Packers Play and Player of the Day: Flipping Out at Practice 7 at Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd scored a walk-in touchdown on a pass from Jordan Love at training camp on Thursday.

He celebrated with a backflip.

The one play isn’t what made Lloyd the Player of the Day at Packers training camp. It’s the big picture of a comeback that has found its footing.

Player of the Day

MarShawn Lloyd’s touchdown catch wouldn’t have made any highlight reels. It was a perfectly executed play, which left Lloyd open in the flat for an easy catch near the goal line.

The backflip, however, would have been run on a loop.

“Just feeling good. I’ve always been able to do it,” he said. “The running backs weren’t doing any celebrations when we were scoring, and the whole offense wasn’t liking that. Especially the receivers came into the running back room and said you guys need to start celebrating more. That’s the first thing that came to mind. I can’t dance, so I don’t know how to do all the dances they were doing, but I know how to do a back flip.”

It would be easy to write some dramatic story about how the backflip was Lloyd putting an exclamation mark on the state of his career in light of two lost seasons due to a long series of injuries.

That wouldn’t be true, though.

“It’s just enjoying having fun with the boys, just being out there,” he said. “You don’t even think about it. It just happens.”

Lloyd almost scored another one on the next play, but Jordan Love’s fastball was off-target. Lloyd almost made an incredible catch but couldn’t come down with the deflection.

At the end of the period, coach Matt LaFleur walked over. With a smile, he gave Lloyd a fist bump and asked Lloyd to not do any more backflips.

“He said it was cool, but he said let’s not do that,” Lloyd said.

In case you’ve somehow forgotten Lloyd’s story, he was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft. He’s played in one game in his NFL career – Week 2 of his rookie season. He missed all of last season with a hamstring injury, but extensive work with Dr. John Meyer , who works with the Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Clippers, appears to have found the answers.

Lloyd took part in all of the offseason practices and is 7-for-7 in training camp. He scored a second touchdown on Thursday on a trick play.

“That’s a great sign – great sign,” he said. “I’ve got to just keep stacking days, keep treating my body and doing what I need to do to go to practice the next day and just keep going.”

Friday is Family Night. It will be an unexpected milestone occurrence for Lloyd.

Green Bay Packers MarShawn Lloyd (32) does a backflip at the Green Bay Charity Softball Game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I ain’t going to lie,” he said. “Like the first couple of years, it was like the first, second practice [when he was injured]. This is two weeks in. This is going into the third week. Now it’s stacking days. My first real Family Night. I haven’t been able to do a Family Night. I’ve always been on the side watching.

“It’s good to be out there. My family’s in town, so it’s good to actually let them see me practice and everything. It’s been a pretty special time.”

To say Lloyd is going to have a special season would be hyperbole. He has a lot to prove, obviously. But the longer he practices with no issues, the more expectations are rising inside 1265 Lombardi Ave.

“He just adds another playmaker,” Love said. “Obviously, very fast, very twitchy, and the things he can do. I think we’re seeing more and more out of him in the passing game, as well. I think it’s one of those things we’re just going to keep building with him, keep improving on things. But I think he’s going to be a great addition. It’s just staying healthy and getting him out there. But he adds another playmaker for offense.”

Participating at Family Night is hardly the final destination for Lloyd. There’s more work to do before Week 1. He doesn’t have to simply prove he will be able to get on the field, he needs to prove he’s good enough to stay on the field.

Still, he said he’s taken a moment to reflect on his journey.

“I take everything. It feels good to be out there. I’m excited, he said. “I talk to my family a lot about it. I’m just happy to be here. It’s good to actually just be out there. It’s having fun. We’re having fun. We play the game that we love, and it’s like a kid in a candy store, I’ve said that before. It’s super-fun.”

Play of the Day

Isaiah Neyor had a great TD catch today at training camp. This was not it, obviously. pic.twitter.com/RtnkK5NY6Y — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 6, 2026

Midway through practice, Kyle McCord had Murvin Kenion III coming free up the middle on a safety blitz. McCord fired the ball to receiver Isaiah Neyor, who made an incredible adjustment on the ball and made the catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Neyor reached behind safety Kitan Oladapo to make a spinning catch. While it appeared Neyor might have pulled on Oladapo for an assist, Oladapo said there was no penalty. It would be impossible for words to do justice to the degree of difficulty.

“I think I’ve put pretty good things on tape,” Neyor said. “I’m still looking forward to fixing the little things. I’m not where I want to be at, but I feel like I’m trending in the right direction, so I just want to keep that up.”

Neyor is an intriguing prospect. He went undrafted last year because he didn’t have the production at Wyoming, Texas and Nebraska to match his prodigious combination of size (6-foot-4 1/4 and 34 3/8-inch arms) and speed (4.40 in the 40). The 49ers released him early in training camp and he landed with the Packers. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and made his NFL debut with a few snaps in the playoff game.

“He’s come a long way, for sure,” receiver Christian Watson said. “Obviously, the main thing of it is just getting the playbook and everything down. I feel like he’s taking a huge step there. It’s allowed him to just go out there and play free and show off his God-given talents, and I feel like he’s doing really well.”

The Packers have a potentially premier receiver trio with Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed. But the second trio of Bo Melton, Savion Williams and Skyy Moore have limited NFL track records. That means there’s a door open for a player like Neyor, if he can turn one big play into two big plays into more big plays.

The next step will be Family Night.

“I’ll definitely go about my business, but it’s definitely going to be exciting,” he said. “Simulating a game-like atmosphere, going out there with the crowd, but it comes down to just continuing doing what I’ve been doing in practice. That goes for everybody else.”

The Packers have 17 rookies on their roster. Here is a progress report on all of them after one week of training camp. ⬇️https://t.co/GUnWhtjTH7 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 6, 2026

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