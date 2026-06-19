Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has a contract extension.

And he has goals.

“I’m definitely trying to eclipse that 1,000(-yard milestone),” he said at minicamp after signing a four-year, $92 million extension. “I’m trying to score as many touchdowns as I can. I try not to look into the number stuff too much. I take it week by week. But if I’m really searching and I want to set personal goals, I definitely want to have double-digit touchdowns and I want to have over 1,100 yards.”

The number 1,100 is oddly specific. For running backs and receivers alike, 100-yard games and 1,000-yard seasons are significant accomplishments. But 1,100?

ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky posted the details of the contract escalators contained in Watson’s contract.

Finally got the escalators and incentives for Christian Watson’s four-year, $92.5 million contract extension.



There’s the possibility of another $15.05 million based on the following: pic.twitter.com/NR2idEKrja — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 19, 2026

Watson has never been a high-volume receiver in terms of catches. There are escalators for catches, but the marks for yards and touchdowns might be more attainable.

For yards:

1,000 yards is $350,000.

1,100 yards is $750,000.

1,200 yards is $1.15 million.

For touchdowns:

Nine TDs is $350,000.

10 or 11 TDs is $750,000.

12-plus TDs is $1.15 million.

There’s also a $250,000 escalator for being selected to the Pro Bowl.

Plenty of Incentive(s) for Christian Watson

According to Demovsky, if Watson maxed out the incentives every season, the result would be an additional $15.05 million.

“Obviously, I’d like to have the dollar amount there regardless, but I’ve got to take it as it is,” Watson said. “It gives me an extra motivation to go out there when I’m out there. I definitely like having that in there.”

Injuries and the depth chart have impacted Watson’s production over his first four seasons. His 17-game career averages are 47 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.

After suffering a torn ACL in the final regular-season game in 2024, Watson in 10 games in 2025 caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. That works out to full-season production of 60 receptions for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With those numbers, Watson would hit only the $750,000 touchdown escalator.

Projection: More Targets, More Opportunities

However, with a slimmed-down receiver corps following the departure of Romeo Doubs and the trade of Dontayvion Wicks, there should be more targets and opportunities for Watson to catch more passes, gain more yards and score more touchdowns.

Last season, Doubs and Wicks combined for 131 targets. Most of them, presumably, will be spread relatively evenly between Watson, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft.

Last season, Watson was targeted 55 times in 10 games, which works out to 93 targets in 17 games. Let’s say, for the sake of easy math, Watson gets an additional 27 targets for a season total of 120.

With a catch rate of 63.6 percent last season, Watson would finish with 76 catches.

With a 17.5-yard average last season, Watson would finish with 1,330 yards.

With a touchdown on 17.1 percent of his catches last season, Watson would finish with 13 touchdowns.

With those numbers, Watson would hit the $350,000 escalator for catches, the $1.15 million escalator for yards and the $1.15 million escalator for touchdowns. That would be an additional $2.65 million.

Of course, those are all based on Watson playing all 17 games. He’s never played more than 15.

New Contract, Same Mindset for Christian Watson

Watson has to stay healthy and show he’s worthy of the big extension – and the potential of the incentives.

“I think that’s the main thing,” Watson said. “I feel like that’s the main thing everyone wants to see – obviously, including myself – is just a full season of it. So, that’s my goal going forward is just to put myself in the best position to stay healthy throughout the entire season. Get a full season of that across 17 games-plus.”

Watson had a mostly healthy season in 2024 until he tore his ACL against the Bears in Week 18. At that point, who could have blamed Watson for having a “Why me?” mentality.

“I definitely think I did a good job of [avoiding] that,” he said. “Obviously, there was always the down times right in that moment – you drop a pass or something or you have a hamstring or something. In that moment, I was definitely feeling sorry for myself a little bit. But I feel like I always did a really good job of bouncing back.

“I had really great people around me who helped me bounce back. I never think I stayed down too long. I think the positive mindset was always there.”

Now, with a contract extension, seniority and a history of doing things the right way, Watson is the leader of the team’s new receiver corps.

The money – and potential money – will not change him, he said. Good thing, too, because the reality is Watson’s contract is really two years rather than five.

“Just approaching the game the same way,” he said. “I know that regardless of how much money I make doing this, there’s still plenty of things I have to get better at. There’s still plenty of things I want to continue to get better at. And there’s a bunch of things I want to continue to prove to myself I can do.

“I think it’s just having the right mentality moving forward of, like I said, not getting complacent, knowing there’s still a lot of things I can work on. There’s still a lot of things I can achieve regardless of how much money I’ve made.”

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