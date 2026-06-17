Micah Parsons Trails Two Interesting Names in Comeback Player of Year Odds

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons has the fifth-shortest odds to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Parsons’ candidacy is hurt by a couple factors.

First, based on a nine-month timeline from the date of surgery, Parsons is probably going to miss the four games – if not more. That’s a lot of time on the sideline, which is going to eat into the type of production needed to win the award.

“I think the goal has always been not right now but longevity with my career here, and I think they want that approach,” Parsons said . “We have a pretty good, strong nine-month rule. Through the research and the data, there’s no good outcomes with players coming back early from an ACL, especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up.”

Second, three of the players ahead of him are quarterbacks. And one of them is the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who is the favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook at +200 . Next is Washington’s Jayden Daniels at +430.

What’s interesting is the next two players on the Comeback Player of the Year list.

The player with the third-shortest odds is another quarterback, Kyler Murray, at +550. The Cardinals released him this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the rival Vikings. He is expected to be the starting quarterback when Minnesota hosts the Parsons-less Packers in Week 1.

“For me, this is different territory, obviously, having to learn a new offense on the fly but, at the same time, trying to be efficient, trying to be accurate, and find my way within the offense and understanding what (coach Kevin O’Connell) wants us to accomplish within each concept, play, and all the things like that,” Murray said last week .

“But, at the same time, giving myself grace. We're going to make mistakes, you're going to turn the ball over. Obviously, you don't want to, but this is the learning phase and the time to do those things.

“It can be frustrating. You go home frustrated at days where you don't feel like you put your best performance out there. But, at the end of the day, I got to remind myself that I don't know how many days I've been here, but it hasn't been much. And it is a lot. And that's part of the process, and I just got to embrace it.”

Murray has thrown 121 touchdown passes with 60 interceptions in seven seasons. Plus, he’s an electric runner with 32 touchdowns and a 6.0-yard average. His record as a starter is only 38-48-1. When he doesn’t start, though, the Cardinals went 5-25.

So, he has the potential of making a big difference for a team that just missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record last year.

The Packers, by the way, are 1.5-point favorites against the Vikings at FanDuel.

Fourth on the list is former Rams star Aaron Donald at +1400. Donald is rumored to be considering a return to the NFL following his former team’s trade for Myles Garrett.

“It's just a lot,” former NFL star Eric Weddle told SI.com’s Albert Breer about coming out of retirement. “I just think from experience, you get comfortable in what you're doing. He's still obviously training like a madman – I wasn't training like that or even working out to that extent, it was more so to just feel good – but he still is pushing around a lot of weight. It really comes down to the commitment and the fire, if you have it or not. And only he knows that.”

Weddle added: “For him, his legacy, he's going to be one of the best ever. Now do you go back and you're getting blocked by some random (guy)? Are you going to be OK with that?”

Parsons is fifth at +1800.

Rounding out the list is Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at +2500.

Parsons said he hasn’t looked into other players who returned from torn ACLs. Former Vikings running back Addrian Peterson won MVP in 2015 after suffering a torn ACL in the 2014 opener.

“Nah, I don’t like to go down those rabbit roles because then it’s the comparison game, and I don’t want to compare myself to no man’s journey,” Parsons said. “I don’t know what he went through, he don’t know what I went through, I don’t know what steps he did. It’s just a bad game to go through.

“All you can do is just try to make yourself better every day and that’s all I try to do, control what I can control. Everyone is completely different in their processes, whatever they had to get cleaned up throughout their surgery, so everyone’s different. Everyone’s bodies are different, everyone heals different. Some people take longer, so people don’t take as long and that’s just genetically, it’s just freaky, so I don’t like to do the comparison game.”

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