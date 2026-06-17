How Talented Packers Receiver Isaiah Neyor Got Ready to Grab Roster Spot

Last year’s Green Bay Packers receiver corps was loaded. With Matthew Golden and Savion Williams added to the returning quartet of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, there was no room on the roster for a breakthrough player.

Following the departures of Doubs and Wicks and with no draft picks and just one veteran addition, receiver/returner Skyy Moore, there’s a great opportunity for one of the team’s young receivers.

Isaiah Neyor intends to take advantage.

“Yeah, I love those guys,” he said at minicamp. “I still keep in contact with them. You know, my goal is just to go out there and compete, regardless of who’s here, who’s not here. I’m just going to go out there and perform my best, do what I can, and continue to get better.”

Neyor went undrafted last year despite an elite size-speed skill-set , a fact he called “heartbreaking.”

Isaiah Neyor is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.90 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 41 out of 3815 WR from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/07yHsuIZRS pic.twitter.com/DpFjAU1pYY — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 12, 2025

The 49ers released him early in training camp and he landed with the Packers. He made a couple circus catches but couldn’t break through Green Bay’s deep receiver depth chart and spent the season on the practice squad.

Neyor had an impressive day at minicamp last Wednesday, highlighted by beating top draft pick Brandon Cisse deep and catching a bomb from Tyrod Taylor for a touchdown.

“Just trying to stack days, just get right,” he said. “Try to take every day to get 1 percent better. And I feel like today I took a step in the right direction. But just staying level-headed and just keep working.”

As you’d expect, Neyor is in a much better place now to compete for a roster spot. Rather than learning the offense on the fly as an in-camp addition, as was the case last year, he’s been able to zero in on the playbook. Rather than thinking his way through every play, he’s been able to let his talent shine.

“Oh, yeah, yeah,” he said. “When I came in, you know, just kind of new to the program, trying to learn the plays, learn the players, learn the coaches and everything. Now I feel like I’m more comfortable, but still got that same mindset, that work ethic.”

Coach Matt LaFleur called it a “night-and-day” difference.

“He’s really shown a lot of flashes of excellence,” he said before the final practice of minicamp. “He’s another big, long guy that can run. You can never have enough of those guys, especially at that position. So, I’m excited about what’s to come for training camp for him.”

Neyor had a breakthrough season at Wyoming in 2021, when the sophomore was second-team all-conference with 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

From there, he wanted to face better competition and transferred to Texas, but he sustained a torn ACL during training camp. He sat out the 2022 season because of the injury and, due to “ things outside my control ,” played in only one game in 2023. He ended his college career at Nebraska, where he caught 34 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Last year, Neyor spent the entire season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He did not play in a regular-season game but did log three snaps in the playoff loss to the Bears.

That set the stage for a big offseason with a big opportunity within reach.

“I was working out a lot,” Neyor said. “I had me a schedule, stayed consistent with that, the right foods and just trying to be consistent. So, I think it was a pretty good offseason for me. You know, it’s time to just carry that over to training camp.”

Neyor said he’s “absolutely” seen the payoff already.

“There are things that I wanted to work on going into the offseason, and I feel like I’ve improved on those,” he said. “So now, I just want to keep improving on those and get to training camp, preseason and show everybody what I can do.”

A big focus was route-running, which can be an issue for a bigger receiver.

“A lot of releases, routes, top of the route, being more balanced with my routes, not rushing my routes (or) rushing my eyes and things like that,” he said. “It was a point of emphasis for me and, obviously, learning the playbook, being more detailed in that. I feel like I did a good job of those two.”

Green Bay’s depth chart at receiver looks a lot different this year, and so does Neyor’s outlook on making the roster. Doubs and Wicks are gone, and the only additions were Moore, who has caught only five passes the last two seasons, and undrafted rookie J. Michael Sturdivant.

Behind the presumptive top three of Watson, Reed and Golden, the favorites for roster spots are Williams, Moore and Bo Melton, who is back at receiver after being moved to cornerback last year. Those three players combined to catch 19 passes last season, giving Neyor a real chance of making a run to a roster spot.

With that in mind, Neyor is eager to get back to work. He’ll reconnect with “my guy” Ryan Cuento, a trainer at APEC in Fort Worth, Texas, to get ready for the biggest training camp of his life.

“I’ll go home, spend some time with my family, and then right back to it,” he said. “I’ll probably take about a few days off just to relax, get my mind right. That’s just the way I’m programmed. I’m right back to it.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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