s got the potential to be a dominant blocker.

No. 21: K Trey Smack

After Brandon McManus booted it in the playoffs with two missed field goals and a missed extra point, the Packers traded up into the sixth round to select Smack, the consensus best kicker in the draft. They’re counting on him to be better than Anders Carlson, who was a flop as a sixth-round pick in 2023. He’s off to a slow start .

No. 20: LG Aaron Banks

The Packers gave Banks an enormous contract in free agency last offseason. He was consistently banged up, which led to inconsistent play. His $19.25 million average ranks eighth among guards. With great money comes great expectations, and he needs to hit them.

No. 19: S Javon Bullard

A second-round pick in 2024, Bullard is a two-year starter who settled into life in the slot last season. He’s fast and physical but still looking for his first NFL interception.

“I think he’s played pretty damn good football the last two years,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We always talk about style of play, and he epitomizes what we want to be about in terms of his effort, physicality, finish.”

No. 18: S Evan Williams

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) intercepts a pass intended fo Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fourth-round pick in 2024, Williams had a solid rookie season and really took the next step last season with a team-leading three interceptions. Williams and Xavier McKinney could be the best tandem in the league.

No. 17: WR Jayden Reed

The Packers gave Reed a three-year contract extension this offseason. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards during his first two seasons but missed most of 2025 after suffering a broken collarbone. Of all receivers with at least 60 targets the last three seasons, Reed is No. 1 in passer rating when targeted.

No. 16: LB Zaire Franklin

The Packers lost Quay Walker in free agency and responded by trading for Franklin. Walker was a solid starter but, after a Week 1 interception in 2023, he didn’t produce a single interception or forced fumble during his final three seasons. Franklin had 10 the past three seasons with the Colts.

No. 15: DT Javon Hargrave

The Packers needed some juice on the defensive line and are hoping Hargrave is worth the squeeze after he was released after one disappointing season with the Vikings. Hargrave was a stud during his first tour with Jonathan Gannon but he’s 33 now.

No. 14: C Sean Rhyan

When Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury last season, the Packers moved Rhyan to center. He showed enough promise in seven regular-season starts that they re-signed him before the start of free agency to a contract that ranks seventh in annual pay at the position. The Packers are betting on him to take a big step forward after getting to learn the finer points of the position during the offseason.

No. 13: CB Keisean Nixon

Keisean Nixon might not be as good as he thinks; he’s not as bad as you might think. The Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and drafted Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson, but it’s a good bet that Nixon will retain his spot in the starting lineup. He finished just outside the top five in pass breakups last season but had only one interception and was penalized far too frequently.

No. 12: WR Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) reacts after a 35-yard reception against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The time is now for Golden, last year’s first-round pick who put up modest production as a rookie in Green Bay’s eyeballs-deep receiver corps. After Romeo Doubs signed with the Patriots and Dontavion Wicks was traded to the Eagles, Golden will be handed an enormous role on offense.

No. 11: DT Devonte Wyatt

The 2022 first-round pick is scheduled to play this season under the fifth-year option but is in line for a contract extension. He’s one of the top interior pass rushers in the league. He’s got to stay healthy and be an impact player in order for the defense to succeed.

No. 10: LB Edgerrin Cooper

After a rookie season filled with impact plays in the backfield, Cooper was merely solid last season. Incredibly fast and instinctive, the defense will go as Cooper goes in Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

No. 9: LT Jordan Morgan

After two seasons as the utilityman on the offensive line, Morgan will finally play the position he was drafted in the first round to play: left tackle. He’s played that position only once in a game – Week 18 last season – but looked right at home during the offseason practices. The offense needs him to be at least a modest upgrade over Rasheed Walker.

No. 8: RT Zach Tom

Tom is tied for fifth in the league in average salary among right tackles. It’s a premier position, with most of the league’s top pass rushers attacking from the defense’s left side and against the right tackle. He played about 55 percent of the snaps last season due to injuries. As was the case with Micah Parsons, the Packers didn’t win again after Tom suffered a season-ending knee injury at Denver.

No. 7: S Xavier McKinney

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) deflects a pass intended for Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

McKinney finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions in 2024. Last year, he had only two, though he finished with 10 passes defensed and 107 tackles. He’s an elite player in every way. The big contract he signed in free agency in 2024 still ranks seventh at the position in annual salary.

No. 6: WR Christian Watson

The Packers extended Watson’s contract this month, giving him a deal that ranks 20th among receivers in annual salary. It’s a bet on potential after Watson’s 10-game production from last season of 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns works out to 17-game totals of 60 receptions for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now, can he stay healthy to take advantage of all the additional targets that will come his way?

No. 5: RB Josh Jacobs

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants to run the ball. Jacobs, who still ranks 10th at the position in annual salary, is the workhorse and driving force of the attack. His production crashed from 1,329 yards in 17 games 2024 to 939 yards in 15 games in 2025. That was a byproduct of the ills of the run game in general – Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks saw their averages plummet, as well – and not age and wear and tear. Obviously, Jacobs’ status is in limbo.

No. 4: Edge Lukas Van Ness

For however long Micah Parsons is out of the lineup, someone’s going to have to rush the passer. That someone has to be Van Ness. A first-round pick in 2023, he has only 8.5 sacks in three seasons, though that’s still more than the rest of the edge rushers combined. He had a great offseason , for what it’s worth .

No. 3: TE Tucker Kraft

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a touchdown catch against the Lions. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kraft has emerged as one of the NFL’s great young players, which is why he’s destined to get a blockbuster contract extension before the season. Kraft suffered a torn ACL against Carolina. In eight games, the run-after-catch monster was on pace for 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns. The touchdown mark would have tied for third in NFL history by a tight end. He’s an excellent all-around player and leader.

No. 2: Edge Micah Parsons

The Packers acquired Parsons in a blockbuster trade before the start of the regular season last year and gave him a contract that ranks second among edge players in annual salary. A torn ACL sidelined him for the stretch run – the Packers, of course, never won another game – and probably will keep him out of action for the first four-plus games of this season. At the time of the injury, he was No. 1 in the league in pressures. More than being an elite player, he has the ability to pull everyone along for the ride as a leader by actions and through voice.

No. 1: QB Jordan Love

Of course, the quarterback is No. 1 on the list. Teams without a good quarterback barely have a chance to win any game, let alone a chance to win the Super Bowl. Love, who ranks third in the league in annual salary, took a big step forward in Year 3 as the starter, finishing fifth in the league in passer rating. He set a career high for completion percentage and career low for interceptions. Love is tied for the eighth-shortest MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. If he takes the next step and plays at an MVP level alongside his slimmed-down receiver corps, the Packers could have a magical season.

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