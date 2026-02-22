‘Hidden Gem’ Among 10 Prospects to Watch for Packers at Scouting Combine

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will enter the offseason with several key needs. Arguably their biggest three are cornerback, defensive tackle and center.

With the NFL Scouting Combine starting next week, NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo pinpointed 10 prospects who will be players to watch for the Packers at those positions. He also selected one “hidden gem” from this group of Day 2 prospects.

Cornerbacks

The triumvirate of Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs, predictably, weren’t up to the task. They combined for only one interception in the regular season and weren’t able to hold off a pair of Caleb Williams comebacks.

Here are some Day 2 players to watch.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Johnson is Melo’s “hidden gem” as a second-round prospect. The Packers don’t have a first-round pick following the Micah Parsons trade, so the second round would be their first opportunity to address a need that wasn’t adequately addressed last offseason.

“San Diego State's Chris Johnson is an excellent schematic fit, and he'll draw their attention in Indianapolis,” Melo wrote.

In four seasons at San Diego State, Johnson gave up a catch rate of 55.3 percent, according to Pro Football Focus, including a mere 41.9 percent in 2025. With zero touchdowns allowed and four interceptions, he yielded a 16.1 passer rating during his final season. He’s a good tackler, too.

Keith Abney, Arizona State

Abney, a two-year starter, gave up a 57.5 percent catch rate in 2024 and 44.4 percent in 2023, when he allowed zero touchdowns, intercepted two passes and was charged with a 46.1 passer rating. He was guilty of 13 penalties the last two seasons (six in 2025). He is a good tackler.

Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Stukes spent six seasons at Arizona, including four with extensive time on the field. He saved his best for last. In 2025, PFF charged him with a 59.0 percent catch rate (but only 9.3 yards per catch) with zero touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating allowed of 34.4.

He was not penalized in 2025 and was flagged only four times in more than 1,400 coverage snaps. Listed at 6-foot-2 – we’ll see what the tape measure in Indianapolis says – he’d bring some needed size to the secondary.

Hezekiah Masses, California

After three seasons at Florida International, Masses transferred to California for his final season. He was up to the challenge. PFF charged him with a 49.2 percent completion rate – right on part with 51.0 percent for his career. He intercepted five passes but gave up four touchdowns (59.0 passer rating) and was penalized a career-high eight times.

“Masses is instinctual with disciplined eyes in zone coverage, and coaches will describe him as the ultimate competitor at the next level,” Melo wrote in a story about underrated prospects at the Combine.

Centers

The Packers’ primary centers in 2025 were Elgton Jenkins, who could be a cost-cutting cut as the 30-year-old is (by far) the most expensive center in the league, and Sean Rhyan, who replaced the injured Jenkins during the stretch run last season and will be a free agent.

Here are some Day 2 options.

Brian Parker, Duke

Parker is right out of Central Casting for the Packers. He played 2,335 snaps in four seasons at Duke. They all were at tackle – 1,951 at right, including all 899 in 2025, and 379 at left. He allowed zero sacks and 10 pressures in 2024 and three sacks and 20 pressures in 2025, according to PFF.

With shorter arms, the interior spots will be his NFL destination. Center has been his focus.

“That’s actually why I’m here at the Shrine Bowl is to show that I can play center,” Parker told The Charlotte Observer . “And so that’s all you’ll see me at this week. If you want to watch me play tackle, I’ve got 2,500 clips in college, you can go watch that. Right now, we’re here to play center and prove that I can play all five.”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) rushes against Duke Blue Devils tackle Brian Parker. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Hecht, on the other hand, played 1,650 snaps at center at Kansas State, including 1,599 as a two-year starter. During those final two seasons, he allowed zero sacks. In 2025, he allowed zero sacks, eight pressures and was not penalized.

Melo called Hecht a “clean evaluation” with strength and intelligence.

“Sam Hecht from Kansas State I think can start Day 1,” NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said during a conference call this week. “He probably goes in the late second, early third-round range.”

Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M

Zuhn was a four-year starting left tackle for the Aggies. He was charged with three sacks in 2022, then two sacks in each of the final three. In 2025, PFF charged him with a career-low 10 pressures and he was guilty of a career-best one penalty.

Of note, he played center in several games, including a start at Missouri in which he allowed just one pressure.

Aggies coach Mike Elko sounded like Packers coach Matt LaFleur after that game about the need to be ready in case calamity strikes.

“It’s not as rare for us,” Elko said. “The reality of it is NFL teams carry seven, eight offensive linemen, and so they don’t even they don’t even dress a two-deep. And so, if you don’t have position flexibility at the next level, then you better be a first-round draft pick or you better be an All-Pro, or you’re always going to potentially be on the chopping block for a guy who’s a little bit more versatile.

“And so, that’s how we sell it to our guys is if you all want to play in the NFL [you must have versatility]. Trey’s going to have unbelievable value. That’s another kid who I think has greatly enhanced his draft status by coming back. Now, he’s got game film as a center, so now he’s an SEC left tackle and an SEC center, that’s only going to help him as he moves forward into the next level of his career, too.”

Defensive Tackle

The Packers’ lack of depth following the free-agent defection of T.J. Slaton and the trade of Kenny Clark showed up when Devonte Wyatt suffered a season-ending injury at Detroit. That left the Packers with nothing but Day 3 players on the interior.

Chris McClellan, Missouri

McClellan spent his first two seasons at Florida and his final two seasons at Missouri. He was excellent during his final campaign with 48 tackles, six sacks and eight tackles for losses. Those were across-the-board career highs; he had only four sacks during his first three seasons combined.

American Team defensive tackle Chris McClellan (97) of Missouri works against Ethan Onianwa of Ohio State at the Senior Bowl. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

At 315 pounds and with 34-inch arms, he’d bring outstanding size to the defense.

Zane Durant, Penn State

Durant spent four seasons at Penn State, going from one sack in 2022 to two in 2023 to three in 2024 to four in 2025. He was dynamite in 2024, when he set career highs with 11 tackles for losses and 42 tackles.

Melo listed the “super-athletic” Durant among his hidden gems, as well, saying, “Durant could run a 40-yard dash time under 4.70 if he participates.”

Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Benny spent five seasons at Michigan and put up consistent production during the final three years. Benny suffered a broken leg during the Wolverines’ march to the national championship game in 2023. He “felt like a kid again” when he returned in 2024. He played like a man in 2025, when he made 13 of his 15 career starts, he had 1.5 sacks, three tackles for losses and a career-high 35 tackles.

