GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just a few days before the unofficial start of free agency, the Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with linebacker Nick Niemann.

It is a one-year deal to retain the special-teams ace, according to a source.

Niemann is the first of the team's unrestricted free agents to agree to a contract before the free-agent negotiating period starts on Monday. Running back Chris Brooks, who was a restricted free agent, signed a two-year contract on Wednesday. He’ll have a chance to be the No. 2 back this season with Emanuel Wilson not expected to return .

Retaining Niemann is a major win for new special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

In seven games, Niemann recorded 11 tackles on special teams. That put him on a pace to finish the season with 27. That would have been the most by a Packers player in 40 years.

The most by a Packers player this century, according to the official league stats, was safety Marviel Underwood’s 23 tackles in 2005. Safety Derrick Martin, with 21 in 2009, is the only other player with 20.

No Packers player had even 10 tackles on special teams in 2024. The last time a player had 15 tackles was Jarrett Bush with 16 in 2012.

Niemann, however, suffered a torn pectoral against Pittsburgh in Week 8. He thought his season was over. Indeed, he missed the rest of the regular season but returned in the playoffs and recorded one tackle against the Bears.

“That’s another reason that it was frustrating to be out when you’re on track like that,” Niemann said on Jan. 1 . “That’s kind of how I made a name for myself in the league to begin with. And then getting a role to where Rich (Bisaccia) and me and the rest of our unit were getting in a groove figuring out how guys work and play together, we were just hitting our strides. That was good.

“To have goals and to know what I can do on special teams and was trying to strive for that, and then it stops, but this is about the team. I would much rather make a run as a team in the playoffs than having a good year personally. So, I’m seeing this as glass half full.”

Niemann was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in 2021. In free agency last offseason, he signed with the Texans but failed to make their roster. The Packers pounced.

“Some versatility on defense and being able to dominate on special teams and try to keep progressing in that reputation I’ve built and try to be a problem on special teams,” he said upon signing.

The returns of Niemann and Brooks, who tied Zayne Anderson for the team lead with 14 tackles on special teams, will provide some stability for Green Bay’s revamped special teams. Coach Matt LaFleur hired Achord to replace Rich Bisaccia, who is the new coordinator at Clemson.

“He was real smart and had a lot of different skills,” Bisaccia said of Niemann after the Pittsburgh game. “We moved him all over the place. We put him in a lot of different positions, not only on kickoff but on punt return and what we were doing on kickoff return, as well. We’ll see how long and when and it’ll be a loss, for sure.”

The 28-year-old has played 1,412 snaps on special teams in his career compared to 363 on defense, according to Stathead.

“Just coming into an organization with this fanbase, this history – everyone has good things to say about this,” he said about the Packers. “I’ve talked to other guys that have played here and it’s nothing but good stuff to say, from the staff, fans, support staff, the community feel here of everyone is living and breathing Packer football. Just can’t wait to be a part of that.”