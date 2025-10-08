Packers-Bengals Injury Report: A Ridiculously Long List After Bye
GREEN BAY, Wis. – “Health” was the big focus of the bye week, coach Matt LaFleur said at the start of the bye last week.
After Wednesday’s practice, LaFleur listed 14 players on his initial injury report before Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s as many as the first injury report before facing the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.
Now, that comes with the caveat that receiver Christian Watson (knee) and lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring) were limited participation on Wednesday after being on injured lists two weeks ago. Still, it’s a staggering number after a one-week break.
Fortunately for Green Bay, the bark might be worse than the bite. Only two players didn’t practice, starting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) and backup offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle).
Watson and Monk were among nine players who were limited participation. That includes five starters: right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), left guard Aaron Banks (groin), cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion), left tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad).
Tom and Banks were inactive for the final game before the bye, the tie at Dallas, while Hobbs missed the end of the game with a concussion. McManus was injured making a tackle on a kickoff return; he winced his way through the game-tying field goal in overtime.
“It’s huge,” Banks said of the bye. “The bye week at any point in the year is always helpful, and we had a lot of guys banged up early on in the season. We’ve got 13-plus [consecutive weeks with a game] from here out but just getting healthy to go on that run was really important for the team.”
Tom, who spent the bye week in Green Bay rehabbing the injury, said he was feeling good after going through an important padded practice. Banks, like Tom, was injured in Week 1 against Detroit, was inactive for Week 2 against Washington, returned but was unable to finish the game in Week 3 at Cleveland and was inactive at Dallas.
“It’s honestly been frustrating personally,” Banks said, “but I’ve been trying to bright the right attitude and help the guys who are in when I’m not in.”
With two weeks off, Banks said there’s been “great improvement” in the injury. He’s eager to get back into the lineup.
“Sometimes, people are like, ‘Why do you look so angry?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t help it. I want to play,’” he said. “Nobody wants to sit on the sideline. Nobody wants to be hurt and not out there playing and helping the team. It’s easy to get frustrated and down on yourself but that’s where you’ve got to take the turn and stop saying, ‘Poor me,’ and start helping the team in whatever way you can.’”
Quarterback Jordan Love, who’s been dealing with an injured left thumb since training camp, had an ankle added to the injury report but was full participation.
He said he got out of town to enjoy the last break for a long time.
“We all know what it is. You get an early bye, and coming back, you’re going to have a long stretch to lock in and just take it one week at a time,” Love said. “We’ll get another short mini-bye with the Thursday game [on Thanksgiving against Detroit], but it’s going to be a long stretch, so we’ve just got to lock in and just keep getting your body right every week and try to stay as healthy as possible.”
Also full participation was tight end Tucker Kraft, though that was because of an elbow and not the knee that set off a brief bit of panic a few weeks ago.
“There’s some dings that definitely got healed up over the week,” Kraft said.
The Bengals, who have not had a bye, listed only seven players on their injury report. That includes receiver Ja’Marr Chase for rest and the return of former Packers lineman Lucas Patrick, whose 21-day practice window has opened.
“Start practicing individually,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of the plan for Stewart, this year’s first-round pick who has missed the last three games because of an ankle injury. “We’ll see how much he can handle today, see if we increase it tomorrow. We'll just take it day-to-day with him.”
Patrick started at right guard in Week 1 before suffering a calf injury that limited him to 16 snaps.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), DE Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (concussion), K Brandon McManus (right quad), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), RT Zach Tom (oblique), LT Rasheed Walker (quad), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Savion Williams (groin).
Full: TE Tucker Kraft (elbow), QB Jordan Love (left thumb/ankle), T/G Jordan Morgan (knee).
Note: Watson and Monk have been designated to return from injured lists and are within their 21-day practice windows.
Bengals Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Dylan Fairchild (knee), TE Drew Sample (ankle).
Limited: WR Ja’Marr Chase (rest), WR/KR Charlies Jones (Achilles), G Lucas Patrick (calf), DE Shemar Stewart (ankle).
Full: DT B.J. Hill (ankle).