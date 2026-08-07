Here’s Everything I Saw During Practice 7 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers training camp continued on Thursday with no fans filling the bleachers at Ray Nitschke Field.

“We’re going to do a lighter day,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Did that initially just to have the flexibility whether we were going to jog-through or not.”

LaFleur, perhaps, was being a little less than honest. The team practiced in pads, and it looked no different than the practices on Monday and Tuesday. What was different is the team worked on some things they didn’t want the public to see.

Such as trick plays and a few other things that, for obvious reasons, can’t be reported.

Here’s a closer look at the seventh practice of training camp.

Which Unit Won the Day?

Let’s run the defense’s record to 7-0.

Why? Practice ended with a series of plays that led into third downs. With the starters, Jordan Love on third-and-1 had to throw a checkdown to MarShawn Lloyd, which probably lost 5 yards because of Zaire Franklin. Then, on another third-and-1, Love had nowhere to throw the ball at all and chucked it to the sideline.

Next up was Tyrod Taylor and the No. 2s. On third-and-6, Taylor had a shot to hit Skyy Moore on a corner route but threw it over his head. Then, on third-and-5, the surprise standout of training camp, Anthony Campbell, would have sacked Taylor before Taylor connected with Bo Melton.

Play and Player of the Day

Here are the Play and Player of the Day at Practice 7 of Packers training camp. ⬇️https://t.co/khPY93GIBr — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 6, 2026

Packers Training Camp Injury Report

New injury: RB Josh Jacobs (groin).

Old injuries: Edge Micah Parsons (knee), CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring), RB Chris Brooks (hamstring), S Johnathan Baldwin (knee), LS Matt Orzech (calf), TE Luke Musgrave (neck), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), DT Javon Hargrave (knee).

Asked about Brooks, who opened camp in the running to be the No. 2 back, coach Matt LaFleur said, “From my understanding it just happened training. Chris Brooks is a guy that I never worry about. He is a maniac when it comes to wanting to get in the weight room, to run, to do anything when it comes to training, so hopefully we’ll see him sooner than later.”

Jackson, who missed all of the offseason practices and has been limited to individual drills throughout training camp, might step into team drills after Friday night.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had no update on the status of Musgrave.

“There’s a waiting time period that we have to go through here, so it’s not like something that we’re checking up on every day,” he said. “It’s something we have to get through a certain period of time before we can look at that and see where we’re at. So, we’ve got a little time to go here.”

Returned from injury: None.

Training Camp Lineup Notes

– There was a new offensive line combination that the No. 1 offense used for most of the day. It had Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Jager Burton at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Jacob Monk at right guard and Anthony Belton at right tackle.

Monk had been playing left guard (for injured Aaron Banks), Belton had been stationed at his customary right guard and Darian Kinnard had been the right tackle (for injured Zach Bako-Bewele).

– Donovan Jennings also got some run at left guard with the ones.

– The No. 2 line mostly had Kinnard at left tackle, Jennings at left guard, John Williams at center, Karsen Barnhart at right guard and Travis Glover at right tackle. Of note, undrafted rookie Dillon Wade got some second-team snaps at left guard. With the No. 3, the tackles were Dalton Cooper at left tackle and Brant Banks – fresh off the PUP list – at right tackle.

– With Carrington Valentine out, Brandon Cisse once again took all the No. 1 snaps at cornerback opposite Keisean Nixon. At this point, it might be Cisse’s job to lose; free-agent addition Benjamin St-Juste has played well but has been locked in with the No. 2s.

“He looks like the guy that we evaluated,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Cisse. “I really like how he’s competed. He’s shown up every day. He’s been prepared. I think the coaches are very happy with how he’s been intentional about his preparation.

“You know, even though these guys have come out of some pretty good programs in college, the NFL is different every day is a bit of a challenge. And I think they like how he’s approached it, and certainly I think you guys have seen, too, he’s held up pretty well. Long way to go, but I think he’s had a nice start to camp.”

– The No. 1 defensive line had Karl Brooks and Warren Brinson as the tackles and rookie Chris McClellan as the nose tackle. There were a myriad of combinations, as has been the case throughout camp, but that was the trio for the first snap.

– With Josh Jacobs out with a groin injury, the first snap at running back went to Pierre Strong.

With Johnathan Baldwin out again, Kitan Oladapo for the third consecutive day moved from safety to the nickel position. It’s the position he played in Week 18 against the Vikings. He’s not the traditional body type for the position but brings physicality to the party.

“It’s fun,” Oladapo said. “You’re in run fits a lot but you’re in coverage and you blitz, so I feel like it’s the best of all the worlds. You get to cover, you get a blitz, you get to be in the run fits.”

– The No. 1 kickoff return had Oladapo, Arron Mosby, St-Juste, Mark Perry, Barryn Sorrell and Josh Whyle along the front, Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann and Isaiah McDuffie behind them and Skyy Moore and Bo Melton as the returners. Moore was the featured returner stationed between the hashmarks. The other featured returners were Strong and Will Sheppard.

Big Plays from Training Camp

– The first play of the day was a trick play. We won’t tell you the specifics, but it ended in Pierre Strong dropping a pass.

– Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper came out with his you-know-what hot with a sack and a tackle at the line of scrimmage.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (59) runs through a drill during practice on Monday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

– Tyrod Taylor hit Bo Melton at the sideline against Jaylin Simpson, who leveled Melton, and then connected with J. Michael Sturdivant on a post-corner for a gain of about 20.

– Dani Dennis-Sutton had a tackle for loss against Jaden Nixon and, on the next play, Collin Oliver pressured Kyle McCord.

– With the No. 1 offense on the field for the first time, MarShawn Lloyd tried to bounce a run around Barryn Sorrell but Sorrell grabbed Lloyd and flung him back.

– A trick play was ruined because Javon Bullard delivered a big blow on the lead blocker.

– Defensive tackle Anthony Campbell continued his impressive training camp by chasing Jordan Love out of the pocket. Love might have won the race – but not by much.

– Another trick play, and this one worked to perfection with Lloyd scoring a touchdown.

– Kyron Drones’ quick pass to Will Sheppard picked up some yards because of Isaiah Neyor’s block. On the next play, Drone hit Neyor at the sideline; Kitan Oladapo might have gotten a finger on the ball but Drones’ passes come with some heat so it didn’t matter.

– Strong has had a good camp with his ability to cut backside or bounce outside. When he tried to bounce outside on one particular play, Dennis-Sutton was waiting.

– Taylor’s quick pass in the flat was swatted aside by Brenton Cox.

– Defensive tackle Jonathan Ford stopped a run at the line of scrimmage, then joined Oliver in pressuring McCord on a bootleg. Later, Ford and Nazir Stackhouse teamed up to stuff Damien Martinez.

– Love took a shot up the seam to Josh Whyle and was lucky to not be intercepted by Xavier McKinney.

– After Strong found an opening up the middle for a nice gain, Lloyd caught a touchdown pass from Love and celebrated with a backflip . On the next play, Love had nowhere to go with the ball and spotted Lloyd all alone at the goal line but his fastball was off-target and Lloyd couldn’t quite make the grab.

– Drones hit new tight end McCallan Castles at the goal line, and Castles showed strong hands to win the battle for a touchdown.

– During a special teams period, Love and the rest of the quarterbacks worked on throwing the ball into a hoop – a fan favorite on Family Night.

“I think the favorite memory is doing the net drill with the quarterbacks and making them in the nets and hearing the crowd go crazy,” Love said. “Obviously, that’s the best part, especially like for young guys, seeing it for the first time. Just kind of getting their reaction is always the best part.”

Meanwhile, linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin and defensive backs Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Keisean Nixon and McKinney, who weren’t in on special teams, worked the tip drill. A pass was fired out of the JUGS machine and assistant coach Bobby Babich used a big pad to deflect the ball into the air.

– During the final period of the day for the No. 1 offense, Love hit Jayden Reed on a crossing route; Nixon would have lit him up. Love then hit Josh Whyle, who was submarined by Bullard. On third-and-1, Love threw a checkdown to Lloyd, who was hit for a big loss by Franklin.

– The day ended with a drop by tight end Drake Dabney, Campbell, Hopper and Ford ruining a run by Martinez and Campbell sacking Taylor.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

Family Night is Friday night. The practice portion of the night will begin at 7:30 p.m.

There will be live tackling with the young players for one period.

“Maybe like 10 plays and we’ll let them get their first crack at it,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

The Packers will hold a closed-to-the-public practice on Sunday before practices starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday lead into Thursday night’s preseason opener at the Steelers.

The Last Word

Is general manager Brian Gutekunst happy with the team’s progress through the first week of training camp?

“Yeah, I think so. There’s always areas you’re like, OK, we need to improve ... It’s so early right now. A lot of this is learning and we’re going through things. For the coaches learning the players, the players learning exactly what they’re asked to do. It’s a lot of work on fundamentals and communication and then figuring out what’s working for us, what’s not.

“They’ve been working good, the attitude’s been good, the energy’s been great, we’ve had great weather. So, there’s been not a lot of hiccups. There’s always injuries – more than ever I want; there always is – but getting Family Night tomorrow, we’ll head into Pittsburgh next week and now we’re starting to get into those phases of let’s see the performances come out and see how this team is going to start to shape up. But, yeah, I feel we’re on schedule.”

The Packers have 17 rookies on their roster. Here is a progress report on all of them after one week of training camp. ⬇️https://t.co/GUnWhtjTH7 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 6, 2026

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