Packers-Bengals Injury Update: Two Players Didn’t Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Green Bay Packers right tackle Zach Tom played only one snap in his return from an oblique injury at Cleveland in Week 3, Wednesday’s practice will play a big role in figuring out whether he is ready to give it another shot against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Coming off their bye, the Packers had a light practice on Monday. On Wednesday, they worked in full pads. How Tom gets through Wednesday’s practice – and whether he'll be able to work again on Thursday and Friday – will determine whether he’ll be back in the starting lineup against the Bengals.
Two players didn’t practice on Wednesday, with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) and offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) doing rehab inside the Don Hutson Center while the rest of the team went outside. Wyatt was injured in Week 3 against Cleveland and aggravated it early in Week 4 against Dallas. Belton was in line to start at right tackle in place of Tom at Dallas but was injured at practice.
“No,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice when asked if Belton was close to returning.
Belton’s absence won’t be an issue if Tom can return to the lineup and stay in the lineup.
That didn’t happen a few weeks ago. Tom was injured in the second half of the season-opening win against Detroit and was inactive on a short week against Washington. Tom worked his way back into the lineup for the Cleveland game, only to go down on his first snap.
Tom is “doing well,” LaFleur said, but Wednesday’s practice will be a good test to see if being inactive in Week 4 and getting the bye in Week 5 will be enough to get their best lineman back on the field.
“We’ll be in pads today, so I think that’ll be a good test to see exactly where we’re at,” LaFleur said.
Tom has played only 31 snaps this season.
“I felt good out there today,” Tom said after Monday’s practice. “Obviously, Wednesday we’re going to put the pads on, see where it’s at. That’s really going to be the bigger test. Because today I was just doing everything on air. But it felt like I was moving pretty well, I felt pretty confident, way less pain.”
Including Tom, five players returned to practice on Monday, and they all practiced on Wednesday. Two of them are starters: Cornerback Nate Hobbs missed the end of the Dallas game with a concussion and left guard Aaron Banks was inactive with a groin injury that he initially sustained in Week 1.
Plus, receiver Christian Watson (knee) and lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring) had their 21-day practice windows opened on Monday after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and injured reserve, respectively. The Packers have 51 players on their roster, so both can be activated without corresponding roster moves.
“It was awesome” to see Watson return, LaFleur said. “Here’s a guy that’s so impactful. There’s very few that are as big and strong and as fast as Christian Watson, and then you add the fact that he’s got a brilliant mind.
“The things he can do in game, I don’t think anybody can truly appreciate in regards to, ‘Hey, you’re the Z on this play, and then you’re going to F on this play, then you’re going to X on the next play.’ His ability to process and get out there and get aligned correctly and know what everybody’s doing is pretty remarkable.”
There’s no timetable for Watson to return to game action after suffering the injury barely nine months ago.
“Every day, he’ll start to do a little bit more,” Watson said.
Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, with star quarterback Joe Burrow on injured reserve, the Bengals named Joe Flacco as their starter for Sunday.
“Played him a lot. Watched him a lot. Brings great, great experience, great leadership,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters before practice. “His style fits our play style, so excited to get him out there. We'll start him this week, so he's going to take all the reps (and) get ready to go. Already spent a lot of time meeting with us getting up to speed. So, feel really good about where he's at.”