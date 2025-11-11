How Far Have Packers Tumbled in Week 11 Consensus NFL Power Rankings?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It took just eight days for the Green Bay Packers to go from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders.
After the Packers won at the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, they were the No. 4 team in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings. After plummeting to No. 11 after a home loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, the Packers slipped to No. 12 following Monday night’s home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superpowered power ranking.
There was a shakeup atop the rankings. Last week, the Eagles were No. 1, the Bills and Rams were tied for No. 2 and the Seahawks were No. 4. This week, the Rams moved up to No. 1, followed by the Seahawks and Eagles. Seattle and Philadelphia were the top team in three individual rankings compared to only two for Los Angeles, but the Rams were the No. 2 team in five rankings and no worse than No. 4.
Here are this week’s rankings, with much more at the individual links.
Fox Sports: 9th
Ralph Vacchiano scooted the Packers up one spot in his latest rankings.
“They still have one of the best defenses in the NFL. But what exactly has happened to Jordan Love and the offense the past two weeks?”
The Athletic: 10th
The Packers actually are up one spot in the rankings put together by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff.
This week’s theme is breakout player. They selected defensive tackle Colby Wooden.
“It’s not easy for noseguards to stand out, but Wooden is doing it in his third year with the Packers. He was a force against the run again on Monday night and had five tackles to bump his season total up to a career-high 28.”
Yahoo: 10th
The Packers held steady in Frank Schwab’s rankings.
“The Packers have been maddeningly inconsistent,” he wrote. “The absolute dud on offense Monday night, after Green Bay could only score 13 points at home against Carolina, adds to the ongoing curiosity about why the Packers have been so mediocre.”
Pro Football Talk: 11th
The Packers plunged five spots in Mike Florio’s rankings. He wrote, “They left their offense in Pittsburgh.”
CBS: 11th
The Packers slipped a couple spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings.
“Where is the offense? The past two weeks, it just hasn't been good enough. The injuries to the weapons are really impacting the passing game.”
NFL.com: 12th
The Packers fell two spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings following a game in which “nothing was going right on offense.”
“The Packers' attack looked toothless without Tucker Kraft, and they're missing Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed,” Edholm wrote. “If the offense can get right, Green Bay has a chance to be a true title contender, but not if that unit plays like it did on Monday.”
ESPN: 12th
The Packers are done one spot in ESPN’s rankings, which are voted on by its team beat writers.
This week’s theme was non-quarterback MVP. Rob Demovsky considered injured Tucker Kraft but went with Micah Parsons.
“Parsons’ impact on defense has been just as significant,” as Kraft’s, Demovsky wrote. “Not only has he made plays for himself, leading the NFL with 34 quarterback pressures, but he has also helped others find success. Defensive end Rashan Gary equaled his 2024 sack total of 7.5 in the first eight games of this season.”
Sports Illustrated: 13th
The Packers fell only one spot in Conor Orr’s rankings.
In their loss to the Eagles, the Packers badly missed tight end Tucker Kraft. Wrote Orr in part: “I thought teammate Matt Verderame did a great job of pointing out what cannot be ignored: This team can’t operate without multiple tight end sets, and the Broncos’ nabbing Marcedes Lewis in free agency shortly before the trade deadline leaves Matt LaFleur without many options on that front.”
This Week’s Opponent: New York Giants
The Packers will visit the Giants on Sunday. New York’s average ranking is 27.4, with a range from 26th through 30th.
The Giants are 27th in NFL.com’s rankings. As part of a more extensive writeup, Edholm stated: “Jaxson Dart was giving the Bears fits with his legs and arm before leaving with a concussion – the fourth time he’s been evaluated for one this season. That’s the biggest worry now, even after another painful loss, one that cost Brian Daboll his job.”
The Giants’ non-QB MVP is edge rusher Brian Burns. Explained ESPN’s Giants beat writer, Jordan Raanan:
“He would be a Defensive Player of the Year contender if he were on a winning team. Burns is tied with the Browns' Myles Garrett for the most sacks (11). He's top three in tackles for loss (15) and quarterback hits (17).”
The Packers are 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, for what it’s worth.
Latest Packers Odds
Sportsbook odds aren’t part of the rankings, but they provide an additional insight into how teams are viewed.
Through Week 8 at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers had the third-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +750. Now at FanDuel after Week 10, they are ninth at +1500 following their back-to-back losses.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the overall favorite at +550. Among NFC teams, the Rams are +600, the Eagles are +750, the Lions are +850 and the Seahawks are +1000
The NFC North race has broken open a bit. Last week, Green Bay was the favorite at +110, followed by Detroit at +125, Chicago at +850 and Minnesota at +1500. Now, Detroit is -120, Green Bay is +170, Chicago is +700 and Minnesota is +2200.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Los Angeles Rams (two first-place votes; 16 points); 2, Seattle Seahawks (three first-place votes; 23 points); 3, Philadelphia Eagles (three first-place votes; 25 points); 4, Indianapolis Colts (26 points); 5, Detroit Lions (43); 6, New England Patriots (44); 7, Denver Broncos (57); 8, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (73); 9, Buffalo Bills (75); 10, Los Angeles Chargers (80); 11, Kansas City Chiefs (82); 12, Green Bay Packers (88).
