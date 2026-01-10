Packers Will Play Without One Superb Starter Against Bears

CHICAGO – Standout right tackle Zach Tom is inactive for the Green Bay Packers’ NFC wild-card game against the Chicago Bears, according to a source.

Tom suffered a knee injury in the loss at Denver in Week 15. He missed the end of the game and the final three regular-season games. While he practiced before the Week 18 game against Minnesota and was limited participation to start this practice week, he did not practice on Thursday.

Coach Matt LaFleur called it a “rest day” and Tom after practice said he didn’t want to discuss whether the day off was helpful.

Tom finished fourth in the All-Pro vote this year after finishing third last year. He did not allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tom played in 12 games during the regular season. In the 10 games in which he played 30-plus snaps, the Packers went 8-2, meaning they went 1-4-1 when he was out or played limited snaps.

Jordan Morgan, last year’s first-round pick, started at right tackle in late-season losses to Chicago and Baltimore. Morgan allowed a sack against the Bears – the end-of-regulation takedown of Malik Willis – but yielded just one pressure against Baltimore.

On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “I would expect” Tom to play against Chicago.

“I think that would be a huge get,” he said. “He’s our most consistent offensive lineman. He’s one of the best I think in the league at his position. So, that would definitely be a boost.”

While Tom wouldn’t discuss the injury on Thursday, he did on Wednesday. Asked if he expected to play, Tom paused for a long time before saying, “That was the plan. No, I’d just say it’s too early to tell. I’ve got to see how I’m feeling tomorrow.”

Tomorrow was Thursday, and Tom didn’t practice.

Montez Sweat led the Bears with 10 sacks but no other edge rusher had even two. Chicago finished 21st in sack percentage, part of a unit that ranked 31st in total defense and 23rd in points allowed.

Also inactive for the Packers will be receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), who was ruled out on Friday.

Wicks suffered a concussion against Baltimore in Week 17 and was inactive at Minnesota for Week 18. This week, he was limited participation at practice all week but, as was the case for quarterback Jordan Love for the Baltimore game, he was unable to clear the protocol.

Wicks finished fifth on the team with 30 receptions, fifth with 332 yards and fourth with two touchdowns. He caught two passes for 12 yards in the two games against Chicago this year. He scored both touchdowns in Green Bay’s 17-9 win over Chicago in Week 18 of 2023.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News