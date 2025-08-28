Released by Packers on Wednesday, Micah Robinson Learns Fate
GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Micah Robinson cleared waivers on Thursday and is headed back to the practice squad.
Robinson made the team’s initial 53-man roster but was cast aside when the team signed veteran linebacker Nate Niemann on Wednesday.
Robinson was a seventh-round pick and the seventh of the team’s eight draft picks this year. After opening his career at Furman, an FCS-level school, he moved up a rung to Tulane for his final season. In 14 games, he intercepted two passes and finished with eight passes defensed and one forced fumble. Pro Football Focus charged him with a completion rate of just 46.8 percent, one touchdown and a passer rating of 52.8.
Robinson was not invited to the Scouting Combine. At pro day, he measured 5-foot-10 7/8 and 183 pounds. With 4.38 speed in the 40, his Relative Athletic Score was 6.77.
“Honestly, just knowledge of the game,” he said of his growth during training camp. “Coming in just the extra film work they put in place for us with all the coaches from the defensive staff.”
In three games, Pro Football Focus charged him with one completion in two targets for 12 yards. He allowed zero completions in 40 coverage snaps the last two games.
“I feel good,” he said. “Starting training camp a little late, came off my (calf) injury. I ended up getting healthy and these last couple of weeks just been trying to perform.”
Robinson was latest late-round cornerback pick by the Packers, who drafted Carrington Valentine in the seventh round in 2023 and Kalen King in the seventh round in 2024. Plus, Kamal Hadden, a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2024, spent the regular season on Green Bay’s practice squad.
Ultimately, Valentine and Hadden made the roster and King and Robinson did not. King signed to the Panthers’ practice squad and Robinson is back in Green Bay.
“It’s great, just being a mix of a lot of older guys with experience and younger guys,” Robinson said. “They basically just teaching us the trade. You’re getting coaching from the defensive coaching staff as well as those other corners in the corner room. So, it’s great.”
The Packers had 15 players on their 17-player practice squad on Tuesday. None of them were cornerback; Johnathan Baldwin and Jaylin Simpson are safeties, though Simpson has cornerback in his background from Auburn.