New Kickoff Time for Packers-Bears, Who Both Play Brutal Schedules
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL flexed the Green Bay Packers’ Dec. 7 home game against the Chicago Bears to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, the league announced on Thursday.
The change from the previously scheduled noon kickoff stands to reason given what could be at stake for the 211th meeting all-time between the ancient rivals.
The Bears lead the NFC North with a 7-3 record. Hot on their heels are the Packers, who are 6-3-1, and the Detroit Lions, who are 6-4.
It’s going to be a three-team demolition derby to determine the division champion, with the last team standing having endured several trials by fire to win the NFC North. The Packers and Bears have the NFL’s most difficult remaining schedules. For both, their opponents’ combined winning percentage is .592. The Lions have the ninth-most-difficult closing schedule, with a remaining strength of schedule at .535.
“It’s shaping up like how you want it,” Packers defensive end Micah Parsons said. “This is playoff football. These are all teams that we’re going to see trying to get to that Super Bowl, so we’ve got to prepare.
“It’s almost December – November’s almost up – and this is what we need. I understand we’ve got injuries and we’re tested in all different ways, but adversity’s when teams rise. When guys get back and we continue to get healthy and we know what we’ve got from guys we didn’t know and guys stepping up, I think we’re going to be a really good football team.”
Here’s a look at the closing schedules.
Week 12
Packers: home vs. Vikings (4-6), noon Sunday.
Bears: home vs. Steelers (6-4), noon Sunday.
Lions: home vs. Giants (2-9), noon Sunday.
Week 13
Packers: at Lions (6-4), noon on Thanksgiving.
Bears: at Eagles (8-2), 2 p.m. on Black Friday.
Lions: home vs. Packers (6-3-1), noon on Thanksgiving.
Week 14
Packers: home vs Bears (7-3), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.
Bears: at Packers (6-3-1), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.
Lions: home vs. Cowboys (4-5-1), 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.
Week 15
Packers: at Broncos (9-2), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Bears: home vs. Browns (2-8), noon on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Lions: at Rams (8-2), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Week 16
Packers: at Bears (7-3), 4 p.m. or 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.
Bears: home vs Packers (6-3-1), 4 p.m. or 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.
Lions: home vs. Steelers (6-4), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.
Week 17
Packers: home vs. Ravens (5-5), time TBA on Saturday, Dec. 27, or Sunday, Dec. 28.
Bears: at 49ers (7-4), 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.
Lions: at Vikings (4-6), 3:30 p.m. on Christmas (Thursday, Dec. 25).
Week 18
Packers: at Vikings (4-6), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.
Bears: home vs. Lions (6-4), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.
Lions: at Bears (7-3), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.
Daunting Schedules for Top NFC North Teams
Of Green Bay’s seven remaining games, four have winning records, one is .500 (the Ravens, who have won four in a row) and two have losing records (the games against the Vikings, who are 4-6).
Of Chicago’s seven remaining games, six have winning records. The exception is in Week 15 against the two-win Browns. Their last three games are home against Green Bay, at San Francisco and home against Detroit.
Of Detroit’s seven remaining games, four have winning records. Their Thanksgiving game against Green Bay is one of three in a row at home. They have built-in advantages for the four games against winning teams with mini-byes before their Week 15 game at the Rams and Week 18 game at the Bears and home games against the Packers and Steelers.
Back-Loaded Schedule for Packers
The Packers are the only team to have played just one division game. That means five of their seven remaining games are against NFC North rivals, including this three-game stretch of home against the Vikings, at the Lions on Thanksgiving and home against the Bears.
“I think you look at the teams in our division, everybody’s in it,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Everybody’s got similar records and we’ll be playing everybody here at the back half, so definitely some games we’re going to have to go out there and win. But like you said, the NFC North is wide open, and we’ve got to take advantage of these games to go out there and go win it, but, yeah, it’s an interesting schedule.”
