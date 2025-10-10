Packers-Bengals Final Injury Report: Six Starters Out or Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Different week, different names, same questions on the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line.
In the game before the bye at Dallas, right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (groin) were inactive. They practiced all week and are questionable for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, left tackle Rasheed Walker – with a big-time matchup looming against All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson – is questionable with a groin injury. Walker was limited participation on Wednesday, didn’t practice on Thursday and was limited again on Friday.
“We’re going to see what he can do today,” LaFleur said.
Walker declined comment on Friday.
Tom, however, spoke confidently that he’d be back in the lineup.
“I feel pretty good about Sunday, for sure,” he said.
Kicker Brandon McManus (quad), cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion) and interior lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring) also are questionable. Hobbs was limited participation all week but remains in the concussion protocol.
Two players on the 53-man roster are out. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) and rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) didn’t practice all week and won’t play.
Wyatt suffered a knee injury in Week 3 at Cleveland and was unable to get through the Week 4 game at Dallas. He is the team’s best player at the position.
“He’s having a great year. I mean, not a good year. He’s having a great year,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said.
More will be asked of everyone on the depth chart, including sixth-round pick Warren Brinson, who is poised to make his regular-season debut.
“I’m very excited. Super-excited,” Brinson said.
Also out is receiver Christian Watson, who will not be added to the 53-man roster after an excellent first week of practice following last year’s torn ACL.
The kicker drama has taken center stage all week and could linger into Sunday’s pregame kicking session.
On Thursday, LaFleur said there was “major concern” with the injured quad sustained by McManus at practice on Wednesday. After Thursday’s practice, McManus joked at LaFleur’s expense. On Friday, LaFleur had his own joke.
“I’ve got to check my thesaurus, apparently,” LaFleur said.
“If you’re a kicker and your leg is bothering you, that’s a problem,” LaFleur continued. “It’s no different than a quarterback that has something with their throwing arm or throwing shoulder. That is a concern. Whether or not you can work yourself through it, time will tell.”
Officially, McManus was limited participation on Friday. The Packers brought in two veteran kickers for workouts, just in case.
“I plan on playing and I’ll look forward to it,” McManus said a day earlier.
While McManus’ questionable status is a big deal for obvious reasons, the offensive line remains a major issue that not even a bye week could fully solve with three-fifths of the starting line questionable and a top backup out.
Walker has been a reliable starter. He hasn’t missed a game since his rookie year of 2022. Since replacing David Bakhtiari in Week 2 of the 2023 season, he’s played in every game and started all but one.
“Like most of our guys, there’s been a lot of great moments, and then there’s some plays that you’d inevitably like to have,” LaFleur said. “But, all in all, I think he’s become a more consistent player over the course of these four years. He’s a guy that we have a ton of confidence in.”
Tom “for sure” feels more confident that he’ll play this week than when he tried to return at Cleveland in Week 3 but made it through only one snap.
“Having the confidence that your body is going to be able to hold up is obviously huge for us as an O-lineman because you’re in there every play,” he said. “So, yeah, I feel pretty good about Sunday.”
Watson and Monk had their 21-day return-to-play windows opened on Monday. While Watson won’t be added to the roster this week, Monk is questionable. With two vacant roster spots, he could be added on Saturday.
Watson’s return will have to wait at least another week.
“He won’t play this week, but he has looked pretty damn good,” LaFleur said of Watson. “I’m excited for when that day comes. He’s definitely going to add an element to our offense.”
Could Watson be activated for next week’s game at the Arizona Cardinals?
“We’ll see,” LaFleur replied.
For the Bengals, All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase (illness) and rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) are questionable. Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle), the team’s first-round pick, practiced all week after missing the last three games but is doubtful.
Chase, who won the Receiving Triple Crown last year in leading the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns, has 49 career touchdowns. As a rookie in 2021, he caught six passes for 159 yards and one touchdown against Green Bay.
Packers Final Injury Report
Out: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Questionable: LG Aaron Banks (groin), CB Nate Hobbs (concussion), K Brandon McManus (right quad), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), RT Zach Tom (oblique), LT Rasheed Walker (quad).
Note: Watson and Monk have been designated to return from injured lists and are within their 21-day practice windows.
Bengals Final Injury Report
Doubtful: DE Shemar Stewart (ankle).
Questionable: WR Ja’Marr Chase (illness), LG Dylan Fairchild (knee), C Mark Lee (knee), G Lucas Patrick (calf).
Note: Patrick, a Week 1 starter for the Bengals and a former Packers starter, was designated to return from injured reserve this week and is within his 21-day practice window.