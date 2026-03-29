Hard-Hitting Linebacker Will Have Predraft Visit With Packers

TJ Quinn, a hard-hitting linebacker from Louisville, is scheduled to have a predraft visit with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL insider Ryan Fowler.

Source: Louisville LB TJ Quinn has a 30 visit scheduled with the Green Bay Packers.



Two-time All-ACC selection amassed 95 tkls, 8.0 TFLs and two INTs in ‘25. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 28, 2026

Quinn led the Cardinals in tackles during each of his final three seasons. That includes an excellent senior season in which he set across-the-board career highs of 95 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for losses, two interceptions, four additional pass breakups and six total passes defensed.

Quinn relishes the physical part of the game.

“If you hit somebody hard,” he told WDRB , “they’re going to feel that. And then that next play, they’re going to be worried about you and not even thinking about what they’ve got to do. And I feel like, once you get into your opponent’s head, you’ve done knocked them off their game.”

The two interceptions in 2025 came against Pittsburgh. He dropped one but grabbed two, including the game-clincher.

“After I dropped that first one, I knew I had to make up for it,” Quinn said after that game . “That was just my mindset. I knew I was going to get it back. I was just going to keep pushing, and it came for me.”

For his career, he finished with 289 tackles, five sacks, 15 TFLs, three interceptions and nine passes defensed. Pro Football Focus in 2025 charged him with a solid 61.2 percent catch rate in coverage.

Quinn was listed by the school at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds. He was not invited to the Scouting Combine.

The visit could be undrafted free-agent recruiting, with Quinn potentially joining Nick Niemann, Kristian Welch and Jamon Johnson in the battle for a roster spot and special-teams action.

At Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga., he was an all-region safety. He moved to linebacker upon arriving at Louisville.

Quinn is the son of Terry Quinn, who played running back and defensive back for Louisville from 1991 through 1994.

“My dad, he came into college as a safety and then they moved him to running back. I think probably two years later, that’s when he went back to safety,” TJ Quinn said at ACC Media Days . “He just mentioned to me, you’ve just got to stay in your playbook, stay in the film room and watch others around you so you can get better as a player and as a person. Throughout my whole college experience, he’s just been beside me helping me out.”

His father is the assistant head coach at Lowndes.

“He started playing at five or six, but I didn’t know if he could be Division I or even a college player,” Terry Quinn told The Valdosta Daily Times . “He played well in middle school and came up in ninth grade and I was still unsure. In his 10th-grade year, I saw his speed, love for the game, and athletic ability. I knew he could play at the level and people would fall in love with him.

“I admit that he is a better player than me because I was more of a headhunter. He’s a better all-around athlete at the position.”

There is family agreement on who is the better player.

“It’s been great, you know, trying to carry that legacy on and have people say that I'm better than him,” Quinn said with a laugh in the WDRB story. “But, you know, a lot of people can't say that they played at the same school that their dad played at. So, I know it feels good to him when he comes back and sees some of his former teammates and they talk about me.

“Some people might not want to do that, might want to get out of that shadow. But I've always been around my dad with him being my coach. And, you know, I just felt like it meant more for me come to the school.”

He told Draft Diamonds that whatever team he joins will get a great person and hard worker.

“TJ Quinn is someone that you will also be able to count on and know that he will be where he is supposed to be at and doing what needs to be done and more,” he said. “He is someone that people come to and look up to. He is a person that is a hard worker and will not be outworked.”