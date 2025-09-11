Live Updates: Packers vs. Commanders in Thursday Night Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Coming off a Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, can the Packers add another statement victory? Follow along all day for updates.
1-0 Teams Collide
Packers-Commanders is one of four games between 1-0 teams this week. Washington has had only one 2-0 start since 2012 while Green Bay hasn’t started 2-0 since reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2020.
The primetime players will be in the spotlight.
For Green Bay, defensive end Micah Parsons, who had a sack in his debut last week, has 10.5 sacks in eight career games against Washington. He had 4.5 sacks in last year’s games; you can watch them all here.
For Washington, Jayden Daniels has been lights out in road games. In 11 career road starts (including playoffs), he has a total of 20 touchdowns with a 104.6 passer rating.
“You don't let game wreckers wreck the game, and you have to keep an eye on him,” Daniels said of Parsons.
One Huge Streak
Washington hasn’t won a road game in the series since 1988. That’s six consecutive games, with four of them decided by at least 14 points.
“Just to be able to play a night game at Lambeau Field, growing up, you hear about the history of Green Bay and everything,” Daniels told reporters this week. “So, I’m super-excited to go in that stadium and be able to experience that.”
Included in that streak is this unforgettable game.
Another Huge Streak
Packers running back Josh Jacobs has at least one rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games. If he scores again, he’d match the longest streak since the turn of the century. Priest Holmes in 2002, LaDainian Tomlinson in 2004 and Jonathan Taylor in 2021 had 11-game streaks.
Jacobs and the running game had a rough start against Detroit. He had six carries for 8 yards in the first half but 13 carries for 58 yards and the streak-extending touchdown in the second half.
“I think it’s the first time all of us actually played together,” he said this week. “I think when it comes to running the ball in general, it kind of takes like three to four weeks before you really get your footing in and the whole line is used to coming off low and pushing guys. I’m not too much worried about that. I think later in the season, we’re definitely going to have to run the ball. It’s just a part of it.”
Packers Are Favored
The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook with an over/under of 48.5. About 51 percent of the money and bets are on the Commanders, so it’s a tight split.
Week 1 favorites win 64.5 percent of the time. Week 2 favorites win 64.6 percent of the time but cover less often.
For Green Bay, Jordan Love’s over/under is 234.5 yards (vs. 228.5 for Jayden Daniels) and Josh Jacobs’ over/under is 78.5 rushing yards. The four favorites to get a sack are all from Green Bay, led by Micah Parsons at -136 and Rashan Gary at +112.
The BetPulse Index by Betting.us compiles data from six major sportsbooks. The consensus shows:
- The Packers are fourth in the Super Bowl odds at +800. The Bills are +595, the Ravens are +665 and the Eagles are +700.
- The Packers are the favorites to win the NFC North at -125. The Vikings are +300, the Lions are +375 and the Bears are +1100. Green Bay was +260 before the season and +185 after the Parsons trade.
- Micah Parsons went +600 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year before Week 1 to +550 after Week 1.
Loving the Accuracy
Jordan Love completed 16-of-22 passes against the strong Lions defense in Week 1. That 72.7 percent accuracy was his ninth-best in 34 career starts and much better than his career mark of 63.7 percent.
“I’ve seen it all offseason basically from him just running around and doing stuff,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Yeah, he looked good out there. Looked comfortable. Obviously, our O-line did a pretty nice job protecting him and our running backs. It was good to see him out there making plays and running around.”
Spreading the Love
Jordan Love completed passes to 10 different players last week, the team’s most since a come-from-behind victory over the Chargers in 2023. That’s quite a feat considering he threw only 22 passes.
“I think it’s a group that we’ve had, and then we’ve just added even more with MG and Say,” Love said of rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. “I think that’s always been a cool part of our offense is we’ve got so many weapons all across the board and guys who can actually come in and have an impact every time they’re on the field and touching the ball.
“We’ve got some really cool playmakers. It makes my job fun trying to spread the love around, spread the ball around and get all these guys touches. I think to that part, too, it just puts a little bit more stress on a defense, on who they want to try to put their best guys on and spend more time trying to cover. It just keeps them on their heels a little bit.”