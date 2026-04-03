NFL teams are starting to line up their top-30 visits and the Green Bay Packers are no exception. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Packers are looking for a boost to their backfield with Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. headed to Green Bay for a visit.

At first glance, Green Bay’s backfield looks like it is in pretty good shape.

Despite some speculation that Josh Jacobs could be a salary cap casualty this offseason, Jacobs is back and set to be the team’s bell cow for another season.

“Josh is a warrior,” Gutekunst said in his season ending press conference.

“Really important part of our football team. Everything that he brings to us on the field, in the locker room, he’s an important part, and I think he’s got a lot of good years left.”

In case there was any thought that Jacobs could find a similar fate to Aaron Jones, who Gutekunst famously released after calling him the heartbeat of the football team, Gutekunst would double down on his stance on Jacobs at the Scouting Combine, stating the he would “absolutely” be back in 2026.

Behind Jacobs? There are some question marks.

Chris Brooks and Marshawn Lloyd have combined for 69 carries across two seasons. Lloyd spent all of last year buried on injured reserve after the second of two snake-bitten seasons that have followed him in Green Bay.

Brooks is an excellent role player, and essentially an extension of the offensive line with his pass blocking ability. The limited number of carries are something that could have Gutekunst on the prowl looking for someone to complement Jacobs in 2026 before eventually replacing him as Green Bay’s top man in the backfield.

Need for Speed

One thing the Packers’ run game lacked last season was explosiveness. Jacobs has been excellent in two seasons in Green Bay, but last year injuries sapped him of his ability to turn a five-yard gain into a 25-yard gain.

Even when Jacobs is at his best, he is more of a back to grind the opposing defense into submission than he is a home run hitter.

Washington has plenty of speed to burn.

Had you told Washington that was going to happen, he may not have even believed you. Washington came into college as a two-star recruit out of Cicero-North Syracuse.

With all due respect, that’s not exactly Paramus Catholic in New Jersey in terms of producing high end college or NFL talent.

Washington’s journey took him through five years of college. He spent three years at Buffalo, and one year at New Mexico State, before moving to Arkansas for his final season in college thanks to a conversation with his position coach, Kolby Smith.

"He asked me, he's like, 'You want to play in the SEC?' And it was like, one of them things was like, yeah, it was a no brainer," Washington said to HawgSports.

"It's kind of crazy because when, at New Mexico State last year, we had played A&M, and then I just remember thinking to myself, like, 'I could play on this level.' And then it was just, it kind of like worked itself out.

"Definitely got a chip on my shoulder," he said to 24/7 Sports. "I'm from New York, so that's kind of like, the thing out there, having a chip on your shoulder. Especially with football, because New York is an overlooked state.

He had a big year for the Razorbacks as a fifth-year senior. He eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark for the first time in his college career, and found the end zone eight times, giving him 18 total touchdowns in his final two years on campus.

As an encore, he lit up the NFL Combine.

Washington delivered one of the most impressive all-around testing performances by a running back in combine history, finishing at or near the top in all of the major speed and explosion metrics.

He ran the 40 in 4.33 seconds with a 1.51 10-yard split, both were the best at his position. His vertical jump was 39 inches, and a broad jump of 10-feet 8 inches. Those were good for second in his class.

When everything was over, Washington had tears in his eyes and was clearly was proud of the work he had put in to get to the point he was at.

"I'm so emotional, man," Washington said to the NFL Network. "I have worked my whole life for this."

Now, that hard work is set to pay off. Washington’s path to the NFL looked murky, at best, when he got to college. He looks set to be picked in the top-100, and potentially as one of the first couple of running backs taken after Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love.

Washington Can Make You Miss

One of the best plays in Washington’s career was one that few saw, but made a lasting impression. Washington took a carry in a practice for a touchdown of more than 50 yards.

“I can make you miss,” Washington said to On3s HawgBeat after practice.

“I can also break away with speed. Elusive at times. Quick laterally. I think that’s pretty much it.”

According to PFF, Washington is right. He makes people miss.

He forced 34 missed tackles as a runner, and averaged 3.9 yards after contact per attempt, showing off his power and contact balance, which are attributes that drew Gutekunst to sign Josh Jacobs two offseasons ago.

Where Does Washington Fit?

The NFL Draft can be unpredictable, but as things currently stand, Washington is ranked 66th on the NFL Draft Consensus Big Board. That could mean the Packers would need to use their second round pick to get Washington in the door.

Is that something they’d do?

Never say never.

With a plethora of needs at receiver, defensive tackle, and linebacker, the Packers famously took AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, despite having Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both under contract at the time.

Dillon became a contributor for the Packers by the end of his rookie season, and was a key part of the offense in 2021 before injuries and a heavy workload in college ultimately slowed him down.

Simply put, Matt LaFluer certainly values the running back position, and Gutekunst has proven to over time, using both high draft choices and significant free agent capital to ensure the Packers have a talented back on the roster.

If the Packers were to take Washington with one of their first two picks, he should slot in immediately behind Jacobs as the primary backup running back.

While Marshawn Lloyd’s talent is tantalizing, he’s been unable to get on the field through two seasons. Some insurance in case Lloyd’s body continues to betray him would be a worthwhile investment for Gutekunst and the Packers.