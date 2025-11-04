How Far Did Packers Plunge in Week 10 Consensus NFL Power Rankings?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Talk about crashing and burning.
The Green Bay Packers were burned by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and they crashed in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings for Week 10.
Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superpowered ranking.
The Packers went from No. 4 after winning at Pittsburgh for their third consecutive victory to No. 11 after a brutal loss to the visiting Panthers.
Bouncing back won’t be easy. The Packers on Monday night will host the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week and are No. 1 in this week’s Consensus Power Rankings.
It’s another week of chaos after last week’s top four teams lost. This week, five teams are in first place in at least one ranking, with the Eagles, Rams and Seahawks the top team in two.
The Bills, who are tied for second, range from first to 10th. The Rams, who are tied for second, range from first to ninth. The Seahawks, who are tied for fourth, range from first to eighth. The Buccaneers, who are sixth, range from first to 11th. The Lions, who are tied for seventh, range from fourth to 11th. The Chiefs, who are 10th, range from third to 13th.
Packers In Week 10 Power Rankings
Here are this week’s rankings, with much longer analysis available at the links.
Pro Football Talk: 6th
Mike Florio authored the only power rankings that didn’t hammer the Packers, as they went from fourth to sixth. However: “A sluggish offense won’t be any better without Tucker Kraft.”
CBS: 9th
Pete Prisco sent the Packers down six spots.
“What in the heck was that showing against the Panthers? The inconsistency of this team has to be maddening for their fans.”
NFL.com: 10th
The Packers plummeted six spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings.
In part of a longer analysis, he wrote: “This feels like an indictment on the offense, which wasted decent chances Sunday. Jordan Love insists on making just enough mistakes to stunt his growth and cap Green Bay's potential as a team, and the loss of TE Tucker Kraft … is nothing short of massive.”
Fox Sports: 10th
The Packers were No. 3 last week in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings. Not anymore.
“They’ve got Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs, and yet, sometimes it feels like a root canal watching them try to reach the end zone,” he said. “Also, losing to the Panthers in Lambeau is really inexcusable.”
Yahoo: 10th
The Packers are down four spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings, and not just because they lost to Carolina.
“The Packers’ loss to the Panthers was bad but losing Tucker Kraft to a torn ACL is worse. Luke Musgrave could come to the rescue, but he hasn’t played anywhere near a level that Kraft was at this season. Kraft’s injury lowers Green Bay’s ceiling this season; he was their best pass-catcher.
The Athletic: 11th
Green Bay plunged six spots in Josh Kendall’s rankings. His midseason grade for the Packers was a B.
“The Packers offense under Matt LaFleur has looked terrific at times, but he has a lot on his plate now that his talented tight end is out,” he wrote. “Quarterback Jordan Love ranks first in the league in EPA per dropback, but it’ll be telling how that changes without Kraft.”
ESPN: 11th
The Packers fell four spots and all the way out of the top 10 in ESPN’s rankings, which are voted on by their beat writers.
This week’s theme was most important game on the remaining schedule. Rob Demovsky picked Week 12 against the Vikings.
As part of a longer explanation, he wrote: “We could've picked any of the remaining NFC North games because the Packers still have five of them left in a hotly contested division. The Vikings game marks the beginning of three straight divisional games, so let's go with that one.”
Sports Illustrated: 12th
The Packers plunged five spots in Conor Orr’s rankings.
“I think Peter Bukowski of The Leap had the perfect point about Jordan Love after Sunday’s unserious loss to the Carolina Panthers,” Orr wrote. “When Jordan Love has bad, mistake-ridden games, the mistakes are loud. On Sunday, like Will Levis 2024 loud. That feeds a narrative of inconsistency that just isn’t accurate.”
This Week’s Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are back on top of the Consensus Power Rankings. While No. 1 in only two rankings, they were no lower than sixth.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo has the Eagles at No. 1.
“The Eagles haven’t played their best game every week, but we know their best is really good. And presumably that will happen more often as the season goes on. This is still a championship-level roster, during this season in which it’s hard to trust any team.”
The Eagles moved from No. 9 to No. 3 in Conor Orr’s rankings at SI.com even while on their bye.
“Already active, scooping up high-potential edge talent before the deadline, the Eagles are entering Howie Roseman Super Bowl territory,” Orr wrote. “Imagine being a fan of a team whose general manager actually makes consequential moves at the deadline instead of making a circus out of entertaining the idea.”
The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel.
Latest Packers Odds
Through Week 8 at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers had the third-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +750. Now at FanDuel, they are sixth at +1000. They went from second in the NFC behind Detroit to fourth behind Philadelphia (+800), Detroit (+850) and Los Angeles (+900).
The NFC North race has tightened considerably. Green Bay remains the favorite at +110, followed by Detroit at +125, Chicago at +850 and Minnesota at +1500. Last week, the Packers were -130, the Lions were +125, the Bears were +2200 and the Vikings were +4500.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Philadelphia Eagles (26 points; two first-place votes); T-2, Buffalo Bills (28 points; one first-place vote); T-2, Los Angeles Rams (28 points; two first-place votes); T-4, Seattle Seahawks (38 points; two first-place votes); T-4, Indianapolis Colts (38 points); 6, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (39 points; one first-place vote); T-7, Denver Broncos (47 points); T-7, Detroit Lions (56 points); 9, New England Patriots (67 points); 10, Kansas City Chiefs (71 points); 11, Green Bay Packers (79 points); 12, San Francisco 49ers (105 points).
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER