Latest NFC Playoff Standings After Punchless Packers Lost to Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a span of two horrific losses at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers have plunged from first place in the NFC to third place in the NFC North.
The Packers lost 10-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. In the wake of a second consecutive home loss, here are the latest NFC playoff standings.
NFC Playoff Standings
1. Philadelphia Eagles (first place, NFC East): 7-2
2. Seattle Seahawks (first place, NFC West): 7-2
3. Detroit Lions (first place, NFC North): 6-3
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place, NFC South): 6-3
5. Los Angeles Rams (second place, NFC West): 7-2
6. Chicago Bears (second place, NFC North): 6-3
7. Green Bay Packers (third place, NFC North): 5-3-1
- - -
8. San Francisco 49ers (third place, NFC West): 6-4
9. Carolina Panthers (second place, NFC South): 5-5
10. Minnesota Vikings (fourth place, NFC North): 4-5
11. Dallas Cowboys (third place, NFC East): 3-5-1
12. Arizona Cardinals (fourth place, NFC West): 3-6
13. Atlanta Falcons (third place, NFC South): 3-6
14. Washington Commanders (third place, NFC East): 3-7
15. New Orleans Saints (fourth place, NFC South): 2-8
16. New York Giants (fourth place, NFC East): 2-8
Packers Clinging to Playoff Berth
The Packers’ fall was sharp and swift, going from in control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC to hanging onto the final playoff spot in the conference race.
Detroit leads the NFC North with a 6-3 record and has the No. 3 seed. Chicago also is 6-3 but is the No. 6. Green Bay is the No. 7, just ahead of the injury-plagued 49ers in the race for the final spot.
“We knew it was going to be a four-quarter fistfight,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought our defense was outstanding and, unfortunately, just too many mistakes offensively to overcome it. I have said this many times: You hold good football teams to 10 points, you should win the football game in my opinion.
“But, obviously, didn’t do enough offensively and we’ve got a short week. Can’t feel sorry for ourselves. Got to figure it out, come back and be better.”
If there’s a silver lining for the Packers, it’s that there’s some separation between eighth place and the rest of the Packers. Another silver lining is the 49ers have lost so many key players to injuries that they might not be able to finish off what had been a promising start to the season.
On the other hand, the 49ers are 20th in terms of remaining strength of schedule. Of their final seven games, they will play three teams with winning records: the Colts, Seahawks and Bears.
Of course, the only thing that matters for Green Bay is winning some games.
“I’m not worried about that,” LaFleur said of his locker room. “We’ve got the right guys in the locker room. I’m absolutely not at all concerned about that. We just have to find a way to win a football game, and we’ve got to start by playing really good, complementary football which, unfortunately, we haven’t done. I feel like we’ve wasted a few performances – championship-level defensive performances – and haven’t been able to score enough points.”
Strength of Schedule
According to Tankathon, the Packers have the ninth-toughest remaining schedule with a combined winning percentage of .541. Of their eight remaining games, four are against teams with winning records and four are against teams with losing records.
One of the teams with a losing record is the Giants, who will be a wild card following a coaching change. The others are the home-and-home against the Vikings and Week 17 against the surging Ravens.
Packers Playoff Chances
According to The Athletic’s Playoff Simulator, which debuted last week, Green Bay saw its playoff probability fall from 88 percent to 81 percent. That’s still strong. It now has a 31 percent chance of winning the NFC North (down from 41 percent) and only a 2 percent chance of earning homefield (down from 11 percent).
If Green Bay wins at the Giants, that would bounce back to 85 percent. If they lose, it would fall to 66 percent.
According to Playoff Status, Green Bay’s playoff chances went from 66 percent to 61 percent by losing to the Eagles. Getting in as a division champion went from 41 percent to 29 percent.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers were -2000 to reach the playoffs before losing to Carolina. By implied probability, that meant a 95.2 percent chance of earning a postseason spot. That fell to -480 after last week’s loss. After Monday night’s loss, that fell further to -355. Still, by implied probability, they have a 78 percent chance of at least earning a wild-card berth.
The Lions were a slight favorite to win the North at FanDuel after beating Washington on Sunday, with Detroit at +110 and Green Bay at +115. Now, Detroit is -125 and Green Bay is +175. The Bears are ahead of the Packers in the standings but still +750.
