Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Losing Game, Parsons?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After one of the worst days in franchise history , the Green Bay Packers plunged in our new Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of the best national power rankings to create one better-than-the-best consensus ranking. After winning their fourth consecutive game, the Packers were fifth last week. After losing to the Broncos on Sunday, they are 10th.

Of course, their fall in the rankings had little to do with the outcome of the game. The NFL is a team sport, but some players are so good that they lead a team to new heights.

That was Micah Parsons, who suffered a torn ACL .

As Yahoo’s Frank Schwab wrote in his power rankings, “Sometimes very good teams get sidetracked due to bad injury luck.”

The Los Angeles Rams are the No. 1 team in this week’s Consensus Power Rankings. They were first or second in each of the rankings. The Broncos are No. 2 and the Seattle Seahawks are No. 3. There’s a rather large gap between those teams and the next group, which includes the Chicago Bears. They are sixth ahead of Saturday night’s rematch against the Packers at Soldier Field.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in the individual rankings, with more extensive analysis at the links.

The Athletic: 8th

The Packers tumbled five spots in the rankings put together by Chad Graff and Josh Kendall.

This week’s theme was team MVP, and they selected Jordan Love, who is really good but perhaps not good enough to lift the team through its myriad of injuries.

“Micah Parsons’ expected ACL tear on top of Tucker Kraft’s ACL tear earlier this year on top of Christian Watson’s chest injury on top of a myriad of offensive-line injuries feels like it’s too much to overcome, even for a really good team,” they wrote.

Fox Sports: 8th

Green Bay fell three spots in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings.

“Jordan Love’s two second-half interceptions were overshadowed by the loss of pass-rusher Micah Parsons and WR Christian Watson,” he wrote. “It’ll be hard for them to make a championship run without them.”

ESPN: 9th

The Packers crashed four spots in ESPN’s rankings , which are selected by their team of beat writers.

This week’s theme is the player who could earn a contract extension. Rob Demovsky selected linebacker Quay Walker, who was not given the fifth-year option.

As part of a longer note, Demovsky wrote: “This is maybe because there aren't many must-sign players in the Packers' 2026 free agent group. The former first-round pick has improved in the past two years under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to where the Packers might bring him back.”

Yahoo: 9th

The Packers dropped four spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings

As part of a longer note, he wrote, “It’s possible to win a championship after the loss of a star player, but Parsons was by far the biggest defensive difference-maker. It’s not the Packers’ only major injury, either.”

NFL.com: 9th

The Packers tumbled four spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings, due largely to the injuries that played a role in the team blowing a 23-14 lead.

“Parsons is obviously the biggest blow; losing his pass-rush juice just takes a lot of the teeth out of this defense,” Edholm wrote as part of a much lengthier analysis. “It's still a capable unit without him, but it's fair to ask if Green Bay is capable of making a Super Bowl run now. … It’s tough to understate how damaging this game was” with a rematch at Chicago looming.

CBS: 10th

The Packers fell five spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings. He dedicated a large chunk of his story to the Packers, whose “season flipped” as they went from leading the Broncos to losing Christian Watson and Micah Parsons.

“In the span of less than an hour, the Packers went from looking like a potential top seed in the NFC to a team hanging on for dear life in the playoff race,” he wrote. “Green Bay now sits seventh heading into a crucial road matchup against the Chicago Bears, who lead the NFC North.”

Pro Football Talk: 10th

The Packers dipped five spots in Mike Florio’s ranking. “It will not be easy to get over losing Micah Parsons,” he wrote.

Sports Illustrated: 12th

The Packers plunged eight spots from No. 4 in Conor Orr’s rankings.

“The Packers have had non-stop blender games this month and now return to Chicago for another matchup against a Bears team that was one throw away from clipping them last time,” he wrote. “Their ability to handle attrition will be on full display as the NFC North looks primed to shapeshift again.”

This Week’s Opponent: Chicago Bears

Chicago moved up from seventh to sixth in this week’s rankings. Their individual places range from fifth to 10th.

The Bears are sixth at NFL.com, with Edholm pointing to the team’s one overwhelming strength, with Chicago being a staggering plus-20 in turnovers.

The Bears are 10th at The Athletic, with their success driven in large part by their revamped interior of the offensive line.

“The Bears lead the league in yards per carry before contact (2.09) and rushing first downs/touchdowns (123) and are second in rushing yards overall (2,126),” Kendall and Graff noted. “Chicago ran the ball 33 times Sunday on the way to overpowering a very good Browns defense.”

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. They were 2.5-point favorites at this time last week.

Latest Packers Super Bowl Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t included in the Consensus Power Rankings, but they do provide another way to view the teams.

The Packers have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook .

The Los Angeles Rams are significant favorites at +350. They are followed by the Seattle Seahawks at +700, the Buffalo Bills at +800, the Denver Broncos at +900, the Philadelphia Eagles at +1000 and the Packers at +1200.

Last week , Green Bay and Seattle had the second-shortest odds behind the Rams.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen

1, Los Angeles Rams (11 points; five first-place votes); 2, Denver Broncos (17 points; three first-place votes); 3, Seattle Seahawks (21 points); 4, New England Patriots (37 points); 5, Buffalo Bills (43 points); 6, Chicago Bears (57 points); 7, Jacksonville Jaguars (63 points); 8, San Francisco 49ers (65 points); 9, Houston Texans (72 points); 10, Green Bay Packers (75 points); 11, Philadelphia Eagles (78 points); 12, Los Angeles Chargers (86 points).

