Packers Training Camp Preview: WR Depth Chart, Big Battle, Doomsday Scenario

The Green Bay Packers have a new reality at receiver, and they’re committed to it.

It’s not just that Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are no longer with the team, though that’s a big part of it. It’s that Christian Watson’s extension could keep him in Green Bay through the 2030 season. Jayden Reed’s extension could keep him in Green Bay through 2029. Matthew Golden, last year’s first-round pick, could be with the team through 2029 if it picks up his fifth-year option. Savion Williams, last year’s third-round pick, is under contract through 2028.

With quarterback Jordan Love under contract through 2028, the heart of Green Bay’s passing game could be together for the next three seasons.

Part 5 of our training camp position previews focus on the receivers. If you missed it, here are the previews for the tight ends , offensive line , running backs and quarterbacks ,

Packers Receiver Depth Chart

The Starters

Christian Watson: Watson got his big extension on the heels of his best season in the NFL. Coming off the torn ACL that kept him out for the playoffs in 2024, Watson in 10 games in 2025 caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. That’s a 17-game pace of 1,039 yards. Among 90 receivers targeted at least 40 times, he rewarded the quarterbacks with a 122.6 passer rating, which ranked No. 5.

Jayden Reed: Reed got his big extension on the heels of what he did during his first two seasons in the NFL. As a second-round pick in 2023, he led the team in receptions and receiving yards both seasons. Reed missed 10 games following a broken collarbone and wound up with only 19 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown. Of the 139 receivers targeted at least 60 times the last three seasons, Reed has rewarded his quarterbacks with a league-best 126.8 passer rating.

Matthew Golden: Due to the depth chart and a midseason injury, Golden caught only 29 passes for 361 yards. He didn’t score a touchdown in 14 games but was the only rookie to do so in the playoffs, a score that came on a spectacular run through the Bears’ defense. What do the Packers think of Golden? Well, they offloaded Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

The Competition

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams should have a greatly expanded role this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Savion Williams: Last year’s third-round pick caught all 10 passes thrown his way. One was caught 32 yards downfield; the other nine were minus-20 yards. A huge training camp awaits as he prepares for what needs to be a greatly expanded role.

Bo Melton: While Williams was catching a bunch of backward passes, Melton spent last season practicing at cornerback and playing a little here and there at receiver. He caught 4-of-11 passes, with one long touchdown vs. Chicago and two drops. He did have a really impressive season-ending stretch in 2023 .

Skyy Moore: Moore, meanwhile, spent last season returning kicks with great success for the 49ers. The former second-round pick had zero catches in six games for the Chiefs in 2024 and five catches in 17 games for the 49ers in 2025.

Will Sheppard: Sheppard joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent at the start of training camp last year and spent the entire season on the practice squad without getting a game. He had four years of quality production for Vanderbilt and Colorado.

Isaiah Neyor: Neyor has an elite combination of size and speed. It’s shown up infrequently, though. He caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns at Wyoming in 2021. He transferred to Texas but missed all of 2022 with a torn ACL and caught one pass in one game in 2023. He closed his career at Nebraska with 34 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He went undrafted last year and joined the Packers during training camp. He spent the season on the practice squad and made his NFL debut with a few snaps in the playoffs.

With two big subractions at receiver for the Packers, the door is wide open for one of the young players.



Isaiah Neyor is ready to grab a roster spot. ⬇️https://t.co/byeaHNSDQl — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

J. Michael Sturdivant: Sturdivant’s size-speed combination is even more elite than Neyor’s. He went undrafted this year after playing collegiately at Cal, UCLA and Florida. He caught 27 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Gators. He called the Packers a “great situation.”

Brenden Rice: The son of the legendary Jerry Rice was drafted by the Chargers in 2024 but has not caught a pass in his career.

Packers WR Brenden Rice is the son of the legendary Jerry Rice. We talked about being the son of the GOAT, the opportunity for him and perhaps a legendary non-fumble.https://t.co/Y3wSY5mVgt — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 25, 2026

Biggest Roster Battle for Packers at Receiver

Never mind the injury factor. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed can’t play every snap. That’s impossible. So, when one of those receivers is off the field catching his breath and getting a drink, who’s going to go in the game? Who’s capable of making a play if the Packers are on a 2-minute drive and one of their starters is completely gassed?

Based on pedigree, it will be Bo Melton, who actually has a little bit of a track record. The Packers didn’t have a 100-yard receiving game in 2023 until Melton caught six passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in Week 17 at Minnesota. A couple weeks later, Melton scored a touchdown in the playoffs. However, he went from 16 catches in 2023 to eight in 2024 to four in 2025.

Based on talent – if judged by the draft – it will be Savion Williams. The 6-foot-4, 222-pounder was the 87th pick of the 2025 draft after giving off some Deebo Samuel vibes. Just because he didn’t make play as a traditional receiver as a rookie doesn’t mean he can’t.

“I want to see Savion Williams. He’s another guy that will have that Year 2 jump,” said quarterback Jordan Love .

J. Michael Sturdivant and Isaiah Neyor are just so physically talented that they can’t be ruled out. Will Sheppard lacks their elite speed but made more plays during the offseason practices.

The Big Question at Receiver for the Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during a red-zone drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Understandably, given the veterans on the roster last year, Matthew Golden had a quiet rookie season. This offseason, the Packers took the hedge trimmers to that depth chart to give Golden a clear view to what’s ahead.

“A lot of opportunities,” he said. “A lot of balls thrown to those two guys, obviously. My mindset going into Year 2 is make the most plays that I can. With the confidence I have now, I have no doubt whenever I step on the field, I’m going to be in attack mode.”

The numbers didn’t show it, but Golden knows how to get open and has excellent hands. So, what can he do as a featured player in the offense ?

The Doomsday Scenario for Packers

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) leaves the field after tearing his ACL against Chicago in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We’ve said this before and will say it again. Sometimes, less is more. Other times, less really is less .

Can the Packers’ passing game be more successful with fewer weapons?

That depends on their leading receivers staying healthy. Christian Watson has missed 20 games in four seasons and only once played 50 percent of the snaps. Banged up at times but missing only one game his first two seasons, Jayden Reed missed 10 games last season. Matthew Golden was out for three games as a rookie. He also missed five games during his two seasons at Houston.

It’s a fool’s errand to expect players with injury histories to not get injured. So, if the Packers have to line up without one of their premier receivers for a game or a stretch of games, do they have enough talent to win? Can the Packers have success on offense if Bo Melton, for instance, has to play 50 snaps in a game?

If Green Bay’s new Big Three has to deal with a big injury, it could be a big problem that dooms the season.

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