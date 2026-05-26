Packers Entering Great Unknown in Search for Backup to Josh Jacobs

With Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay Packers have a stud running back capable of carrying the load in the backfield.

What would happen if Jacobs was out of the lineup?

Because of a knee injury, Jacobs had 67 fewer touches in 2025 than in 2024. The Packers were able to weather the storm because Emanuel Wilson had developed into a competent running back capable of getting the hard yards and keeping the offense ahead of the sticks.

Wilson signed with the Seahawks in free agency, though, which created a big void in the backfield that must be replaced. Rather than sign a veteran or draft a prospect, general manager Brian Gutekunst opted to bet on his returning players.

The cupboard may or may not be bare. Really, nobody knows because the door hasn’t been pulled open to see what’s inside.

When the Packers hit the practice field for the first time during OTAs this week, Chris Brooks figures to be the No. 2 back. In two seasons with the Packers, he’s proven himself to be a physical pass protector with signs of also being a physical runner.

However, in one season with the Dolphins and two with the Packers, Brooks has carried the ball 82 times and caught 24 passes. That’s 106 career touches, or 34 less than Wilson had last season. Last season, 13 of his 27 carries came in Week 18.

The question is whether his robust career average of 4.8 yards per carry can translate to getting a sustained workload. There’s no reason to believe it can’t, but he’s got to prove it.

“Chris runs hard. I like how he runs,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He runs with a great mindset, and he’s ready. The one thing about him is he can wear all the different hats that you need to with playing running back. He can protect, he can run the ball. He does a really nice job when we play with two tailbacks in there – him blocking, him carrying the ball. So, yeah, he’s a pretty versatile player, which is cool, and I’m glad we have him back this year.”

Nobody Else Carried the Ball

Other than Jacobs, Brooks is the closest thing to a sure thing in the backfield, which might be a source of consternation for coach Matt LaFleur with the start of the regular season exactly 110 days away.

In fact, Jacobs and Brooks are the only running backs on the roster who played in an NFL game last season.

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) reacts after picking top a first down against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

When the Packers signed Jacobs to a big contract in 2024, they also drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round. In two seasons, he’s played in one game. His resume consists of about as many visits to various injury lists as he has carries in his career (six). There was optimism entering the start of the offseason program that Lloyd had turned a corner but, obviously, he’ll have to prove it day after day after day on the practice field.

“He talked about how much stronger he is just in his lower half of his body. Stronger than he’s ever been,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “So, with all those things, it’s giving him confidence. He’s got a regiment that he does before we even go out to practice.

“We’re very optimistic, but we’ve all been optimistic before, so we just got to wait and see what’s going to happen. But he feels confident (and) I feel confident that he’s finally gotten to that point where he can be in there and be ready to play a full season.”

Pierre Strong was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022 after being teammates with Tucker Kraft at South Dakota State. With New England as a rookie and Cleveland in 2023 and 2024, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry on 99 rushing attempts and 7.4 yards per catch on 26 receptions. He spent last season on Green Bay’s practice squad.

Before the 2022 draft, the 207-pounder ran his 40 in 4.37 seconds.

Damien Martinez was a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2025 who ended the season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He rushed for 3,169 yards in three seasons at Oregon State (2022 and 2023) and Miami (2024) with a powerful 6.2-yard average. He added 32 catches for 391 yards.

Packers Added Only One Running Back

At 6-foot and 217 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.51 seconds at last year’s Scouting Combine.

Jaden Nixon was the only addition to the backfield as an undrafted free agent. In five collegiate seasons, he never carried a heavy workload – he had a career-high 143 carries at Western Michigan in 2024 – but averaged 7.8 yards on 71 carries at Central Florida last season.

“Green Bay made it clear they really wanted me and believed they could use me in a lot of different ways,” he told Packers On SI . “I’ve been hearing great things about the program, the coaches and the whole environment there. So, I’m excited to get up there, learn everything, and just be around the program and the team and the people.”

When Jacobs missed a midseason game against the Vikings last year, Wilson carried 28 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He had more than 10 touches in six games.

That’s a not-insignificant role that must be replaced. In a perfect world, Jacobs will carry the running game for 17-plus games. Football, of course, is an imperfect world. The team needs a backup plan, whether that player is on the roster or would need to be acquired in a trade .

That search will begin at OTAs this week.

“We got the guys,” Sirmans said. “Obviously, staying healthy is going to be a part of it. You look at a guy like Chris Brooks last year, we didn’t use him as much carrying the ball, but his first year he was really effective with the ball in his hands.

“Obviously, he’s not an open-field, explosive-type of runner from that standpoint, but what he brings us to that table is a guy that’s going to be forceful, runs with purpose, and is a lot better with the football in his hands than what sometimes we give him credit for. And then, obviously, we all know who we’re waiting [for, Marshawn Lloyd].

“He feels really confident. Feels like the things he did in the offseason has gotten him to the point where he feels good that he’s ready to come in and contribute.”

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