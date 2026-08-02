Packers Star Micah Parsons Shares Story of Leadership as Children’s Author

The X page of Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons features a photo of a lion with a scar above its eye.

It’s the perfect representation. The lion is the king of its domain and Parsons, who is coming back from a knee injury, is the king of the football field. Now, the All-Pro pass rusher is an author. He teamed with Lavaille Lavette to write The Humble Gray Lion.

The book is about a lion named Stix. It plays on Parsons’ lion alter-ego and exudes his values of inner strength, quiet leadership and embracing difference. Through the book and Stix’s story, he wants kids to know that if they embrace who they are and step up when it matters, they have what it takes to be an effective leader.

On the Serengeti Plains, most of the male lions flaunted golden manes and mighty roars. Stix was different. Rather than a remarkable mane and roar, Stix was filled with something just as impressive: humility, wisdom and kindness.

"The Humble Gray Lion" will be available on Feb. 9. | Photo courtesy of Sourcebooks

Those traits allowed him to save the animal community from an ambush.

“I wanted to create a story that helps kids understand that being different is not a weakness – it's a gift,” Parsons said. “Stix doesn't look like everyone else, he doesn't roar like everyone else and he doesn't see himself as a leader at first. But when his family needs him most, he discovers that courage comes from believing in who you are. That's a lesson I hope every child carries with them long after they finish the book.”

Parsons tells the story with Lavette, a New York Times best-selling author/editor, educator, producer and social entrepreneur, and David Wilkerson, an art director and professor.

“Stix’s journey is about embracing what makes you different and discovering that your uniqueness can become your greatest strength,” Parsons said.

Parsons starred for the Penn State Nittany Lions and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Cowboys in 2021. After four seasons in Dallas, Parsons was traded to Green Bay before the start of last season. He had 12.5 sacks in 14 games before his season was cut short by injury. Still, he became the first player in NFL history to start his career with five consecutive seasons of 12-plus sacks.

Micah Parsons teamed up with Lavaille Lavette to write "The Humble Gray Lion," which will be available in February. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the football field, Parsons is one of the best players and biggest personalities. The message he shared in the book is you don’t have to be the biggest, strongest or loudest to be a leader.

“I hope kids learn that you don't have to be the loudest voice to be a leader,” Parsons said. “Real leadership comes from character, courage and heart.”

Parsons is one of the best players in the NFL. You don’t have to be the equivalent of the king of the Serengeti to be a leader or to make a difference, though. Instead, you can be like Stix and make a difference through character and compassion.

“Through my Lion Heart Foundation , I've met so many young people who are searching for confidence and purpose,” Parsons said. “The Humble Gray Lion is my way of reminding them that greatness isn't measured by attention, popularity or how loud your voice is.

“It's measured by your character, your heart, and what you do when others are counting on you. If one child finishes this book feeling more confident in who they are, then we've accomplished something special.”

The hardcover picture book comes out on Feb. 9, 2027, and is available for preorder here for $18.99. It was created for kids ages 4 through 8 and published by Joyful Pen Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks.

Photo courtesy Sourcebooks

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