Packers Sign Kicker But Silence Is Golden at Other Position Before Bengals Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers took out an insurance policy at kicker on Saturday by signing Lucas Havrisik. That was one of a few roster moves made on the eve of Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s what it all means.
Signed: K Lucas Havrisik
With standout kicker Brandon McManus questionable with an injured quad, the Packers signed Lucas Havrisik.
Havrisik and former Packers kicker Greg Joseph tried out on Friday.
“I think that’s definitely part of our plan in regards to at least having a workout,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice when asked if the team would have to add a kicker. “We’ll see where we’re at.”
With two open roster spots, a corresponding roster move didn’t have to be made.
The signing doesn’t necessarily mean McManus won’t play. In fact, on Thursday, McManus said he would play and that is considered the most likely scenario, a source said. But, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Presumably, McManus will give it a test on Sunday. If McManus feels good, the Packers can designate Havrisik as one of the inactives 90 minutes before the 3:25 p.m. kickoff.
“Planning on him playing on Sunday as of right now, because he’s been through this before, and he feels like he can go,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said on Thursday. “He’s a guy that’s got a lot of experience and he’s been through this once before. So, we’ll lean in that direction until something changes.”
On Thursday, McManus said he felt something “very similar” in his right quad before a game against Baltimore in 2022 and “had a pretty good game.” In a 10-9 loss, he made 3-of-4 field goals, with two makes from 50-plus yards and a miss from 63 on the final play.
Havrisik entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2022. With the Rams in 2023, he made 15-of-20 field goals (75.0 percent) and 19-of-22 extra points (86.4 percent) in nine games. That’s his only game experience. In 2024, he spent part of training camp with the Browns and served a two-week stint on the Bills’ practice squad.
With the Dallas Renegades of the UFL in 2025, he was 22-of-25 on field goals with a long of 54.
“You have to have the confidence that you’re going to make every kick,” Havrisik said while with the Rams. “Can’t put too much pressure and say, ‘I got to make this kick, I got to make this kick.’ Like Jordan and LeBron, they go in there and let their body do it. So, you just got to go out there and let your body do it instead of thinking about it.”
Not Elevated: Any Offensive Linemen
The Packers have three starting offensive linemen listed as questionable: left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zach Tom. So, it’s notable that the Packers didn’t elevate any of their practice squad linemen: guard/center Lecitus Smith, tackle Brant Banks or tackle Dalton Cooper.
Walker was limited participation on Wednesday, didn’t practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday with a quad injury. He faces a big matchup against Trey Hendrickson.
Tom suffered an oblique injury in Week 1 against Detroit. He’s played just one snap the last three weeks. On Friday, he was optimistic that the injury was behind him.
“Having the confidence that your body is going to be able to hold up is obviously huge for us as an O-lineman because you’re in there every play,” he said on Friday. “So, yeah, I feel pretty good about Sunday.”
Banks suffered a groin injury in Week 1. He was inactive in Week 2, played the first half in Week 3 and was inactive in Week 4.
“Honestly, it’s been frustrating personally, but I’ve just been trying to bring the right attitude and help the guys who are in when I’m not in,” Banks said this week. “Whether it’s J-Mo (Jordan Morgan) or Sean (Rhyan) or whoever, just trying to help guys along and answer whatever questions I can and just be helpful whenever I’m not out there. But, yeah, I want to play, I want to be out there.”
That Green Bay didn’t elevate a lineman means it will almost certainly roll with its preferred No. 1 line of Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Rhyan and Tom. The backups with rookie Anthony Belton (ankle) inactive would be Darian Kinnard, Jordan Morgan and Donovan Jennings.
Not Activated: C/G Jacob Monk
Jacob Monk missed the end of training camp with a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve during final roster cuts. The Packers opened his 21-day practice window on Monday and he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, meaning the door was open for him to be activated. That didn’t happen, though.
Missing the first four games was strange, considering he started 58 games at Duke including 44 in a row.
“I think the most I’ve missed was probably two weeks when I got my knee scoped in college” in 2022, Monk said this week. “It’s definitely different, for sure. It’s a different approach to the game. Got to be locked in mentally because when it’s time to come back, it’s time to come back.”
As a fifth-round pick last year, Monk played in 10 games but didn’t get any snaps on offense.
Not Activated: WR Christian Watson
Unlike Jacob Monk, who was questionable on Friday’s injury report, the Packers ruled out receiver Christian Watson.
“He won’t play this week, but he has looked pretty damn good,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “I’m excited for when that day comes. He’s definitely going to add an element to our offense.”
Watson’s 21-day practice window opened on Monday – almost exactly nine months after he suffered a torn ACL in the final regular-season game – and he was limited participation all week.
“I always want to play,” Watson said this week. “But, at the end of the day, obviously, I want to be as smart as possible, too. So, if you were to ask me that on Friday after I got a couple good workdays in, then probably be a little bit more confident. But I just want to stack days. As long as I continue to feel good, obviously, my goal is to play as soon as possible.”
Practice Squad: Brant Banks Returns
The Packers welcomed back Brant Banks. The undrafted rookie out of Rice was elevated from the practice squad for Week 2 against Washington and was promoted to the 53 for Week 4 against Dallas. After that game, the Packers released Banks, with the Titans claiming him off waivers.
The Titans released him on Thursday and now he’s back in Green Bay.
“When it comes to his game, he has natural, God-given length that is really appealing to scouts at the professional level,” his college coach told Packers On SI.
The Packers released defensive end Deslin Alexandre from the practice squad.
Bengals News
Former Packers lineman Lucas Patrick, a Week 1 starter at guard for the Bengals, was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. His return-to-play window was opened this week following a Week 1 calf injury.
The Bengals elevated guard Jaxson Kirkland from the practice squad.